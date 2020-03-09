You can also monitor the real account performance here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679





I opened this account on December 2, 2025.

Please follow along and see how it grows from here —

I’m excited to share its progress with you.





This EA is not over-fitted to backtests.

It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation, rather than chasing perfect historical results.

I created this EA because I felt that

leaving money idle in an account was a waste

and wanted a tool that could work for me in the background.

There is no need to increase the lot size aggressively.

In fact, keeping the lot size conservative is the most important factor for safe operation.

Since I started using this EA,

I no longer spend my days watching MT4 nervously.

It has helped me avoid unnecessary chart-watching

and allowed me to operate my account in a calm, consistent manner.





Gold Impulse Split — Official Product Description (English Version)

Hello traders. I am Gold Impulse Split.

⚡ Special Launch Offer – 1-Month Trial Rental for $30 For a limited time, you can test Gold Impulse Split at a significantly reduced price.

This trial period allows you to experience the EA’s logic, behavior, and performance in real market conditions before making a long-term decision. ✔ Full access to all features

✔ Works exactly the same as the full version

✔ No restrictions during the rental period

✔ Ideal for traders who want to evaluate the EA properly This $30 offer is available for a limited number of users only.

Once the quota is reached, the price will return to the standard rate.





I am an Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD, combining

Impulse detection, AI-driven filtering, and structured split-entry execution

into one coordinated trading system.

Whether you are completely new to automated trading or already experienced,

my mission remains the same:

“Deliver disciplined, structured, and probability-based trading in the gold market.”

I do not chase noise.

I do not gamble.

I wait, analyze, and act only when the market conditions align with my criteria.

⭐

■ Impulse Detection Engine

I identify sequences of strong candles together with ATR-based thresholds to confirm true momentum.

Only when the market demonstrates real directional strength do I consider opening an initial position.

No unnecessary entries. No random chasing.

■ Dual-Layer AI Filters (Entry & Veto)

I analyze market structure using an internal AI model:

Entry Filter – evaluates if the market environment is supportive

Veto Filter – blocks entries during unfavorable or risky conditions

This reduces over-trading and increases the consistency of decision-making.

■ Split Entry System

I never rely on a single large initial order.

Instead, I:

Divide the initial entry into multiple positions

Use ATR-sum calculations to create dynamic spacing

Place structured limit orders to build positions more naturally during pullbacks

This approach is highly suitable for the volatility profile of XAUUSD.

■ Direction-Based Net Profit Management

I do not take profit individually on each position.

Instead, I manage combined net profit for Buy and Sell sides separately.

Once the overall target is reached, I close the entire basket together.

This reduces noise and supports more efficient profit taking in fast markets.

■ Ability to Stay Completely Silent

Sometimes, not trading is the best trading decision.

If conditions are not favorable, I remain inactive—

observing, waiting, and preserving capital until alignment returns.

Long-term consistency comes from quality over quantity.

🔧

Instrument: XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M1 (but usable on others)

Strategy type: Trend-following, impulse detection, AI-filtered, structured split entry

Risk style: No martingale, no lot multipliers, no unlimited grid

Protections: Spread filter, session filter, direction-based exposure control

💠

Open XAUUSD chart Attach the EA Set your preferred risk (initial lot size) Let Gold Impulse Split analyze and execute automatically

No optimization required.

No complex parameter tuning.

Ready to run out of the box.

🧩

XAUUSD has unique characteristics:

Sudden impulse movements

Heavy volatility differentials

Time-based directional behavior

Distinctive spread and structure changes

My algorithms are designed specifically around these traits,

allowing me to interpret gold’s movements more effectively.

📌

Leverage: 1:100–1:500

Minimum recommended deposit: 1000–5000 USD (depending on risk)

Broker type: ECN / low spread preferred

Account type: Hedge

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

📝

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Market conditions may affect trading frequency

Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate risk levels

Gold Impulse Split is designed to provide structure, consistency, and discipline—

but trading always involves risk.

⭐ **Gold Impulse Split —

Bring structure, discipline, and intelligent execution to your gold trading.**

Set it up.

Let it work.

Focus on the long term.

A refined trading experience — designed for traders who value precision.





Gold Impulse Split does not depend on the chart timeframe.

It uses internally-defined timeframes (M1/M5) for all calculations,

so it works identically on any chart timeframe you attach it to.



✅ Soft & Clear English Version

This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) and

is not recommended for use on other currency pairs.

The default settings are adjusted for Marketplace validation,

so using them directly on XAUUSD may lead to:

more frequent or fewer entries than intended

lot sizes that do not match your account specifications

For safe operation,

always apply the Gold.set file before live trading.

【Recommended Parameter Configuration】





This EA is optimized to operate with the following parameter settings.

It works on any timeframe of the GOLD (XAUUSD) chart.





─ Basic Settings ─

• UseTesterSimpleMode = false

• AllowBUY = true

• AllowSELL = true





─ Split Entry Settings ─

• UseSplitInitial = true

• SplitUsePending = true





─ AI Filter Settings ─

• UseManageAIFilter = true

• UseEntryFilter = true

• UseVetoFilter = true





─ Net Profit Take-Profit ─

• NetTP_Value = 5.0





─ Initial Lot Settings ─

• InitialLotBUY = 0.06

• InitialLotSELL = 0.03



─ Impulse Logic Settings ─

• IMPULSE_ATR_MULT = 1.25

• IMPULSE_MIN_PIPS = 100





These parameter values are recommended to maximize the EA’s performance,

including impulse detection, split-entry execution, and AI-based filtering.



