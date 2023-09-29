SmartFastTrade AI

  • 实用工具
  • Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    4.7 (62)
    从 2005 年至今，我一直是一名在线交易员。 在成为交易员之前，我是 C / C ++ 编程的讲师。 在 MQL4 / MQL5 语言的支持下，我从 2007 年开始为我在我的国家的客户和 MQL5.Com 的自由职业者开发智能交易系统。我制作了智能交易系统、指标和实用程序的各种变体。 凭借作为交易员和程序员的实践背景和背景，我很容易创建应用程序并了解想要成为专家顾问、指标和实用程序的客户的需求。 我的使命是以优质、有竞争力的价格提供有用的产品，并为我的所有客户/客户提供最佳的用户体验和支持。
    如果您想问我关于我的产品的任何问题，请随时发送消息，我会尽快答复。
    11 产品 2 评论
  • 版本: 1.10
  • 更新: 28 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5

Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips!

Introduction

Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovative product is the best choice

for enhancing your trading skills.

Getting to Know SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is a trading utility designed to empower traders with the tools needed to take fast and precise actions in the financial markets. With an incredibly intuitive user interface, you can execute orders at desired price points with just a few clicks, eliminating the need for manual

order entry. SmartFastTrade AI also comes equipped with smart keyboard shortcuts, enabling you to close all pending positions quickly or manage a mix of pending and open positions efficiently.

Advantages of SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is not just your ordinary trading utility. It's your best companion if you crave speed and precision in your trading. Here are some of the key advantages you'll enjoy when using SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Unlimited Speed: With SmartFastTrade AI, you'll never miss a trading opportunity due to slow order execution. Built with cutting-edge technology, this utility allows you to execute orders at desired price points lightning-fast.

  2. User-Friendly Interface: You don't need to be a tech or trading expert to use SmartFastTrade AI. The user-friendly interface makes it accessible to anyone, from beginners to experienced traders, to harness the incredible features it offers.

  3. Smart Keyboard Shortcuts: SmartFastTrade AI enhances convenience with its clever keyboard shortcuts. You can swiftly close individual positions or manage mixed positions with just a few clicks.

  4. Uncompromising Accuracy: One of the key factors for trading success is accuracy. SmartFastTrade AI is designed to deliver uncompromising accuracy in order execution, allowing you to rely on consistent trading outcomes.

  5. Limitless Flexibility: Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, SmartFastTrade AI can be customized to suit your trading style. You can easily adjust settings to match your preferences for optimal results.

How SmartFastTrade AI Works

SmartFastTrade AI operates in a simple and efficient manner. When you spot trading opportunities that align with your strategy on the chart, you can quickly execute pending stop or limit orders by simply clicking on the chart. No more hassle of manually inputting order details. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of human errors.

Moreover, the smart keyboard shortcuts allow you to manage all your pending positions swiftly and easily. You can close positions one by one or collectively, giving you full control over your trading portfolio.

Benefits of Trading with SmartFastTrade AI

Trading with SmartFastTrade AI unlocks a multitude of benefits that will enhance your trading outcomes:

  1. Endless Trading Opportunities: With lightning-fast execution capability, you'll be able to seize trading opportunities even in fast-moving market conditions.

  2. Full Control: SmartFastTrade AI puts you in complete control of your trading decisions. No longer do you have to rely on slow trading platforms or technical glitches.

  3. Time Efficiency: Time saved translates to more time for market analysis and developing better trading strategies.

  4. Stress Reduction: With smoother and more efficient trading processes, you'll reduce the stress often associated with trading.

  5. Consistency Improvement: With consistent and accurate execution, you'll achieve more reliable trading results.

Ready to Help You Achieve Success

SmartFastTrade AI is a tool ready to assist you in achieving success in the competitive world of trading. We understand that trading is about making quick and accurate decisions, which is why we created SmartFastTrade AI.

So, whether you're a novice trader looking to start strong or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your trading efficiency, SmartFastTrade AI is the solution you've been searching for. This is your opportunity to take control of your trading, improve efficiency, and achieve more consistent trading results. SmartFastTrade AI is ready to help you realize your trading dreams. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

How to use SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Pressing the CapsLock button once will bring up the cursor, crossline and pending stop label text on the chart. Pressing it once again will clear the menu on the screen in normal conditions.
  2. Pressing the Ctrl button while moving the mouse will change to a pending limit order
  3. Pressing the "d" key on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending orders.
  4. Pressing the letter "a" on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending order positions and open positions.

In the input parameter settings, you can set:Lotsize, TakeProfit (in points), StopLoss (in points), TrailingStop (in points), and TrailingStep (in points). Fill in 0 if you want the status to be inactive.










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H1 Volatility Breakout for Index Markets
Federico Luigi Vietti
专家
H1 Intraday Volatility Breakout EA is a structured trading system designed specifically for modern US and European index markets. The strategy combines volatility expansion logic, trend strength confirmation and dynamic risk management to trade controlled intraday breakouts during active market sessions. The system is fully automated and optimized for H1 timeframe. Recommended Markets US30 (Dow Jones) NAS100 (Nasdaq 100) EU50 (Euro Stoxx 50) GER40 (Dax) Timeframe: H1 Vps  recommended. Core St
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
MajorAlert
Sergei Vassunov
指标
MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
Gold Pulse MT4
Ivan Martinez Guillen
5 (1)
专家
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InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
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5 (25)
实用工具
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Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
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News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
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PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
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NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
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EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
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DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
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VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
实用工具
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT4     是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易复制工具。它支持双向复制： 从 MT4 到 MT5，从 MT5 到 MT4，以及同类型账户之间的 MT4 到 MT4。 为了正常工作，所有终端必须在同一台 PC 或 VPS 上运行。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  如需复制到 MetaTrader 4，需另行购买 —       Coppy Master MT5       - 是必须的。 主要特点： 复印模式 支持主账户和接收账户角色。灵活设置发送和接收交易。 订单管理 复制市价单和挂单。支持同步平仓、部分平仓、交易逆转以及止损/获利修改。 符号处理 支持前缀和后缀。允许排除或包含特定符号，并为资产分配自定义名称。 风险控制与限额 每日交易限额、最大亏损限制以及停止复制的余额水平阈值。 批量设置 固定手数、风险百分比、手数乘数。可选择拒绝未设置止损或止盈的交易。 信号检查 检测重复交易，限制每个符号的交易数量，并验证订单类型以避免冲突。 时间过滤器 用于定义允许交易复制的时间段
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
实用工具
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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MACD Spectra
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
MACD Spectra ，一个简单但赚钱的交易指标！该指标可用于所有时间框架和所有货币对。准确率超过90％，非常适合寻找最佳指标以协助其交易活动的新手和专业交易者。只需按照直方图的颜色、直方图的位置以及Signal和MACD线的位置即可轻松进出市场。不要再等待，让我们一起使用MACD Spectral获得稳定的利润。 阅读指标以进出市场非常容易： 如果蓝线穿过红线且交叉点在零线以下，而且第2个条的直方图是红色，则为强烈的卖出进入信号，当白色直方图出现时退出。 如果蓝线穿过红线且交叉点在零线以上，而且第2个条的直方图是绿色，则为强烈的买入进入信号，当白色直方图出现时退出。 在红色直方图低于0后出现白色直方图时，采取买入头寸，作为第2个条柱状图上的买入进入确认，当白色直方图出现在0以上时退出。 在绿色直方图高于0后出现白色直方图时，采取卖出头寸，作为第2个条柱状图上的卖出进入确认，当白色直方图出现在0以下时退出。
SmartTradePanel
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
SmartTradePanel 是一种交易工具，可让交易者快速高效地执行订单。 凭借所提供的高级功能，SmartTradePanel 真正帮助交易者管理未结订单并优化其交易的利润潜力。 在本文中，我们将详细讨论 SmartTradePanel 的功能和优势。 SmartTradePanel 的主要功能之一是能够快速执行未结订单。 只需点击几下，交易者就可以快速高效地开立交易头寸。 这在快速变化的市场条件下尤其有用，因为执行速度可能是获利的决定性因素。 除此之外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者下达锁定订单。 锁定订单是一种交易策略，其目的是锁定亏损头寸，希望该头寸在未来反转并产生利润。 借助 SmartTradePanel，交易者只需点击几下即可轻松下达锁定订单。 除了订单执行和锁定订单外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者关闭任何类型的订单并关闭所有未平仓订单。 这在交易者希望通过快速平仓部分或全部头寸来获利或减少损失的情况下特别有用。 手数设置也可以从输入参数中更改。 在外汇交易中，手数是交易头寸的大小。 通过启用手数设置，SmartTradePan
TradingPanelPlusCopier
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
与类似的交易面板相比，该交易面板具有许多优势，包括： 1. 立即（市场）开立订单并以所需价格挂单。 2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), 以及TrailingStop(TS) 设置，可以在pip 或point 模式下设置。 3. 您可以只关闭市价订单，或只关闭挂单，或所有市价订单和挂单。 4. 还配备了 CopyTrade，作为主控打开的订单可以作为客户端复制到面板，其中可以从客户端设置手数比例值。 立即拥有此 TradingPanelPlusCopier 以促进您的交易活动。 TradingPanelPlusCopier的使用方法和demo可以在说明中的视频demo中看到。 问候利润！ 与类似的交易面板相比，该交易面板具有许多优势，包括： 1. 立即（市场）开立订单并以所需价格挂单。 2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), 以及TrailingStop(TS) 设置，可以在pip 或point 模式下设置。 3. 您可以只关闭市价订单，或只关闭挂单，或所有市价订单和挂单。 4. 还配备了 CopyTrade，作为主控打
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot. It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based
RtcSpectra5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
Attention :   Please send a message to us if you still don't understand and are expected to follow the recommended capital size, lots size value, and one of the brokers whose portfolio we display. " For those of you who buy RTC Spectra products by ignoring our recommendations, you don't need to provide bad testimonials for your own mistakes!".  The Expert Advisor (EA) named "RTC Spectra" is designed for the long term with good and consistent results. This EA has been proven to perform very well
RtcDERIV
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
您想在 Deriv.com 上安全、快速、有效地进行交易吗？ 您是否尝试过各种策略但没有找到合适的策略？ 别担心，我们有办法！ RtcDERIV 是专为 Deriv.com 设计的最新智能交易系统，它结合了剥头皮和 mar 策略，在过去一年中成功获得了超过 10,000% 的利润。 RtcDERIV 的优势之一是它在 Volatility Index 上的使用，尤其是 Volatility Index 25，目前确实非常好。 在 Deriv 上交易还具有 7x24 无休假的优势，因此您可以随时最大化利润。 RtcDERIV 已在 Metatrader 5 Deriv 平台上运行，默认设置为 0.5 手，足以以 500 美元开始交易。 但是，为了您的安全，我们建议您从 1000 美元开始。 回撤率低至 1.75% 左右，您可以在交易中感到更安全。 我们对 RtcDERIV 进行了一年多的回测，结果令人印象深刻。 一年之内，我们仅用500美元的资金就取得了超过10,000%的利润！ 这证明了我们的策略是多么有效。 查看我们所做的回测组合，您也可以在提供的演示试用版中进行。 现在，
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.  It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-base
SmartFastTrade AI MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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