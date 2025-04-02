EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5

ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] (MT5)

The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5

Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously built to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

While retail traders get caught in market noise and consolidation, The Breaker waits patiently in the shadows, deploying its kinetic algorithms only when true institutional momentum ignites.

🌪️ Core Philosophy: The Structural Breaker Algorithm

Markets spend most of their time compressing energy in tight ranges. ALBA V3K utilizes a proprietary quantum compression model to identify these dormant phases. Once the market reaches a mathematical "boiling point," the EA's Breaker Core is activated—capturing the explosive expansion phase (breakout) milliseconds before the massive price surge occurs.

Utilizing MT5's ultra-fast asynchronous tick processing, it doesn't guess; it calculates the precise threshold of structural failure and rides the momentum.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

  • 🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): Operate with total invisibility. Broker stop-hunting algorithms cannot target what they cannot see. ALBA V3K utilizes GhostRAM technology to keep Stop Loss and Take Profit levels purely internal. The EA dynamically executes exits via market orders the exact moment its hidden mathematical levels are breached.

  • Kinetic Fallback Protocol (MT5 Asynchronous Speed): Volatile breakouts often cause slippage and price gaps. ALBA's hybrid execution system deploys intelligent virtual trap lines. If a sudden market gap bypasses these primary traps, the kinetic fallback protocol instantly leverages MT5's asynchronous order sending—shifting to direct market execution to ensure a high-probability strike is never missed.

  • ⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Total geographical independence. You no longer need to worry about complex GMT offsets or seasonal Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts. ALBA features a Sovereign Time Matrix that automatically synchronizes its internal logic with your broker's server time. Pure Plug-and-Play setup.

  • 📐 Tri-Core Volatility Matrix: The Breaker divides the market cycle into three independent, highly optimized activity phases. By monitoring micro-trends and liquidity pools across these three specific time windows, the EA only risks capital when the probability of a massive directional breakout is mathematically confirmed.

  • 💰 Quantum Lot Optimizer & Profit-Lock Shield: The safety of your capital is non-negotiable. ALBA integrates a dynamic auto-lot calculation strictly tied to your free margin. The moment a breakout trade achieves profitability, advanced progressive breakeven and kinetic trailing algorithms take over—locking in profits and instantly choking off risk.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

  • Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Operational Timeframes:

    • Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency)

    • Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

  • Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets)

    • Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

  • Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V3K "The Breaker" (MT5) is an elite, high-performance tool built for traders who understand the power of momentum. It features advanced self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and vault memory backups to maintain optimal operational stability even during unexpected MT5 terminal restarts.

Attach it, enable Auto Trading, and let The Breaker shatter market boundaries.

Engineered for the elite. Powered by AF-Vision Systems.

🌐 Recommended Broker & Micro Account Setup

  • Broker Recommendation: To achieve peak MT5 execution performance, maximum tick speed, and a tight spread environment, HFM (HF Markets) (Zero/Raw Spread) is the officially recommended and most efficient broker for operating this algorithm.


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ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
VoltBreak
Svitlana Naukhatko
专家
VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
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Alba GMT Detector Pro MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5 Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time. The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch. Brokers change thei
FREE
Alba GMT Detector Pro
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades. In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator , a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy. Des
FREE
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive 5M V4K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Designed for XAUUSD Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a proprietary Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless precision. If you are looking for a system that adapts, protect
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5M V3K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency. While retail traders get caught in market noise and consolidation, The Bre
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Designed for XAUUSD Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon our legendary Tick-Throttle engine, this VIP edition is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineered to strike with lethal precision when market mechanics align perfectly. If you demand an algorithm that calculates, w
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] (MT5) The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Engineered for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless speed and precision. If you a
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] (MT5) Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Engineered specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon the legendary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineer
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