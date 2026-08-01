EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5

ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] (MT5)

The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Engineered for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5

Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless speed and precision.

If you are looking for a system that adapts, protects, and strikes with absolute mathematical logic on MT5, ALBA V4K is your ultimate weapon.

🧠 Core Philosophy: The Quantum Strike Engine

ALBA V4K operates on a highly classified, time-independent mathematical model. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it scans the market for quantum liquidity pressure zones. When market pressure reaches a critical threshold, ALBA unleashes the Quantum Strike framework, capturing explosive momentum bursts before the retail crowd even reacts.

Utilizing MT5's ultra-fast tick processing, the system operates in absolute stealth, ensuring your trading intent remains invisible to broker algorithms.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

  • 🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): ALBA V4K trades in absolute stealth. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are never sent to the broker's servers. They are processed internally within the EA's private GhostRAM memory block. This protects your account from stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.

  • Hybrid Node-Throttle Trigger (MT5 Asynchronous Speed): Missing a trade is not an option. ALBA utilizes a dual-layer execution protocol optimized for MT5's asynchronous order sending. It lays strategic trap lines, but if extreme volatility causes price gaps, the hybrid fallback system seamlessly shifts to immediate kinetic execution, ensuring you are always optimally positioned.

  • ⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Forget about GMT offsets and Daylight Saving Time confusion. ALBA features a globally unified temporal matrix that automatically detects your broker's time zone and orchestrates execution logic seamlessly. 100% Plug-and-Play setup.

  • 🎛️ Quad-Phase Momentum Matrix: The market breathes in distinct phases. ALBA divides the trading day into four independent, highly optimized "activity slots." Each slot tracks micro-trends and volume spikes automatically, ensuring the system exposes capital only when the mathematical probability is at its absolute peak.

  • 💰 Quantum Lot Optimizer & Auto-Dollar Protection: Capital preservation is rooted in the EA's core. ALBA's dynamic risk management automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your free margin. The built-in Auto-Dollar safeguards net profit targets, automatically cashing out once your financial goals are met.

  • 🎯 Profit-Lock Shield & Kinetic Trailing: The moment a trade moves into profit, ALBA activates a progressive breakeven algorithm, followed by a microscopic kinetic trailing stop. It chokes off risk while letting winners run.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

  • Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Operational Timeframes:

    • Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency)

    • Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

  • Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets)

    • Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

  • Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V4K (MT5) is classified as an aggressive algorithmic system. It is designed to act swiftly and decisively. It features built-in self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and vault backups to ensure complete stability during MT5 terminal restarts. Just attach it to the chart, enable Auto Trading, and let the Quantum Engine do the rest.

Experience the invisible power of AF-Vision Systems.

🌐 Recommended Broker & Micro Account Setup

  • Broker Recommendation: To achieve peak MT5 execution performance, maximum tick speed, and a tight spread environment, HFM (HF Markets) (Zero/Raw Spread) is the officially recommended and most efficient broker for operating this algorithm.


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Alba GMT Detector Pro MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5 Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time. The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch. Brokers change thei
FREE
Alba GMT Detector Pro
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades. In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator , a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy. Des
FREE
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive 5M V4K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Designed for XAUUSD Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a proprietary Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless precision. If you are looking for a system that adapts, protect
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5M V3K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency. While retail traders get caught in market noise and consolidation, The Bre
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Designed for XAUUSD Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon our legendary Tick-Throttle engine, this VIP edition is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineered to strike with lethal precision when market mechanics align perfectly. If you demand an algorithm that calculates, w
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] (MT5) The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously built to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency on the MetaTrader 5 platform. While
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] (MT5) Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Engineered specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon the legendary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineer
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