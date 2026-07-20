Toro Eloso Trend Oscillator

Toro Eloso is a premium, high-tech trend-following indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By combining the aggressive buying force of the Bull (Toro) and the strategic selling pressure of the Bear (El Oso), this indicator provides a clean, dual-force oscillator to help traders identify the true market direction with minimal lag.

Unlike standard lagging oscillators, Toro Eloso analyzes real-time momentum shifts and filters out market noise, giving you a crystal-clear visual representation of who is currently dominating the market.

Key Features

Advanced Trend Separation: Instantly visualizes the tug-of-war between Bulls and Bears directly inside the oscillator window.

No-Repaint Algorithm: All signals, trend shifts, and oscillator waves are fixed once the current candle closes.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 (Scalping) to D1 (Swing Trading).

Universal Application: Can be applied to Forex pairs, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.

Clean Visual Interface: Uses a customizable color-coded system (Green for Toro strength, Red for El Oso strength) for quick execution.

How To Trade With Toro Eloso

Bullish Trend (Toro Dominance): When the oscillator crosses above the zero or baseline and turns Green, it confirms a strong upward momentum. Look for Buy opportunities. Bearish Trend (El Oso Dominance): When the oscillator crosses below the zero or baseline and turns Red, it confirms a strong downward momentum. Look for Sell opportunities. Market Flattening: When the oscillator waves shrink close to the baseline, it indicates a sideways or ranging market (No-Trade Zone).

Input Parameters

Indicator Period: Customize the sensitivity of the trend detection calculation.

Applied Price: Choose between Close, Open, High, Low, or Typical price calculation.

Color Settings: Fully customize the Bull (Toro) and Bear (El Oso) histogram or line colors to match your chart template.

Alert Settings: Toggle Pop-up, Email, and Push Notifications for real-time trend reversals.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves high risk. Toro Eloso is an algorithmic tool designed to assist in market analysis and does not guarantee financial profit. Always practice proper risk management and test on a demo account before risking live capital.