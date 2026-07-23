G2 Scalping Detector
- 指标
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 12
G2 Scalping Detector automatically identifies the high-probability Sniper Pattern – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out precise entry levels with 2 Take-Profit targets, providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting.
🔍 The Sniper Pattern Logic
The pattern relies on a specific market compression and expansion sequence:
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Candle 1 fully engulfs Candle 2.
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Candle 2 is a tight-range inside bar.
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Candle 3 fully engulfs Candle 2.
Trading the Breakout:
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BULLISH: Candle 3 closes ABOVE Candle 1's High → Entry @ C1 High
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BEARISH: Candle 3 closes BELOW Candle 1's Low → Entry @ C1 Low
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NEUTRAL SETUP: Pattern formed, no breakout yet – monitor both directions
📈 What You Get Per Signal
|Signal Type
|Entry
|TP1
|TP2
|BULLISH
|C1 High
|+1x C1 Range
|+2x C1 Range
|BEARISH
|C1 Low
|–1x C1 Range
|–2x C1 Range
|NEUTRAL
|Both levels
|Both TPs shown
|Both TPs shown
✅ Zero Repaint – signals fire exclusively on closed, confirmed bars so they never disappear or recalculate.
🎨 Visual Features
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Semi-transparent Box around the 3-candle formation (customizable colors)
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Entry Lines – solid lines at trigger levels
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TP1 & TP2 Lines – dashed projection lines forward (configurable length)
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Signal Labels – "BULL", "BEAR", or "*" markers directly on chart
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Professional Dashboard showing:
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Real-time status (BUY/SELL/SETUP/NO SIGNAL)
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Entry price, TP1, TP2
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Candle 1 range, current spread, session
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Candle Countdown Timer – essential for scalpers
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⚙️ Input Parameters
|Group
|Parameter
|Default
|Display
|Show Bull/Bear, Show TP, Show Box, TPLen
|Yes / 20 bars
|Colors
|Bull, Bear, TP1, TP2, Neutral
|Lime/Red/Blue/Magenta/Gold
|Alerts
|Popup, Sound, Push, Email
|Yes/Yes/No/No
💡 Why It Stands Out
✅ No repaint – signals stay fixed forever
✅ Complete visual package – box, entry, TPs, labels
✅ Real-time dashboard with candle countdown
✅ Fully customizable colors – match any chart theme
✅ Multiple alert types – popup, sound, push, email
✅ Intelligent deduplication – prevents repeated signals
✅ Universal – works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🎯 Perfect For
|Scalpers
|Day Traders
|Quick entries with defined TPs
|Clear breakout levels
|2 TP targets for scaling out
|Visual confirmation on chart
📖 Quick Start
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Attach to any chart (M1–M15 recommended)
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Signals appear automatically on closed bars
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Check dashboard for instant Entry, TP1, and TP2
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TP lines extend forward for easy monitoring
📋 Recommended Settings
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Timeframes: M1, M5, M15
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Pairs: All major/minor Forex, Indices, Crypto
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Risk: 1–2% per trade
📥 Installation
Place .ex5 or .mq5 in MQL5/Indicators folder, compile, and attach.
Catch the Sniper Setup – trade with surgical precision!
© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.01