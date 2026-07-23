G2 SMC System Indicator – Professional Smart Money Concepts Dashboard

G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) dashboard that analyzes H4, H1, M15, M5, and M1 timeframes simultaneously to deliver high-probability entry signals based on Market Structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps.

🔬 Core Logic – SMC + Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Component Timeframe Function Trend Filter H4/H1 EMA 20/50 cross – defines macro direction SMC Structure M15 BOS / ChoCH detection (Break of Structure / Change of Character) FVG Detection M15 Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gap identification Liquidity Sweep M15 Smart money reversal zones M1 Confirmation M1 Micro-entry timing for precise execution

Signal fires only when multiple factors align – no repaint, no false signals.

📈 What You Get

Dashboard Field Details Balance / Equity Real-time account metrics Win / Loss Historical trade statistics Open P&L Floating profit/loss SMC Structure BULLISH/BEARISH BOS or ChoCH / CONSOLIDATION SMC FVG BULLISH/BEARISH FVG / BALANCED Liquidity Sweep Bullish/Bearish Sweep / No Sweep M1 Confirmation CONFIRMED BUY/SELL / Waiting M1 Shift News Status AVOID (News nearby) / SAFE (No News) Volume Status HIGH (Volume OK) / LOW (Wait Volume) Final Signal SMC STRONG BUY/SELL / WAIT FOR SMC STRUCTURE SHIFT

🎨 Visual Features

Draggable Panel – Move anywhere on your chart

Minimize Button – Collapse panel to a small bar

Color-Coded Status – Green (Bull/OK), Red (Bear/Avoid), Orange (Warning), Gray (Wait)

Real-Time Updates – Signals update every tick

Professional Dark Theme – Easy on the eyes

💡 Why It Stands Out

✅ Complete SMC Package – Structure + FVG + Sweep in one indicator

✅ Top-Down Validation – H4/H1 filters out false signals

✅ News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events

✅ Session Filter – Trade only during active sessions (Asia/London/NY)

✅ Volume Filter – Ensures sufficient market participation

✅ M1 Micro-Confirmation – Pinpoint entry timing

✅ No Repaint – Signals fire only on closed, confirmed bars

✅ Account Integration – Shows balance, equity, P&L, win/loss stats

✅ Fully Customizable – Colors, sessions, filters toggleable

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders Swing Traders M1 micro-confirmation M15 SMC structure H4/H1 trend alignment

📖 Quick Start

Attach to any chart (M15 recommended) Monitor dashboard for real-time status Look for SMC STRONG BUY or SMC STRONG SELL in Final Signal Check M1 Confirmation shows CONFIRMED Verify all filters are green (SAFE, HIGH volume, etc.) Execute trade with confidence

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Lot Size Trade size for signals 0.01 SL / TP1–TP5 Risk management levels Customizable ATR Multiplier If SL = 0, use ATR × multiplier 1.5 News Filter Enable/Disable true News Buffer Minutes around news 30 Sessions Asia/London/NY (24/7 option) true/true/true EMA Period Trend filter 50 RSI Period Overbought/Oversold filter 14 Colors Customizable Dark theme

📥 Installation

Place .ex5 or .mq5 in MQL5/Indicators , compile, attach.

Trade with Smart Money – get G2 SMC System Indicator today!

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