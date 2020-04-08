Dominion Levels MT4

Dominion Levels: The "Market Structure" Architect

The definitive tool for identifying "Hard" Support and Resistance levels that actually hold.

Most traders draw support and resistance lines based on feelings or vague zones. The result? Messy charts, subjective decisions, and getting stopped out by "noise."

Dominion Levels solves this by removing the subjectivity. It is not just another line drawer; it is a Stepped Structure Engine. It identifies significant price pivots and projects them forward as a "Dominion"—a solid floor or ceiling that remains active until the market structure physically shifts.

The "Stepped" Advantage

Unlike standard moving averages or dynamic bands that slope and curve, Dominion Levels are rigid.

  • Support (Blue Line): "Stairs" up only when a new, higher structural floor is confirmed.

  • Resistance (Red Line): "Stairs" down only when a new, lower structural ceiling is confirmed.


Key Features

  • Objective Structure Mapping: Eliminates the guesswork of drawing lines manually. The indicator locks onto "Confirmed Swings" and ignores the noise in between.

  • Laser-Focused Trailing: The rigid, horizontal nature of the levels provides the perfect trailing stop location for trend-following strategies.

  • Cleaner Charts: Instead of cluttering your screen with noise, it only shows the active levels that matter right now.

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Once a level is confirmed and the step is drawn, it stays there. The history you see is exactly how it played out in live trading.

How to Trade It

  1. The Breakout: When price forcefully breaks a "Red Dominion" (Resistance) to the upside, it signals a potential trend shift.

  2. The Pullback Entry: In an uptrend, wait for price to come back to the "Blue Dominion" (Support). If it bounces, this is a high-probability entry point.

  3. The Trailing Stop (Best Use Case): If you are in a buy trade, simply move your Stop Loss to the price of the current Blue Line. As the line steps up, you lock in more profit.

Parameters

  • Swing Strength: This single setting controls the "depth" of the market structure.


    Recommendations

  • Symbol: Works on all assets (XAUUSD, Indices, Forex, Crypto).

  • Timeframe: M5 for Scalping, H1/H4 for Trend Following.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5.

Take dominion over your charts. Stop drawing lines. Start trading structure.






推荐产品
Peaks and Troughs
Pavel Verveyko
指标
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
指标
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
指标
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
ZigZag Price Movement Patterns
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
Индикатор ищет подобную ценовую структуру, сравнивая с последней ценовой структурой. Размер паттерна (грубо говоря количество переломов зигзага) настраивается (всегда меньше на 1, чем введено - нулевой перелом не считается). Все найденные совпадения отмечаются прямоугольником. Так же к паттернам существует быстрая навигация с помощью кнопочек "Next patt" и "Prev patt". В индикатор вшиты два индикатора типа ЗигЗа г : стандартный зигзаг и пользовательский , моей разработки. Параметры настройки ста
Ticks To Levels
Mikhail Kontsevoy
指标
This indicator counts ticks and graphically displays the price levels, on which the greatest number of them was detected. Thus, it sufficiently accurately determines the levels of support and resistance. The indicator will be useful for traders who trade breakout or scalping strategies. Features Technical analysis provides several ways for finding levels of support and resistance. Ticks to Levels provides another, fairly accurate, way of determining these levels empirically. The criterion for d
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“可调分形 Pro” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 mt4 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形 Pro 已解决该问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的可调距离。 - 分形箭头的可调设计。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所附外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Auto Levels
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Auto Level this tool is able to determine the levels of support and resistance. search and display when the price has broken through the level and when it pushed off from it. the indicator can be useful if you use resistance support levels in your trading. or the highs and lows of the price, then it will greatly simplify your work and help you more quickly and more accurately determine the rebound or breakdown of the current trend or tendencies level. blue line bottom uptrend red line on top dow
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
指标
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
指标
Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
指标
指标从另一种编程语言转换为 MQL。RTI 是以震荡方式识别图表趋势的强大工具。 以下是原始程序员的一些说明： 概述 由 Zeiierman 开发的相对趋势指数 (RTI) 是一种创新的技术分析工具，旨在衡量市场趋势的强度和方向。与某些传统指标不同，相对趋势指数具有独特的适应能力，能对市场波动做出反应，同时还能将微小的短期市场波动的影响降至最低。 相对趋势指数融合了趋势跟踪和均值回复的特点，并采用可定制的直观方法来衡量趋势强度，其对价格走势的敏感性使该指标脱颖而出。 使用该相对强弱指标代替 RSI 的好处 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 和相对趋势指数 (RTI) 都是强大的技术指标，各有千秋。 不过，RTI 与相对强弱指数有一些关键的不同之处，尤其是在识别趋势和超买/超卖（OB/OS）区域方面，RTI 可以说更加复杂和精确。
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
指标
介绍 MetaTrader 4 的 Koala 供需指标（我们鼓励您分享您的评论或反馈 - 无论是正面的还是负面的 - 以便其他交易者可以从您的经验中受益。）： 欢迎使用 Koala 供需指标。该指标设计用于识别不间断的供应和需求区域，有助于交易者将市场视为区域，您可以看到价格如何尊重一些强大的区域，该指标还可以在这些区域内形成价格行动信号时显示给您。 加入  Koala Trading Solution 频道  在 mql5 社区中获取有关所有 Koala 产品的最新消息，加入链接如下： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755700 重要提示 ：此产品包含免费的专家顾问（EA）。购买后，请在MQL5 Messenger上与我联系，以获取与指标关联的免费EA。 重要提示： 从1.2版本开始，此指标是多时间框架供需指标，用户可以通过点击按钮在不同时间框架间切换。 主要特点： 图上回测功能：通过独特的图上回测功能体验分析的未来。只需单击图表
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
指标
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
指标
特别优惠 ： ALL TOOLS ，每款仅 $35 ！ New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me 在波动剧烈的交易环境中，一款功能强大且直观的分析工具可以帮助您迅速抓住机会。Fibonacci Trend Scanner不仅结合了传统Fibonacci指标与SuperTrend功能，而且通过货币对扫描、多周期监控以及当趋势在多头与空头之间转换时的智能提醒，进一步扩大了其应用范围。 See more MT5 version at:   Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner See more products at:   All Products 1. 结合SuperTrend技术的趋势分析 Fibonacci Trend Scanner采用 SuperTrend 算法，可快速准确
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
专家
谐波模式扫描仪和交易员。一些图表模式 包括的模式： ABCD 模式 加特利模式 蝙蝠图案 密码模式 3驱动模式 黑天鹅图案 白天鹅图案 Quasimodo 模式或 Over Under 模式 替代蝙蝠图案 蝴蝶图案 深蟹纹 蟹纹 鲨鱼纹 五O型 头肩形态 上升三角形图案 一二三模式 和 8 种自定义模式 Voenix 是一款多时间框架和多对谐波模式扫描仪，支持 25 种图表和斐波那契模式。它采用自定义块光学算法，无需重新绘制，无需依赖确认步骤即可迅速发现可能的模式（与锯齿形计算不同）。 它可以自动交易您选择的模式、发送通知或只是将它们收集在一个表格中以便于访问和评估。 交易最多可以有 3 个利润目标，并且，在每个目标关闭的订单百分比方面的差异。 还提供了一个简单的步进跟踪功能。 每种形态都可以用自己的止损、目标、止损计算模式、警报设置、交易设置进行调整，并且可以在交易（或通知）之前接受额外的过滤器 这些过滤器是 rsi、macd、布林带、随机震荡指标和基本支撑和阻力解决方案的基本指标。 模式被收集在一个快速访问表上，并且可以根据它们的出现时间、类型、它们出现的符号、它们的时间范围
Smart Momentum Zones
Hozeifa M Haji
指标
PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0 Brand: PipsZenith Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator Version: 1.0 Overview Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ , a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts . SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticip
Veles Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
指标
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: period_Osc - период расчетов average_Osc  - усреднение  МА method_Osc - прим
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro
Cedric Mike Florina
指标
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro – 动态斐波那契区域与智能交易提醒 自动识别关键反转区域，精准优化您的进场点位。 TradeZones Fibonacci Pro 是一款专业指标，能自动在图表上绘制最相关的斐波那契水平，基于可配置周期识别潜在买卖区域。借助直观的界面、内置提醒和便捷的开关按钮，帮助您快速做出明智决策，同时保持图表整洁。 主要功能： 自动识别买卖区 ，基于指定周期内的价格极值（ Fib_Period ，默认240根K线）。 自定义斐波那契水平 – 仅显示您想要的级别（0%、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8%等）。 动态区域显示： 买入区 卖出区 自动提醒 ，当价格进入区域时： 终端警报 弹出窗口 MetaTrader 推送通知 集成开关按钮 – 无需刷新图表即可快速开启或关闭指标显示。 全面兼容 所有交易品种和时间周期。 颜色和显示完全可定制 （起始线、结束线、通道、买卖区颜色等）。 ️ 参数： Fib_Period ：分析的K线数量（默认：240）。 Show_StartLine 、 Show_E
Octave Fractal Channel
Sergei Semenov
指标
Octave Fractal Channel — Dynamic Gann-Based Support/Resistance Levels with Auto-Scaling. This indicator plots a dynamic channel based on the fractal structure of price movement. Channel levels adapt to the current symbol and timeframe, making it suitable for use across various financial instruments — from currency pairs to cryptocurrencies and indices. The indicator can be used in combination with other technical tools, such as the RSI oscillator, to provide additional signal filtering. How to
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
指标
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
StdATR Squeeze Channel
Libertas LLC
指标
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The StdATR Squeeze Channel combines standard
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
指标
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
We Trade Live Trend Levels
Ian Andrew Nicholson
指标
We Trade Live Trend Levels  This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade,  This indicator Calculates  Volume strength  indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the
Rait Patterns PinBar
Tatiana Zvereva
指标
Современный индикатор паттернов PinBar по торговой стратегии RAIT. Работает по тренду и без него. Имеет настройки таймфрейма для отображения. Можно настроить количество баров для отображения индикатора на графике. Используется несколько паттернов PinBar. Индикатор предпочтительно использовать на часовом таймфрейме и выше,   но работает и ниже   . Паттерны:  PinBar, InsPinBar, PinInside. Отображаются одной стрелкой.
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
指标
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Stochastic Alerts
Harun Celik
指标
The Stochastic Alerts indicator is an advanced model of the standard stochastic indicator. This indicator is different from the standard indicator 2 level warning feature has been added. For example, the user will be able to receive warnings at levels above 80 and below 20. It can change the levels you wish. For example 60 and 40 can do. This depends on the user's discretion. you can turn the alerts on or off as desired. Parameters Kperiod - Standard stochastic kperiod setting Dperiod - Standa
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
指标
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
指标
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
指标
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
指标
价格水平细分、高级统计、止盈计算和 3 种通知类型。 好处： 不要重绘你的结果 严格在蜡烛收盘时发出信号 假击穿过滤算法 它适用于任何趋势策略。 适用于所有工具和时间序列 手册和说明 ->   这里 / 问题解决 ->   这里 / MT5 版本 ->   这里 如何使用指标进行交易 只需三个简单的步骤即可使用 AW Breakout Catcher 进行交易： 第 1 步 - 开仓 收到买入信号，成功率超过 70% 第 2 步 - 确定止损 通过相反的信号选择中继线 第 3 步 - 定义止盈策略 策略一：达到 TP1 时平仓 策略 2：达到 TP1 时平仓 50%，达到 TP2 时平仓剩余 50% 策略 3：根据相反信号平仓 统计模块 为了更好地选择配对，请使用内置的统计计算。 计算交易 - 给出统计数据的信号总数 成功评级 - 达到 TP1 的信号百分比，或反转那些正获利的信号时的百分比 TakeProfit1 Hit - 达到 TP1 的信号百分比 TakeProfit2 Hit - 达到 TP2 的信号百分比 ExitProfit - 未达到 TP1 的信号百分比，但通过新信
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
指标
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
指标
该仪表盘显示所选符号的最新可用谐波形态，因此您可以节省时间并提高效率 /  MT5 版本 。 免费指标:  Basic Harmonic Pattern 指标列 Symbol: 显示所选符号 Trend:   看涨或看跌 Pattern:  形态类型（Gartley、蝴蝶、蝙蝠、螃蟹、鲨鱼、Cypher 或 ABCD） Entry:   入口价格 SL： 止损价 TP1： 第一止盈价 TP2： 第二次获利价格 TP3： 第三次获利价格 Current price:  当前价格 Age (in bars): 最后绘制的模式的年龄 主要输入 Symbols : 从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 Selected Symbols : 希望监控的符号，用逗号分隔（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。如果您的经纪商为货币对设置了后缀或前缀，您必须在以下两个参数中添加（货币对前缀或货币对后缀）。 Max Iteration: 调整模式的最大迭代次数（如果该值越小，则模式越少，性能越快；如果该值越大，则模式越多，性能越慢）。事实上，它的工作原理如下：如果该值
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
介绍 F-16 飞机指标，这是一款领先的 MT4 工具，旨在革新您的交易体验。灵感来自于 F-16 战斗机无与伦比的速度和精准度，该指标结合了先进算法和尖端技术，在金融市场上提供卓越的性能。 通过 F-16 飞机指标，您将在竞争中腾飞，因为它提供实时分析并生成高度准确的交易信号。其动态功能旨在识别各种资产类别上的利润机会，让您能够自信地做出明智的决策。 配备用户友好的界面，F-16 飞机指标与热门的 MetaTrader 4 平台无缝集成，确保交易过程顺畅高效。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的专业人士，该指标都可以轻松定制，以符合您独特的交易风格和偏好。 感受 F-16 飞机指标的威力，它以精确和敏捷的方式驾驭市场趋势。其先进的图表功能使您能够始终领先，检测关键的入场和出场点以实现最佳时机。掌控您的交易之旅，并凭借 F-16 飞机指标释放稳定盈利的潜力。 准备起飞，以这款出色的 MT4 指标将您的交易表现提升到新的高度。F-16 飞机指标是您在金融市场世界中的终极副驾驶员，让您以速度、精确度和自信取得成功。
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
指标
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
作者的更多信息
Rabby
Jannie Barwise
指标
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD  (Also suitable for Forex and Indices) Stop Getting Trapped by M1/M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the   Structure   of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute or 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down
Rabby MT4
Jannie Barwise
指标
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD  (Also suitable for Forex and Indices) Stop Getting Trapped by M1/M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the   Structure   of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute or 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down,
Extreme Exhaustion Levels for Turning Points
Jannie Barwise
指标
Introducing the "Extreme Exhaustion Levels": A powerful tool for traders looking to identify market exhaustion and potential trend reversals. The Exhaustion Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that helps traders identify when markets are overbought or oversold, potentially indicating an imminent reversal in the trend. With a unique combination of price action, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands, the Exhaustion Indicator provides traders with a comprehensive view of market condit
Dominion Levels
Jannie Barwise
指标
Dominion Levels: The "Market Structure" Architect The definitive tool for identifying "Hard" Support and Resistance levels that actually hold. Most traders draw support and resistance lines based on feelings or vague zones. The result? Messy charts, subjective decisions, and getting stopped out by "noise." Dominion Levels   solves this by removing the subjectivity. It is not just another line drawer; it is a   Stepped Structure Engine.   It identifies significant price pivots and projects them
筛选:
无评论
回复评论