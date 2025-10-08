Bolt

BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse

BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy.

Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. Its performance, precision, and adaptive logic have earned it a position among the best-performing gold robots of 2025.

AI-Powered Intelligence

BOLT’s AI engine operates with smart money concepts, price-flow recognition, and dynamic market adaptation. It continuously analyzes liquidity zones, volatility, and institutional behavior to identify high-probability trades. The AI runs in ACTIVE mode at all times, scanning the gold market and executing trades only when every condition is perfectly aligned for maximum accuracy.

Performance Overview

  • 1,000 USD grown to over 1,300,000 USD in less than one year

  • 100% verified history quality backtest

  • No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging

  • Strict 10% drawdown control – prop-firm ready

  • Optimized exclusively for gold (XAU/USD)

  • Runs only on MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Fully automated 24/7 operation

Risk and Capital Management

BOLT’s smart capital system ensures precise drawdown protection, balanced exposure, and consistent growth. The AI automatically adjusts its risk and trade intensity according to live market conditions, helping traders maintain control while achieving top-tier performance.

Input Settings (as seen in MT5)

Below are the customizable options available in the BOLT robot, presented just as they appear in the MetaTrader 5 input window for easy understanding:

GPT-TURBO $-0 Settings
• Magic Number – Unique identifier for trades
• Drawdown Percent – Default 10% (Best for prop firm risk limits)
• AI Mode – ACTIVE (AI must remain active for proper functioning)
• Risk Level – LOW_RISK (adjustable to medium or high as preferred)
• Positions – Number of positions per AI signal

Trailing Stoploss Settings
• Use Trailing Stop – Option to enable or disable trailing stop for dynamic profit locking

Day of Week Filter
• Monday – Trade on/off
• Tuesday – Trade on/off
• Wednesday – Trade on/off
• Thursday – Trade on/off
• Friday – Trade on/off
• Saturday – Trade on/off
• Sunday – Trade on/off

Why Traders Choose BOLT

• Ranked among the top gold trading robots of 2025
• Fully automated with real-time AI decision logic
• Only for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Easy to set up and run
• Adaptive risk management for all trading environments
• Works 24/7 with precision entries and exits

Ideal For

• Traders seeking consistent passive income from gold
• Prop firm traders requiring stable, low-drawdown systems
• Investors focusing on long-term automated growth
• Institutions exploring AI-driven gold trading systems

Performance and Reliability

BOLT has been tested using 100% tick data accuracy and verified historical quality. Its intelligent logic, adaptive entry filtering, and strict risk management ensure that live results remain consistent with backtested performance.

BOLT does not just trade gold — it dominates it.

Technical Summary

Feature Description
Name BOLT
Market Focus XAU/USD (Gold)
Starting Balance 1,000 USD
Profit Generated (2024–2025) 1.3 Million USD+
History Quality 100% Verified
AI Core GPT-TURBO Adaptive Engine
Risk Control Dynamic with Drawdown Limit
Platform MetaTrader 5 Only
Ranking Top Gold Trading Robot 2025

