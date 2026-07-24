Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
- 实用工具
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- 版本: 4.12
- 更新: 26 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER
Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface.
💎 KEY ADVANTAGES
1. INTELLIGENT 5-LEVEL TP SYSTEM
The heart of Trade Dashboard G2 is its sophisticated position management engine:
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Level 1 (TP1) – First profit target
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Level 2 (TP2) – Second profit target
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Level 3 (TP3) – Third profit target
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Level 4 (TP4) – Fourth profit target
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Level 5 (TP5) – Final target (full position close)
Automatic Trailing Logic:
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Reached TP1 → SL moves to Break Even
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Reached TP2 → SL moves to TP1
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Reached TP3 → SL moves to TP2
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Reached TP4 → SL moves to TP3
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Reached TP5 → Position fully closed
2. DUAL TARGET MODES
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Fixed Points Mode – Set your own SL and TP levels manually
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ATR Mode (R:R) – Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 risk/reward ratios
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Instant switching between modes with one click
3. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD
Real-time monitoring of all critical metrics:
|Display
|Information
|Balance
|Current account balance
|Equity
|Current account equity
|Floating P&L
|Open position profit/loss
|Win/Loss
|Trade statistics
|Closed P&L
|Total closed trade profit
|Chart Levels
|Trade level visibility toggle
4. ONE-CLICK TRADING
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BUY – Instant market buy order
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SELL – Instant market sell order
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LIQUIDATE POSITIONS – Close all open positions with one click
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Customizable lot size input
5. PROFESSIONAL SLATE & PLATINUM UI
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Deep Slate Gray background for reduced eye strain
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Platinum and Ice Blue accents for active elements
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Muted Emerald Green (Buy/Profit) and Crimson Red (Sell/Loss)
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Clean, modern, professional aesthetic
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Optimized for extended trading sessions
6. FULLY INTERACTIVE INTERFACE
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Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart
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Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space with one click
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Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels
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Real-Time Updates – Every tick updates your dashboard
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Professional Fonts – Segoe UI for clean readability
🎯 HOW IT WORKS
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Set Your Parameters
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Enter lot size
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Choose Fixed or ATR mode
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Define SL and TP levels (or let ATR calculate)
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Execute Trades
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Click BUY or SELL for instant market orders
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The dashboard automatically manages your position
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Watch It Manage
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As price moves, the system automatically trails your stop-loss
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Profits are locked in at each TP level
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No manual intervention required
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Monitor Performance
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All metrics updated in real-time
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Track wins, losses, and total P&L
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📊 KEY FEATURES
✅ 5-level take-profit system
✅ Automatic trailing stop-loss
✅ Break Even protection
✅ Fixed Points mode
✅ ATR mode (1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 RR)
✅ One-click BUY/SELL
✅ One-click LIQUIDATE ALL
✅ Real-time account monitoring
✅ Balance, Equity, Floating P&L
✅ Win/Loss statistics
✅ Closed P&L tracking
✅ Draggable panel
✅ Minimize/Maximize
✅ Trade levels toggle
✅ Professional Slate & Platinum UI
✅ MT4 optimized
📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?
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Day Traders – Quick execution with automated management
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Swing Traders – Let the system manage your positions while you focus on analysis
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Part-Time Traders – Set it and forget it – the dashboard manages your trades
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Risk-Aware Traders – Automatic trailing locks in profits
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Beginners – Simple interface, powerful automation
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Professionals – Advanced features and professional aesthetics
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN
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Break-even protection after TP1
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Progressive trailing stop-loss
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ATR-based volatility-adjusted risk
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Visual confirmation of all levels
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Trade levels toggle for clarity
🔥 WHY BUY TRADE DASHBOARD G2?
Save Time – No more manual SL/TP adjustments
Lock Profits – Automatic trailing secures your gains
Reduce Stress – Let the system manage your positions
Stay Informed – All metrics in one place
Trade Confidently – Clear visual interface
Professional Quality – Premium Slate & Platinum design
One-Click Trading – Instant execution
🚀 GET STARTED TODAY
Stop managing trades manually. Start using Trade Dashboard G2 to automatically lock in profits and protect your capital.
Trade smarter, manage better – with Trade Dashboard G2.
For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved