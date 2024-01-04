EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K

ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition]

Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Designed for XAUUSD

Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon our legendary Tick-Throttle engine, this VIP edition is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineered to strike with lethal precision when market mechanics align perfectly.

If you demand an algorithm that calculates, waits, and executes high-probability kinetic strikes on the MetaTrader 4 platform, ALBA V2K is your ultimate tactical asset.

🎯 Core Philosophy: Targeted Liquidity Strikes

Retail traders chase every tick, while institutional algorithms wait for absolute imbalances. ALBA V2K operates on a proprietary liquidity vacuum targeting system. It scans the market for periods of deep compression and identifies the exact threshold where institutional volume is forced to enter the market. The moment this "ignition point" is breached, The Striker launches its calculated attack, capturing the resulting volatility wave.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): Trade in absolute shadows. ALBA V2K utilizes advanced GhostRAM technology to ensure your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are never broadcast to your broker's servers. By maintaining these targets internally and executing them instantly at market price, the system neutralizes stop-hunting algorithms and artificial spread spikes.

⚔️ Dual-Axis Strike Matrix: The Striker divides its daily operations into a strict two-axis temporal matrix. It actively hunts only during two highly optimized and mathematically proven market phases (activity slots). By restricting operating windows strictly to these two axes, the EA drastically reduces false signals and ensures it only trades when momentum probability is at its mathematical peak.

⚡ Hybrid Node-Throttle Trigger: A true striker never misses its mark. ALBA V2K deploys proactive virtual trap lines around price action. However, if extreme volatility causes sudden price gaps that bypass traditional execution mechanics, the EA instantly activates its kinetic override protocol—seamlessly shifting to direct market execution to guarantee the optimal entry price.

⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Complete global autonomy. You do not need to adjust GMT offsets or track Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes. ALBA's sovereign time matrix engine automatically synchronizes with your broker's server time zone, ensuring the Dual-Axis Strike Matrix is perfectly aligned, regardless of where your broker is located.

💰 Quantum Auto-Lot & Profit-Lock Shield: Calculated aggression requires impenetrable defense. The EA features an intelligent Auto-Lot system directly tied to your active free margin. Upon a successful strike, ALBA deploys a multi-layered defense sequence: activating a progressive breakeven mechanism followed by a highly sensitive kinetic trailing stop to maximize yield while simultaneously minimizing risk.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

Operational Timeframes: Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency ) Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets) Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V2K "The Striker" is a premium, low-frequency, high-impact algorithmic tool. It is engineered with robust self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and secure memory backups, ensuring it survives terminal restarts and disconnections seamlessly.

Deploy it on your chart, enable Auto Trading, and let The Striker execute its mission.

Engineered for the elite. Powered by AF-Vision Systems.

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