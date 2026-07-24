Trade Dashboard G2 MT4

TRADE DASHBOARD G2

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER

Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface.

💎 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. INTELLIGENT 5-LEVEL TP SYSTEM

The heart of Trade Dashboard G2 is its sophisticated position management engine:

Level 1 (TP1) – First profit target

Level 2 (TP2) – Second profit target

Level 3 (TP3) – Third profit target

Level 4 (TP4) – Fourth profit target

Level 5 (TP5) – Final target (full position close)

Automatic Trailing Logic:

Reached TP1 → SL moves to Break Even

Reached TP2 → SL moves to TP1

Reached TP3 → SL moves to TP2

Reached TP4 → SL moves to TP3

Reached TP5 → Position fully closed

2. DUAL TARGET MODES

Fixed Points Mode – Set your own SL and TP levels manually

ATR Mode (R:R) – Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 risk/reward ratios

Instant switching between modes with one click

3. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD

Real-time monitoring of all critical metrics:

Display Information Balance Current account balance Equity Current account equity Floating P&L Open position profit/loss Win/Loss Trade statistics Closed P&L Total closed trade profit Chart Levels Trade level visibility toggle

4. ONE-CLICK TRADING

BUY – Instant market buy order

SELL – Instant market sell order

LIQUIDATE POSITIONS – Close all open positions with one click

Customizable lot size input

5. PROFESSIONAL SLATE & PLATINUM UI

Deep Slate Gray background for reduced eye strain

Platinum and Ice Blue accents for active elements

Muted Emerald Green (Buy/Profit) and Crimson Red (Sell/Loss)

Clean, modern, professional aesthetic

Optimized for extended trading sessions

6. FULLY INTERACTIVE INTERFACE

Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart

Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space with one click

Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels

Real-Time Updates – Every tick updates your dashboard

Professional Fonts – Segoe UI for clean readability

🎯 HOW IT WORKS

Set Your Parameters Enter lot size

Choose Fixed or ATR mode

Define SL and TP levels (or let ATR calculate) Execute Trades Click BUY or SELL for instant market orders

The dashboard automatically manages your position Watch It Manage As price moves, the system automatically trails your stop-loss

Profits are locked in at each TP level

No manual intervention required Monitor Performance All metrics updated in real-time

Track wins, losses, and total P&L

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ 5-level take-profit system

✅ Automatic trailing stop-loss

✅ Break Even protection

✅ Fixed Points mode

✅ ATR mode (1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 RR)

✅ One-click BUY/SELL

✅ One-click LIQUIDATE ALL

✅ Real-time account monitoring

✅ Balance, Equity, Floating P&L

✅ Win/Loss statistics

✅ Closed P&L tracking

✅ Draggable panel

✅ Minimize/Maximize

✅ Trade levels toggle

✅ Professional Slate & Platinum UI

✅ MT4 optimized

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Day Traders – Quick execution with automated management

Swing Traders – Let the system manage your positions while you focus on analysis

Part-Time Traders – Set it and forget it – the dashboard manages your trades

Risk-Aware Traders – Automatic trailing locks in profits

Beginners – Simple interface, powerful automation

Professionals – Advanced features and professional aesthetics

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

Break-even protection after TP1

Progressive trailing stop-loss

ATR-based volatility-adjusted risk

Visual confirmation of all levels

Trade levels toggle for clarity

🔥 WHY BUY TRADE DASHBOARD G2?

Save Time – No more manual SL/TP adjustments

Lock Profits – Automatic trailing secures your gains

Reduce Stress – Let the system manage your positions

Stay Informed – All metrics in one place

Trade Confidently – Clear visual interface

Professional Quality – Premium Slate & Platinum design

One-Click Trading – Instant execution

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop managing trades manually. Start using Trade Dashboard G2 to automatically lock in profits and protect your capital.

Trade smarter, manage better – with Trade Dashboard G2.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved