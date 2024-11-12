News Filter EA MT4

News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant

News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA, you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management and equity protection features.

MT5 Version

KEY FEATURES

The News Filter EA pauses your expert advisor for a set period before and after the news event, preventing new trades from opening. Once the specified time has passed, your expert advisor will automatically resume trading.

The EA supports running multiple experts on different symbols. You can manage as many EAs as you like with the News Filter EA.

Supports two news sources: ForexFactory.com and Investing.com .

and . News events displayed directly on the chart.

Close open positions before the news release.

before the news release. Close only profitable positions before the news release.

before the news release. Cancel pending orders before the news release.

before the news release. Set your preferred trading sessions .

. Set your preferred trading days .

. Set your preferred trading hours .

. Manage your account's maximum loss : Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account loss reaches a certain limit.

: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account loss reaches a certain limit. Manage your account's maximum daily loss : Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily loss reaches a certain limit.

: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily loss reaches a certain limit. Manage your account's maximum profit : Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account profit reaches a certain limit.

: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account profit reaches a certain limit. Manage your account's maximum daily profit : Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily profit reaches a certain limit.

: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily profit reaches a certain limit. Manage your account's maximum drawdown: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account DD reaches a certain limit.

In strategy tester mode, only the panel will be visible since it’s not possible to access news data during backtesting.

Setup: