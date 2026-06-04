NonRep Swing Indicator

Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar).

Obviously the above statement does not mean every signal is profitable. It is just an emphisis that you won't have to use the indicator with another in order to verify signals.





There isn't much to say here. Scalping systems are not complex, a few formulas and specific logic gates to make find the best possible entry level for the specified inputs.

NOTE:

The indicator inputs must be changed accordingly with the size of the instrument you are trading. The higher the decimal, the smaller the Hs Shift, less you will see next to no signals. The lower the demimal (ie Nasdaq, US30, Gold), the higher the Hs Shift, less you will see too many signals. Specific inputs corelated with a timeframe sheet will be provided on purchase. For testers: jsut turn the Hs Shift down and up accordingly running at M1 - M20. Indicator produces lower quality signals at higher timeframes (M30+)

The Indicator is currently not suitable for automated trading. A future version will likely be, but the difference between forcing the EA to trade every signal and applying discretion (by exercising time based execution and daily bias), the indicator proved a lot more profitable.