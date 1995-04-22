Price Alert - This is promotional price $10 per month.

Easy Step as My Real signal account - XM Create ultra low standard account - https://www.xmglobal.com/ Leverage - 1:200 Use VPS - Check the latency to the broker from MT5 terminal, ask VPS provider to create VPS near to your broker server. Update EA setting ""Max Allowed Spread"" to 2500 , keep others default This should work as live signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383046



# BTC Universal Breakout # BTC Universal Breakout

**BTC Universal Breakout** is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system explicitly engineered and exclusively tested for the high-volatility nature of ** (BTCUSD) **. Unlike standard EA's that rely on lagging indicators, this system capitalizes on pure price action breakouts across **four distinct time horizons**, allowing you to capture explosive momentum moves from intraday sessions all the way up to daily macro trends.

This EA is 100% Timeframe Independent. You can attach it to any chart, and the advanced internal engine will automatically pull the correct `PERIOD_M1` , `PERIOD_H1` , `PERIOD_H4` , and `PERIOD_D1` data directly from your broker.

Bitcoin

## 🚀 The 4-in-1 Universal Strategy Engine

The core of this system contains four independently toggleable breakout engines that can run simultaneously:

1. **Intraday Session Breakout:** Targets the highest-probability volatile hours of the day (e.g., the US stock market open). Set a custom Start Time and Execution Time, and the EA will perfectly map the exact minute-by-minute high and low of that specific range to trap the Bitcoin breakout.

2. **1-Hour (H1) Breakout:** Captures short-term momentum shifts by placing automated pending orders on the wicks of the previous H1 candle.

3. **4-Hour (H4) Breakout:** Designed for medium-term structural breakouts, capturing institutional volume spikes on the H4 timeframe.

4. **Daily (D1) Breakout:** The ultimate macro momentum catcher. It stalks the previous day's extreme highs and lows for massive multi-day runners.

## 🛡️ Professional Trade Management

* **Smart OCO (One-Cancels-Other):** When a breakout triggers in one direction, the EA instantly deletes the opposing pending order for that specific timeframe, completely eliminating the risk of dual-sided traps.

* **Dynamic ATR Take Profits:** The system features three customizable Take Profit tiers built on the Average True Range (ATR), ensuring your targets dynamically expand during high-volatility events and contract during slow markets.

* **Auto-Breakeven & Trailing Stops:** Secure your capital fast. The EA features aggressive Breakeven locks and dual trailing stop modes (Fixed Points or Dynamic ATR).

* **Advanced Recovery (Optional):** Enable the built-in Loss Recovery engine to automatically double your lot size after a user-defined sequence of consecutive losses.

* **Win Streak Multiplier (Optional):** An aggressive Anti-Martingale feature that scales up your lot size when you hit a winning streak, pressing your advantage during highly profitable market conditions.

## 📊 Features

* **Sleek GUI Dashboard:** Monitor the status of your EA directly on the chart with a beautiful, lightweight graphical interface that tracks your current lot sizes, streak status, and spread.

* **Spread & Volatility Filters:** The EA automatically aborts trades if your broker's spread is too high, or if the candle range is too small (low volatility filter).

* **Automatic GMT Offset:** Simply input the execution times in GMT, and the EA will automatically convert it to your broker's local server time.

* **Dynamic Order Commenting:** Every trade in your MT5 history is automatically tagged with the specific timeframe strategy that triggered it (e.g., *Bitcoin Universal Breakout V3.2 - H4* ).

## ⚙️ How to Setup

1. **Symbol:** BTCUSD (Exclusively built and tested for Bitcoin).

2. **Timeframe:** ANY (The EA is timeframe independent).

3. **Minimum Deposit:** $500 (Depending on broker leverage and minimum lot size).

4. **Account Type:** Hedging or Netting (Pending order system works flawlessly on both). Low spread Raw/ECN accounts are highly recommended.

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Warning

This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 website.

Any third party claiming to represent me or offering this EA outside the official MQL5 platform is not authorized. Please block and report such contacts as spam.

Purchases made from sources other than the MQL5 website may involve unauthorized or modified versions.

These versions may not function as intended and are not eligible for updates or official support.

Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only.

It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation.

The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.

Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken.

Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors.

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