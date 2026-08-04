HTF Open Markers and ICT Silver Bullet Zones

What it draws

Session 1 / Session 2 lines : vertical lines at the open of every bar on two independently configurable higher timeframes (defaults: H4 and D1), including a projected line for the rest of today's not-yet-opened bars on sub-daily timeframes, so you can see where the next candle will open before it happens.

: vertical lines at the open of every bar on two independently configurable higher timeframes (defaults: H4 and D1), including a projected line for the rest of today's not-yet-opened bars on sub-daily timeframes, so you can see where the next candle will open before it happens. ICT Silver Bullet zones: shaded rectangles over the three classic ICT kill-zone windows, converted from New York time to your broker's server time automatically — London Open (02:00–03:00 NY), NY AM (10:00–11:00 NY), NY PM (14:00–15:00 NY).

Setup

Attach to any chart, any timeframe you actually trade from (M1–M15 is typical for kill-zone entries). Set Session 1 to your intraday bias timeframe (H4 is a common choice) and Session 2 to your higher structural timeframe (D1, or W1 if you want weekly opens too). Confirm InpGMTSummer / InpGMTWinter match your broker's actual server offset — defaults are set for OctaFX (GMT+3 summer / GMT+2 winter). If you're on a different broker, check its server-time DST schedule and adjust these two inputs; the kill-zone placement depends entirely on getting this right. Leave InpShowSB on to see the three kill-zone windows shaded directly on your entry-timeframe chart.

Strategy: trading the open lines + kill zones together

HTF Open Markers + ICT Silver Bullet Zones — Usage & Strategy Guide

This indicator doesn't generate signals — it marks where (session opens) and when (kill zones) to focus your attention. The actual setup comes from price action within those marked areas.

Step 1 — Use the HTF open lines to set bias, not to trade directly

If price is trading above the H4/D1 open line, that's your bullish reference for the current higher-timeframe candle; below it, bearish.

the H4/D1 open line, that's your bullish reference for the current higher-timeframe candle; below it, bearish. The open line itself often acts as an intraday magnet/support-resistance level — price that swept away from the open and later returns to it is a common mean-reversion tell, not a standalone entry.

Use the D1 (or W1) open as your draw on liquidity reference: if the current price is well above the daily open, downside toward that open is a plausible liquidity target for later in the session, and vice versa.

Step 2 — Wait for price to actually enter a shaded kill zone

Nothing before the zone matters as much as what happens inside it. The classic ICT Silver Bullet setup, applied within a shaded window:

Liquidity sweep: price takes out a recent swing high or low (often the high/low of the last few hours, or the Asian/London range) right as the kill zone begins. Reversal + Fair Value Gap: immediately after the sweep, look for a sharp reversal that leaves a Fair Value Gap (a 3-candle imbalance) in the new direction. Entry: on the retracement back into that FVG, in the direction of the reversal — not on the sweep candle itself. Stop: just beyond the swept high/low. Target: the next meaningful liquidity — often the nearest HTF open line from this indicator, a prior session high/low, or the opposing daily/weekly open if the move is large enough.

Step 3 — Let the HTF open line do double duty as a target

Because the open lines update to the next projected open in real time, they give you a forward-looking reference even before that candle exists. A common combination: take the Silver Bullet entry from Step 2, and use the nearest still-open HTF line ahead of price as a logical first target or partial take-profit level, since it's a level other participants are also likely watching.

Which kill zone to prioritize

London Open (02:00–03:00 NY) : best when your session/broker is most active around European hours — matches typical GBPUSD/EURUSD liquidity.

: best when your session/broker is most active around European hours — matches typical GBPUSD/EURUSD liquidity. NY AM (10:00–11:00 NY) : the original and most heavily traded ICT Silver Bullet window; highest-probability by volume of published examples.

: the original and most heavily traded ICT Silver Bullet window; highest-probability by volume of published examples. NY PM (14:00–15:00 NY): useful for a second attempt if the AM window didn't produce a clean setup, but generally lower liquidity than AM.

Things this indicator does not do

It does not detect the liquidity sweep, the Fair Value Gap, or generate any buy/sell signal — all of that is manual chart reading within the zones it marks.

Kill-zone placement depends entirely on correct GMT offset inputs; if your broker's DST schedule doesn't match the EU last-Sunday convention the defaults assume, the zones will be shifted by an hour during the mismatched period.

This is educational context, not a mechanical trading system. Combine with your own risk management and market read.