Aurum mid quant pro

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60

Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading

Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™, an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation zone mapping, allowing traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

Why Choose AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™?

Advanced Algorithmic Pattern Detection

Instantly identify the market's most important candlestick formations using intelligent filtering technology.

Supported Price Action Patterns

  • Tweezer Tops & Bottoms – Highly accurate reversal detection at key market turning points.

  • Impulse Marubozu Candles – Instantly detect strong institutional momentum and liquidity expansion.

  • Strategic Doji Detection – Identify market indecision, volatility compression, and potential breakout conditions.

Built-In Multi-Period EMA Trend Filter

Trade with the trend and eliminate unnecessary market noise.

The integrated EMA Trend Filter automatically filters out counter-trend signals, helping traders improve signal quality and maximize their overall win rate.

Dynamic Sequence Zone Visualization (Ranges & Breakouts)

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ automatically maps important consolidation areas before explosive market moves.

Features include:

  • Automatic Consolidation Range Detection

  • Dynamic Buy & Sell Sequence Rectangles

  • Premium Gold High/Low Borders

  • Real-Time Breakout Level Visualization

  • Crystal-Clear Chart Presentation

These visual tools make it easier to identify accumulation, distribution, and breakout opportunities before major price movements occur.

Multi-Channel Alert System

Never miss a high-probability trading opportunity.

Receive instant notifications through:

  • MT5 Desktop Pop-Up Alerts

  • Mobile Push Notifications (iOS & Android)

Stay connected to the market wherever you are.

Technical Specifications
Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Preferred Markets Gold (XAU/USD), US30, NAS100, Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Timeframes M15, H1, H4
Customization Dynamic Color Themes, Zone Management, Adjustable Filters
Who Is This Indicator For?

Gold Scalpers & Day Traders

Quickly identify institutional liquidity, breakout opportunities, and high-probability entries during active market sessions.

Swing Traders

Confirm candle structure while trading in the direction of the overall EMA trend for higher-quality setups.

Prop Firm Traders

Improve your risk management with clearly defined breakout zones, invalidation levels (Stop Loss), and objective Take Profit targets generated from sequence rectangles.

Key Benefits

  • Advanced Price Action Recognition

  • Institutional Breakout Detection

  • Automatic Consolidation Zone Mapping

  • Intelligent EMA Trend Filtering

  • High-Precision Entry Confirmation

  • Professional Gold Trading Optimization

  • Clean Institutional Chart Layout

  • Mobile & Desktop Alerts

  • Fully Customizable Interface

  • Optimized for High-Volatility Markets

Turn Your Trading Chart into an Institutional Trading Dashboard

Whether you trade Gold (XAU/USD), US Indices, or Major Forex Pairs, AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60 provides the precision, clarity, and institutional-grade market analysis needed to trade with greater confidence.

Trade smarter. Detect earlier. Capture institutional moves with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™.


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4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Fusion Monthly Levels PinBar Marubozu
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Niveaux mensuels + PinBar + Marubozu + ALERTES (MT5) Version 2.0 FINAL : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA 概述 Il existe une version MetaTrader 5 de MetaTrader 5. 它帮助交易者识别关键价格区域，并基于客观技术信号判断市场可能的反应。 主要功能 自动月度水平 自动计算月度最高价 (Élevé) 自动计算月度最低价（Faible） 自动计算月度开盘价 (Ouvrir) 自动计算月度收盘价（Fermer） 清晰显示在图表上 K线形态识别 Télécharger PinBar Marubozu 图表信号显示 图表直接显示买入/卖出箭头 信号清晰易读，便于快速判断 提醒系统 Utilisation de MetaTrader 5 手机推送通知 信号触发即时提醒 多时间框架分析 以月度时间框架为参考 适用于所有交易品种与时间周期 使用方法 Description de MetaTrader 5图表中。 系统将自动显示月度水平，并在满足条件时生成视觉信号和提醒。
Pin Bar Pro v1
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Pin Bar Pro v1.0 – MQL5 指标 描述: Pin Bar Pro 是一个专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，可自动识别 Pin Bar（针形线） ，帮助预测市场反转。信号直接显示在图表上： 蓝色箭头 → 买入信号（看涨 Pin Bar） 红色箭头 → 卖出信号（看跌 Pin Bar） 功能: 自动识别 Pin Bar 可自定义箭头 ( Arrow_Up_Code , Arrow_Down_Code ) 可调节垂直偏移 ( Arrow_Offset_Pts ) 支持所有品种和时间周期 参数: 参数 描述 默认值 Arrow_Up_Code 买入箭头 Wingdings 代码 233 Arrow_Down_Code 卖出箭头 Wingdings 代码 234 Arrow_Offset_Pts 垂直偏移（点数） 10 作者: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA 版本: 1.0 – 可用于 MQL5
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro（MQL5）— 简短说明 Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的轻量级指标，它结合了 月度关键价格水平（最高价、最低价、开盘价、收盘价） 与 Pin Bar（针形线）自动识别功能 。 该指标可在图表上快速标记潜在的反转区域，通过以下方式显示信号： 月度水平的水平线 蓝色箭头：看涨 Pin Bar（支撑位） 红色箭头：看跌 Pin Bar（阻力位） 主要功能 自动显示月度水平（MN1） 实时 Pin Bar 识别 BUY / SELL 可视化信号 低CPU消耗，适合剥头皮和波段交易 参数可自定义 可与EA（智能交易系统）兼容 使用方法 买入：蓝色箭头出现在月度低点附近 卖出：红色箭头出现在月度高点附近 建议结合趋势分析提高准确性 这是一个简单高效的工具，用于识别基于**机构级别价格区间 + 价格行为（Price Action）**的高概率反转区域。
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Marubozu Pro (MT5) –   Description Marubozu Pro is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects bullish and bearish Marubozu candles, highlighting strong market momentum directly on your chart. It displays clear buy/sell arrows:   Blue = Buy (bullish Marubozu)   Red = Sell (bearish Marubozu) Designed for speed and simplicity, it helps traders quickly identify powerful price action for entries, confirmations, or trend filtering. Key Features: Real-time Marubozu candle detection
Order Block Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Order Block Pro (MQL5) – 版本 1.0 作者: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA 平台: MetaTrader 5 描述: Order Block Pro 是一个高级指标，可自动识别图表上的 多头和空头订单块 (Order Blocks) 。通过分析盘整蜡烛及随后强势的冲击蜡烛，该指标帮助交易者识别价格可能加速的关键区域。 适合希望以下目标的交易者： 精准确定进出场点。 发现动态支撑和阻力区域。 提升风险管理和交易策略。 主要功能: 多头订单块检测： 在盘整蜡烛之后的强势上涨蜡烛处显示绿色箭头。 空头订单块检测： 在盘整蜡烛之后的强势下跌蜡烛处显示红色箭头。 完全可自定义： 最大蜡烛实体比例 ( BodyMaxRatio ) 下一根蜡烛最小比例以确认走势 ( NextCandleMinPct ) 箭头偏移量 ( Arrow_Offset_Pts ) Marketplace 准备就绪： 优化且干净的代码，符合 MQL5 Marketplace 标准。 输入参数: 参数 描述 Arrow_Up_Code Wingdings 上箭头代码 (默认: 233
ETE Detector puissant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
中文 – 商业说明 Logiciel – ETE DETECTOR POWER v5.0 自动识别“头肩形态” PUISSANCE DU DÉTECTEUR ETE v5.0 是专业交易工具，帮助交易者 提前捕捉市场重要反转 ，利用最强大的图表形态之一： 头肩形态(H&S)及其反转形态 。 Fonctionnalités MaxObjects ，即使在繁忙图表或多时间框架下，指标仍然保持流畅和清晰。 主要功能 实时自动识别 经典 H&S (卖出) et H &S (买入) 清晰显示 肩部、头部和颈线 自动绘制 反转区域 （红色 = 卖出，绿色 = 买入） ACHETER/VENDRE 箭头 即时显示交易机会 智能循环对象管理，避免图表拥堵 完全可自定义参数：分析蜡烛数量、肩头最小距离、对称容差、最大图形数量、矩形样式、标记大小和颜色 交易者优势 节省时间：自动分析市场 高精度：可调容差确保仅识别可靠形态 可视性最佳：彩色区域、箭头、标签和颈线 兼容所有策略:波段、日内、剥头皮 Version ：不会拖慢 MT5
Monthly High Low Liquidity Zones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
每月高低动态范围 + 流动性区域 v1.2 作者： KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA 描述： 使用此强大的指标提升您的市场分析能力，它结合了： 关键月度水平： 高点（High）、低点（Low）、开盘（Open）和收盘（Close），用于识别最重要的支撑和阻力区域。 动态高低范围： 自动追踪极端价格波动，检测重要市场变动。 流动性区域： 可视化矩形显示流动性集中区（买/卖）。这些区域的厚度和颜色可完全自定义，以确保图表上最佳可见性。 适用于所有交易品种和经纪商： 可在外汇、股票、指数和加密货币中完美运行。 主要功能： 自动检测月度 High、Low、Open 和 Close 水平。 显示动态高低范围以追踪极端波动。 可视化流动性区域，可自定义边框厚度和颜色。 支持所有时间周期。 完全可配置的参数，可根据您的交易风格进行调整。 指标设置： Ref_Timeframe： 用于计算水平的参考时间周期（默认：Monthly）。 Ref_Shift： 参考K线（0 = 最新已完成的K线）。 LiquidityBuyColor / LiquiditySellColor： 买入/卖出流动性区
Booster Trading Pro V
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Chinois (Chinois / 中文) Booster Trading Pro pour KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA : MetaTrader 5 描述 Le produit Booster Trading Pro est le suivant : 月度关键水平： 高点、低点、开盘和收盘，快速识别支撑和阻力区域。 动态高低范围： 跟踪价格在月度水平上下的极端波动。 动态开盘范围： 相对于月开盘检测关键价格水平。 自动流动性区域： 使用动态彩色矩形可视化潜在买卖区域。 主要特点 兼容所有交易品种和时间周期。 实时更新动态水平。 可自定义颜色和厚度，灵活调整区域显示。 清晰显示月度水平和动态范围，便于快速阅读图表。 Il s'agit d'une application MetaTrader 5. 交易者优势 快速决策： 快速识别关键区域，无需浪费时间。 清晰可视化： 流动性区域和动态范围简化图表分析。 多功能性： 适用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易。 节省时间： 所有关键工具集中在一个指标中。 可自定义参数 Ref_Timeframe： 用于计算月度水平的参考周期
Channel Ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Channel Ultima – 动态多级通道指标 简短描述 Canal Ultima s'en charge . ​晰显示 支撑位、阻力位及平衡区 ，非常适合技术型和结构化交易者。 详细介绍 Channel Ultima s'appelle Channel Ultima . ​ 短期通道 ：快速市场波动 中期通道 ：中等趋势 长期通道 ：整体市场结构 算法自动识别 重要高低点 ，计算 上/中/下线 ，并 动态延伸 以实时跟踪市场走势。 目的与优势 可视化 多层次市场结构 识别 流动性区和反转区 指导 突破或反弹的入场和出场 可与其他指标配合确认信号（Kijun, Donchian, FZG） Channel Ultima 提供 市场视觉指南针 ，对结构化交易策略至关重要。 主要特点 三个独立通道（短期、中期、长期） 自动识别 枢轴高低点 动态 上/中/下线 自动延伸至最新蜡烛 颜色区分明显， 一目了然 适用于 所有资产和时间框架 轻量快速，实时计算 ️ 可自定义参数 参数 描述 LookbackBars 用于枢轴检测的蜡烛数量 Swi
Institutional Liquidity Map Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
SMXZones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
SMXZones – 智能资金流动区 (Zones de liquidité monétaire intelligente) Logiciels • Logiciels • Logiciel PinBar Titre : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA 像机构资金一样交易 SMXZones s'occupe de l'utilisation de SMXZones . 以及价格可能出现 重大波动的区域 。 Les zones SMXZones sont compatibles avec les zones SMX. — 指标会自动在图表上显示 重要市场区域 ，帮助您快速、准确地做出交易决策。 À propos de SMXZones ? 市场总是向 流动性 移动。 SMXZones est utilisé pour répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs : 机构积累仓位的区域 市场关键反应区域 潜在价格反转点 当前市场趋势 主要功能 智能流动性区 指标自动绘制: 买入流动性区 (Zones d'achat de li
ICT Smart Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
ICT Smart Pro Argent intelligent – ​​Déséquilibre des TIC – Limites de temps institutionnelles – Structure du marché 描述 ICT Smart Pro propose des solutions pour Smart Money avec ICT (Inner Circle Trader) . 该指标将多个机构级交易工具整合到一个系统中，帮助交易者识别 大型金融机构进入市场的关键区域 。 Le logiciel ICT Smart Pro est le suivant : Technologie TIC ( BISI / SIBI ) 所有信息都会直接显示在图表上，方便交易者进行分析和决策。 主要功能 1. 机构时间盒 (Boîtes horaires) 指标会自动显示市场的时间周期： • 年周期 • 半年周期 • 季度周期 • 月周期 每个周期都会以 时间矩形框 的形式显示，其中包含 : 该周期的 最高价 该周期的 最低价 同时计算 HB 水平 (90%
Time Box Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Logiciel MQL5 – TIME BOX PRO v2.0 概述 TIME BOX PRO v2.0 est disponible en version MetaTrader 5 . 图表上即时可视化关键价格区域。 它会自动绘制 时间盒子 ：YEAR（年）、SEME STER (半年度), QUARTER (季度), MOIS (月), WEEK (周) et JOUR（日），并带有 可自定义水平线 (HB 90%, 50%, 10%) ，方便分析价格区间和策略关键点。 Le logiciel MQL5 est également disponible pour TIME BOX PRO. 主要功能 多时间框架 : ANNÉE, SEMESTRE, TRIMESTRE, MOIS, SEMAINE, JOUR 按时间框架显示彩色矩形 ，直观显示价格区间 可自定义 HB 水平线 (90%, 50%, 10%) 动态标签 显示周期 (ANNÉE, S1, Q1, M1, SEMAINE, JOUR) Processeur CPU :  仅在新蜡烛开盘时计算 通过输入设置启
Marubozu Pro SUP
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Marubozu Pro ELITE X v3.100 – Market Description Overview Marubozu Pro ELITE X is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect optimized Marubozu candlestick patterns combined with a dynamic EMA trend filter . It provides clear BUY / SELL signals along with structured market levels (High, Low, Mid), helping traders make faster and more accurate decisions.  Key Features  1. Automatic Signal Detection BUY signal (blue arrow) when a strong bullish candle with minimal wick is
Tweezer pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 – Price Action Reversal Indicator Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Platform: MetaTrader 5 Description TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 is a professional next-generation trading indicator designed to accurately detect strong market reversals using the powerful Tweezer Top and Tweezer Bottom candlestick patterns. It combines advanced price action analysis, an intelligent EMA trend filter, and dynamic market structure zones, delivering clear, reliable, and trade-ready signals for all types of t
Smart structure sr ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
STRUCTURE DU MART SR ULTIMA  Structure ultime du marché et indicateur intelligent de support/résistance SMART STRUCTURE SR ULTIMA est une solution de trading avancée conçue pour fournir une lecture claire, précise et professionnelle de la structure du marché. Conçu pour les traders modernes, cet indicateur combine une structure intelligente (DER/DES) , des niveaux de support et de résistance dynamiques et un système unique de Structure Fan qui visualise la force du marché, son expansion et ses z
Trader manuel assistant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
专家
INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA MT5 – MANUEL UNIQUEMENT 产品描述 BOÎTE À RISQUES INTERACTIVE EA – MANUEL SEULEMENT . 该版本专为希望 完全掌控交易入场 的交易者打造，无任何自动化交易，同时提供专业工具，用于即时可视化潜在的盈利与亏损。 （ ENTRY）、止损（Stop Loss） et （Take Profit） ，并立即查看其对应的资金影响。 主要功能 100% 手动模式 无自动交易功能 完全掌控每一笔交易 交互式价格线 ENTRÉE (入场价) STOP LOSS（止损 SL） PRENDRE DES PROFITS (止盈 TP) 动态可视化区域 红色矩形：亏损区域 蓝色矩形:盈利区域 实时自动计算 显示潜在亏损（美元 $） 显示潜在盈利（美元 $） 快速执行 图表上直接提供 ACHETER ET VENDRE 按钮 一键即时开仓 固定手数 使用可自定义的手动手数 流畅界面 支持鼠标直接拖动价格线 自动更新，无性能负担 优势 清晰直观的风险管理 Scalping） 减少计算错误 提高决策
Master dynamics channel pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO（动态通道专业版） 是一款专业的多周期通道指标，可在同一图表上自动显示 周线、月线、季度线和年线趋势通道 。 该指标专为机构级市场结构分析设计，帮助交易者识别关键的 支撑与阻力区域、趋势方向、突破机会（breakout）以及长期市场周期 。 轻量级、 无重绘（non-repainting） ，并且完全可自定义，适用于外汇、黄金、指数、股票、大宗商品和加密货币市场。 主要功能 周线、月线、季度线和年线通道 自动趋势识别 动态支撑与阻力水平 通道向未来延伸投影 实时更新 无重绘算法 参数完全可调 适用于所有市场与时间周期 适用人群 趋势交易者 波段交易者 头寸交易者 Smart Money Concepts（SMC）交易者 市场结构分析者 机构级与专业交易者
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker Description Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to monitor Monthly Open levels and automatically detect Liquidity Sweeps occurring around these key institutional price zones. The indicator displays the most recent Monthly Open and Monthly Close levels, calculates the distance between them in points, and highlights areas where market liquidity has been captured before a directional move. Features   Display of Monthly O
Master Sweep
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator (v4.2) Product Description Unlock the Power of Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis! Markets do not move randomly—they move toward liquidity. MASTER SWEEP is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify institutional key levels across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily timeframes, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps , Pin Bar rejections , and market bias with precision. Developed by KOUAME N'DA LE
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