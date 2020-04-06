Gold News and Swing Trading
- 专家
- Kashif Peter
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 23 九月 2025
Gold Swing Trader EA
Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes
The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts.
Key Features:
· Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold.
· Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days.
· Higher Timeframe Analysis: Core logic is based on H4 and Daily charts for robust signals.
· Session Filter: Configurable filter to focus on specific market hours (e.g., New York session).
· Fixed Risk Management: Uses predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for consistency.
· Market Execution: Relies on market orders for reliable entry.
Trading Specifications:
· Recommended Instrument: XAUUSD
· Recommended Timeframes: H4, Daily (D1)
· Order Type: Market Execution
Requirements & Recommendations:
· Account Type: A low-spread ECN account is strongly recommended.
· Testing: Always begin with a demo account to evaluate performance.
Backtesting Note:
For accurate backtests,use the "Every Tick" model and ensure you have high-quality H4/Daily historical data for XAUUSD.
Support:
For setup guidance and technical questions, please contact me via the MQL5 private messaging system.