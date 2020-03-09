EA Alba The Genius Aggressive 5M V4K

ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition]

The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Designed for XAUUSD

Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a proprietary Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless precision.

If you are looking for a system that adapts, protects, and strikes with absolute mathematical logic, ALBA V4K is your ultimate weapon.

🧠 Core Philosophy: The Quantum Strike Engine

ALBA V4K operates on a highly classified, time-independent mathematical model. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it scans the market for quantum liquidity pressure zones. When market pressure reaches a critical threshold, ALBA unleashes the Quantum Strike framework, capturing explosive momentum bursts before the retail crowd even reacts.

The system operates in absolute stealth, ensuring your trading intent remains invisible to broker algorithms.

⚙️ Exclusive Technical Pillars

  • 🛡️ Phantom Shield Execution (GhostRAM Engineering): ALBA V4K trades in absolute stealth. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are never sent to the broker's servers. They are processed internally within the EA's private GhostRAM memory block. This protects your account from stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.

  • Hybrid Node-Throttle Trigger: Missing a trade is not an option. ALBA utilizes a dual-layer execution protocol. It lays strategic trap lines, but if extreme volatility causes price gaps, the hybrid fallback system seamlessly shifts to immediate kinetic execution, ensuring you are always optimally positioned.

  • ⏱️ Sovereign Time Synchronization (STS): Forget about GMT offsets and Daylight Saving Time confusion. ALBA features a globally unified temporal matrix that automatically detects your broker's time zone and orchestrates execution logic seamlessly. 100% Plug-and-Play setup.

  • 🎛️ Quad-Phase Momentum Matrix: The market breathes in distinct phases. ALBA divides the trading day into four independent, highly optimized "activity slots." Each slot tracks micro-trends and volume spikes automatically, ensuring the system exposes capital only when the mathematical probability is at its absolute peak.

  • 💰 Quantum Lot Optimizer & Auto-Dollar Protection: Capital preservation is rooted in the EA's core. ALBA's dynamic risk management automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your free margin. The built-in Auto-Dollar safeguards net profit targets, automatically cashing out once your financial goals are met.

  • 🎯 Profit-Lock Shield & Kinetic Trailing: The moment a trade moves into profit, ALBA activates a progressive breakeven algorithm, followed by a microscopic kinetic trailing stop. It chokes off risk while letting winners run.

📊 System Requirements & Operational Guidelines

To ensure maximum execution efficiency and maintain strict risk parameters, please adhere strictly to the following standards:

  • Target Asset: Strictly XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Operational Timeframes:

    • Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart - Highest Efficiency)

    • Alternative Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Full compatibility with dynamic auto-lot allocation for micro and standard balances).

  • Approved & Preferred Broker: HFM (HF Markets)

    • Note: Zero Spread / Raw Spread accounts are mandatory to keep trading costs close to zero during breakout execution. HFM is the officially approved broker for optimal system performance.

  • Execution Latency: Requires a low-latency VPS (< 20ms) to ensure the Tick-Throttle engine executes without slippage.

⚠️ Strict Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

The ALBA algorithmic engine is strictly calibrated only for XAUUSD on M5/M15 timeframes using Zero/Raw Spread accounts with our approved broker (HFM).

Important Notice: Deploying this EA on unauthorized trading symbols, non-recommended timeframes (e.g., H1, H4), high-spread standard accounts, or unverified brokers constitutes a direct breach of the operational protocol. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for financial losses or performance degradation resulting from non-compliance with these strict instructions.

⚠️ Important Note for Users

ALBA V4K is classified as an aggressive algorithmic system (The Aggressive Genius). It is designed to act swiftly and decisively. It features built-in self-cleaning mechanisms (Garbage Collection) and vault backups to ensure stability during terminal restarts. Just attach it to the chart, enable Auto Trading, and let the Quantum Engine do the rest.

Experience the invisible power of AF-Vision Systems.

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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
专家
顾问（Fortune）：您的外汇高频交易可靠工具 顾问Fortune设计用于任何时间段、任何货币对和任何经纪商服务器。其独特的交易系统使其成为交易者的多功能工具。为了获得最佳性能，建议使用流动性好的外汇货币对，保持低点差，并使用VPS。您可以从100美元的存款和0.01的手数开始使用。 主要特点和优势 高频交易 ：使用虚拟和真实止损两种交易选项。虚拟止损水平（止盈、止损和追踪止损）存储在顾问的内存中，对经纪商不可见。 历史测试 ：专家系统在所有时间段和货币对上进行单一设置测试。测试在真实经纪商账户上进行。 佣金和点差 ：如果账户中有佣金，应将其重新计算为点差等值，并填写在Commission字段中。减少佣金和点差可以提高交易效率。 延迟和设置 ：在设置止损、止盈和追踪止损时，应考虑经纪商和互联网渠道的延迟，以确保服务器能及时处理。在测试期间，可以调节点差并使用所有的ticks。 高频交易（HFT）的基础 高频交易（HFT）是一种使用先进技术在短时间内执行交易的算法交易形式。Fortune顾问实施了HFT策略，需要高速计算机和互联网连接。在低速计算机和互联网条件下无法成功使用该产品。
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
专家
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
专家
新年1个月活动：现价88美元，活动截止日期2026年5月30日，活动结束后恢复至500美元每月。 黄金狙击手智能交易系统（EA） 在真实交易中，亏损并不可怕，可怕的是亏损之后没有秩序、没有目标、没有纪律。 Recovery Profit Manager，正是为解决这一核心问题而生。 ⸻ 产品核心理念 本 EA 并不追求频繁交易，根据方向动态监控全自动开仓 在经历亏损之后，用“可量化、可控制”的盈利比例，帮助账户有计划地恢复与止盈。 这是一个结果导向型的盈利管理系统，而不是情绪化的手动判断工具。 ⸻ 适合谁使用？     •    使用 网格 / 对冲 / 高频 / 剥头皮 / 波段 EA 的交易者     •    经常遇到 前期亏损、后期盈利却无法有效落袋 的账户     •    希望让交易系统 更有纪律、更自动化、更稳定 的用户     •    多 EA、多品种同时运行，希望统一盈利回收规则的专业交易者 ⸻ 产品优势亮点 基于方向动态监控全自动开仓，亏损后的盈利百分比目标进行智能平仓 不再凭感觉“差不多就平”，而是用清晰、量化
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
专家
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
专家
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
专家
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Alba GMT Detector Pro MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5 Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time. The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch. Brokers change thei
FREE
Alba GMT Detector Pro
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
指标
ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades. In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator , a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy. Des
FREE
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5M V3K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency. While retail traders get caught in market noise and consolidation, The Bre
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Designed for XAUUSD Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon our legendary Tick-Throttle engine, this VIP edition is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineered to strike with lethal precision when market mechanics align perfectly. If you demand an algorithm that calculates, w
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V4K: The Aggressive Genius [VIP Edition] (MT5) The Pinnacle of Algorithmic Trading – Engineered for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Welcome to the cutting edge of automated trading. ALBA V4K is not just an Expert Advisor; it is an institutional-grade algorithmic architecture designed to exploit hyper-volatility on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered by AF-Vision Systems, this version utilizes a 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine to execute trades with ruthless speed and precision. If you a
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V3K: The Genius Breaker [VIP Edition] (MT5) The Ultimate Volatility Ignition System – Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Step into the realm of institutional algorithmic trading. ALBA V3K (The Breaker) is a highly specialized Expert Advisor architected by AF-Vision Systems. Powered by our proprietary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously built to detect and exploit structural market breakouts with ruthless efficiency on the MetaTrader 5 platform. While
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
专家
ALBA V2K: The Genius Striker [VIP Edition] (MT5) Precision Algorithmic Warfare – Engineered specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Welcome to the apex of targeted algorithmic trading. ALBA V2K (The Striker) is a highly specialized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed by AF-Vision Systems. Built upon the legendary 64-bit multi-threaded Tick-Throttle engine, this iteration is meticulously engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is not designed for continuous trading; it is engineer
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