EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5

ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] (MT5)

The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Engineered for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5

Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless speed and precision.

If you are looking for a system that adapts, protects, and strikes with absolute mathematical logic on MT5, ALBA V4K is your ultimate weapon.

🧠 Core Philosophy: The Quantum Strike Engine

ALBA V4K operates on a highly classified, time-independent mathematical model. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it scans the market for quantum liquidity pressure zones. When market pressure reaches a critical threshold, ALBA unleashes the Quantum Strike framework, capturing explosive momentum bursts before the retail crowd even reacts.

Utilizing MT5's ultra-fast tick processing, the system operates in absolute stealth, ensuring your trading intent remains invisible to broker algorithms.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): ALBA V4K trades in absolute stealth. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are never sent to the broker's servers. They are processed internally within the EA's private GhostRAM memory block. This protects your account from stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.

⚡ Hybrid Node-Throttle Trigger (MT5 Asynchronous Speed): Missing a trade is not an option. ALBA utilizes a dual-layer execution protocol optimized for MT5's asynchronous order sending. It lays strategic trap lines, but if extreme volatility causes price gaps, the hybrid fallback system seamlessly shifts to immediate kinetic execution, ensuring you are always optimally positioned.

⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Forget about GMT offsets and Daylight Saving Time confusion. ALBA features a globally unified temporal matrix that automatically detects your broker's time zone and orchestrates execution logic seamlessly. 100% Plug-and-Play setup.

🎛️ Quad-Phase Momentum Matrix: The market breathes in distinct phases. ALBA divides the trading day into four independent, highly optimized "activity slots." Each slot tracks micro-trends and volume spikes automatically, ensuring the system exposes capital only when the mathematical probability is at its absolute peak.

💰 Quantum Lot Optimizer & Auto-Dollar Protection: Capital preservation is rooted in the EA's core. ALBA's dynamic risk management automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your free margin. The built-in Auto-Dollar safeguards net profit targets, automatically cashing out once your financial goals are met.

🎯 Profit-Lock Shield & Kinetic Trailing: The moment a trade moves into profit, ALBA activates a progressive breakeven algorithm, followed by a microscopic kinetic trailing stop. It chokes off risk while letting winners run.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

Operational Timeframes: Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency ) Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets) Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V4K (MT5) is classified as an aggressive algorithmic system. It is designed to act swiftly and decisively. It features built-in self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and vault backups to ensure complete stability during MT5 terminal restarts. Just attach it to the chart, enable Auto Trading, and let the Quantum Engine do the rest.

Experience the invisible power of AF-Vision Systems.

🌐 Recommended Broker & Micro Account Setup