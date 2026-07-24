G2 Dashboard PRO MT4

G2 DASHBOARD PRO

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD

G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart.

💎 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT

Click on the chart to set your entry price visually

Support for all order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart

Real-time preview with risk/reward calculation

No more guessing – see exactly where your order will be placed

2. REAL-TIME ORDER PREVIEW

Visual risk/reward zones displayed directly on the chart

Green reward zone and red risk zone for instant visual feedback

Drag and adjust Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on the chart

Instant recalculation of all metrics when you move any line

See risk in USD and expected profit before placing the order

3. SMART POSITION MANAGEMENT – 6 LEVEL TP

Automatic trailing stop system with 6 take-profit levels

Each level moves your stop loss to lock in profits

Level 1: Break Even + Spread protection

Level 2-3: Move SL to secure partial profits

Level 4-5: Continue trailing as price moves

Level 6: Close position at maximum TP

4. FLEXIBLE TARGET MODES

Fixed Point Mode: Set your own SL and TP values

ATR Mode (RR 1:2): Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2 and 1:4 risk/reward ratios

Instant switching between modes with automatic recalculation

5. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD

Real-time Balance & Equity display

Floating PnL with color coding (green = profit, red = loss)

Win/Loss ratio tracking

Total PnL from all closed trades

All in your account currency

6. PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE

Drag & Drop Panel – Position anywhere on your chart

Minimize Preview Section – Save screen space

Hide Preview – Clean up when not needed

Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels

Close All Positions – One-click position closure

Apply Preview – Update SL/TP from dashboard settings instantly

7. ONE-CLICK ORDER PLACEMENT

BUY / SELL – Instant market orders

Buy Limit / Sell Limit – Set pending limit orders

Buy Stop / Sell Stop – Set pending stop orders

CONFIRM / CANCEL – Review before sending to broker

🎯 HOW IT WORKS

Select Order Type – Choose from 4 pending order types or instant BUY/SELL Click on Chart – Set your entry price with a single click Adjust Lines – Drag Entry, SL, or TP lines to fine-tune Review Preview – Check risk/reward, profit, and risk in USD Confirm & Send – One click to send to your broker

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ Chart-based pending order placement

✅ Draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines

✅ Visual risk/reward zones on chart

✅ Real-time preview with all metrics

✅ 6-level trailing stop management

✅ Automatic break even protection

✅ Fixed Point mode

✅ ATR mode with 1:2 / 1:4 risk/reward

✅ Real-time account monitoring

✅ Balance, Equity, PnL, Win/Loss tracking

✅ One-click BUY/SELL market orders

✅ All 4 pending order types

✅ Minimize/Hide preview section

✅ Trade Levels toggle

✅ Close all positions button

✅ Apply preview from dashboard

✅ Drag & drop panel

✅ Professional dark theme

✅ MT4 optimized

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Day Traders – Quick execution with visual confirmation

Scalpers – Fast order placement with precise entry points

Swing Traders – Set pending orders and let the system manage

Risk-Aware Traders – See risk in USD before placing orders

Beginners – Visual interface makes learning easy

Professionals – Advanced features and customization

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

See exact risk in USD before placing any order

Visual risk zone shows exactly where you could lose

Break-even protection after reaching level 2

Progressive SL movement locks in profits

ATR-based SL for volatility-adjusted risk

🔥 WHY BUY G2 DASHBOARD PRO?

Save Time – Place pending orders in seconds

Reduce Errors – Visual confirmation prevents mistakes

Lock Profits – 6-level TP system automatically secures gains

Stay Informed – All account metrics in one place

Trade Confidently – See risk/reward before entering

Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and intuitive

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop placing orders blindly. Start using G2 Dashboard Pro to see, manage, and execute your trades with professional precision.

Trade smarter, not harder – with G2 Dashboard Pro.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved