EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K

ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition]

Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Designed for XAUUSD

Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon our legendary Tick-Throttle engine, this VIP edition is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineered to strike with lethal precision when market mechanics align perfectly.

If you demand an algorithm that calculates, waits, and executes high-probability kinetic strikes on the MetaTrader 4 platform, ALBA V2K is your ultimate tactical asset.

🎯 Core Philosophy: Targeted Liquidity Strikes

Retail traders chase every tick, while institutional algorithms wait for absolute imbalances. ALBA V2K operates on a proprietary liquidity vacuum targeting system. It scans the market for periods of deep compression and identifies the exact threshold where institutional volume is forced to enter the market. The moment this "ignition point" is breached, The Striker launches its calculated attack, capturing the resulting volatility wave.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

  • 🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): Trade in absolute shadows. ALBA V2K utilizes advanced GhostRAM technology to ensure your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are never broadcast to your broker's servers. By maintaining these targets internally and executing them instantly at market price, the system neutralizes stop-hunting algorithms and artificial spread spikes.

  • ⚔️ Dual-Axis Strike Matrix: The Striker divides its daily operations into a strict two-axis temporal matrix. It actively hunts only during two highly optimized and mathematically proven market phases (activity slots). By restricting operating windows strictly to these two axes, the EA drastically reduces false signals and ensures it only trades when momentum probability is at its mathematical peak.

  • Hybrid Node-Throttle Trigger: A true striker never misses its mark. ALBA V2K deploys proactive virtual trap lines around price action. However, if extreme volatility causes sudden price gaps that bypass traditional execution mechanics, the EA instantly activates its kinetic override protocol—seamlessly shifting to direct market execution to guarantee the optimal entry price.

  • ⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Complete global autonomy. You do not need to adjust GMT offsets or track Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes. ALBA's sovereign time matrix engine automatically synchronizes with your broker's server time zone, ensuring the Dual-Axis Strike Matrix is perfectly aligned, regardless of where your broker is located.

  • 💰 Quantum Auto-Lot & Profit-Lock Shield: Calculated aggression requires impenetrable defense. The EA features an intelligent Auto-Lot system directly tied to your active free margin. Upon a successful strike, ALBA deploys a multi-layered defense sequence: activating a progressive breakeven mechanism followed by a highly sensitive kinetic trailing stop to maximize yield while simultaneously minimizing risk.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

  • Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Operational Timeframes:

    • Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency)

    • Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

  • Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets)

    • Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

  • Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V2K "The Striker" is a premium, low-frequency, high-impact algorithmic tool. It is engineered with robust self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and secure memory backups, ensuring it survives terminal restarts and disconnections seamlessly.

Deploy it on your chart, enable Auto Trading, and let The Striker execute its mission.

Engineered for the elite. Powered by AF-Vision Systems.

🌐 Recommended Broker & Micro Account Setup

  • Broker Recommendation: To achieve peak execution performance, maximum tick speed, and a tight spread environment, HFM (HF Markets) (Zero/Raw Spread) is the officially recommended and most efficient broker for operating this algorithm.

  • Low Capital Setup ($100 – $1,000): If your starting capital is below the standard $1,000 requirement, you must contact the developer directly before deploying the EA. The system requires specialized low-equity optimization and customized set files to ensure safe micro-risk management on smaller account balances.


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AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
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SmartLines
Sergey Naymushin
专家
На счёте более 11000$. Я на 100% уверен в своём роботе! Доверьтесь и вы! Ссылка на мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/631995 Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы Эксперт торгует сеткой с мартингейлом. Рекомендации Рекомендую использовать мультивалютную торговлю. Для этого запустите советника на 4 - 8 валютных парах!!!
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4.62 (34)
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5 (11)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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5 (5)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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2 (1)
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Ivan Simonika
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Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Valerii Stetsenko
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Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
专家
PMT MQL5 Gold 交易者们，大家好！ 我们是一支由专业交易者和开发者组成的团队。很高兴向您介绍集成在 PMT MQL5 Gold 中的核心算法。这套方案专为黄金交易设计，值得您认真了解。   专业黄金交易 EA PMT MQL5 Gold 是一款专为 XAU/USD / Gold 、 H1 周期开发的自动交易 Expert Advisor 。它不是面向很多品种的通用机器人，而是交易逻辑、风险模型和测试都围绕黄金打造的系统。 适合需要清晰规则、受控风险、 Stop Loss ，并希望购买前自行验证的交易者。   PMT 的核心思路 系统不会为了交易而交易。它等待合适条件，过滤多余入场，只在符合策略逻辑时执行。交易质量比数量更重要。 品种： XAU/USD / Gold 周期： H1 风格：自动算法交易 方法：纪律执行、过滤信号、控制风险   风险控制是核心 PMT MQL5 Gold 的重点是风险控制。 单笔风险最高限制为 1% 每笔交易都有 Stop Loss 不使用马丁格尔、网格或危险加仓 风险 / 收益逻辑约为 1:
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
专家
顾问（Fortune）：您的外汇高频交易可靠工具 顾问Fortune设计用于任何时间段、任何货币对和任何经纪商服务器。其独特的交易系统使其成为交易者的多功能工具。为了获得最佳性能，建议使用流动性好的外汇货币对，保持低点差，并使用VPS。您可以从100美元的存款和0.01的手数开始使用。 主要特点和优势 高频交易 ：使用虚拟和真实止损两种交易选项。虚拟止损水平（止盈、止损和追踪止损）存储在顾问的内存中，对经纪商不可见。 历史测试 ：专家系统在所有时间段和货币对上进行单一设置测试。测试在真实经纪商账户上进行。 佣金和点差 ：如果账户中有佣金，应将其重新计算为点差等值，并填写在Commission字段中。减少佣金和点差可以提高交易效率。 延迟和设置 ：在设置止损、止盈和追踪止损时，应考虑经纪商和互联网渠道的延迟，以确保服务器能及时处理。在测试期间，可以调节点差并使用所有的ticks。 高频交易（HFT）的基础 高频交易（HFT）是一种使用先进技术在短时间内执行交易的算法交易形式。Fortune顾问实施了HFT策略，需要高速计算机和互联网连接。在低速计算机和互联网条件下无法成功使用该产品。
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ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5 Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time. The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch. Brokers change thei
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Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
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