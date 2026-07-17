BB Power is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that accurately measures and displays market momentum by analyzing bullish and bearish strength. By evaluating the balance of power between buyers and sellers, it helps traders identify potential trend reversals, continuations, and market exhaustion points.

The indicator processes volume and price action to give a clean visual representation of market sentiment, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and reversal strategies.

Key Features

Trend Strength Analysis: Clearly determines whether buyers or sellers are currently dominating the market.

No Lag Visuals: Optimized code ensures smooth performance on charts without slowing down your trading terminal.

Versatile Application: Works across multiple timeframes and can be applied to any financial instrument, including Forex, Commodities, and Indices.

Input Parameters

Period: The number of bars used for calculating the bullish and bearish strength.

Price Mode: The price type used for calculations (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).



