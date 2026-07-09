PlanB EA Advanced Trading System

PlanB EA - Advanced XAUUSD Grid System

🚀 LAUNCH PROMOTION: $30 for the first 5 copies! (After the first 5 sales, the price will automatically increase to $99 to limit the number of users and protect the trading edge).

PlanB EA - Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trading System for XAUUSD

The retail algorithmic trading space is flooded with aggressive Grid and Martingale bots that show massive, straight-line profit curves in backtests, only to completely blow up real accounts during the first major macroeconomic news event.

PlanB EA was engineered from the ground up with a completely different philosophy: Long-term survival, intelligent risk management, and strictly controlled drawdowns on Gold (XAUUSD).

This Expert Advisor is not a "get-rich-quick" gamble. It is a professionally developed algorithmic system that relies on dynamic volatility filtering, smart recovery mechanics, and rigorous out-of-sample forward testing. It is built to recognize that markets are chaotic, volatility is constantly shifting, and static trading rules are destined to fail. When your primary, high-risk strategies fail due to market noise, PlanB EA is the reliable, mathematically sound safety net your portfolio needs.

🔥 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES

100% Protected Trades: Every single trade—whether it is an initial entry or a grid recovery position—is protected by an independently calculated Stop Loss (SL) . PlanB EA never leaves a trade "naked" in the market. The SL is calculated based on market volatility (ATR) at the moment of entry, ensuring your downside risk is defined and limited from the very first second.

Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing (Compound Growth): Stop guessing your position sizes and risking human error. The EA features an advanced Money Management engine. Simply set your desired Risk Percentage (e.g., 1.0%), and the algorithm will automatically calculate the exact lot size based on your current account equity and the dynamic Stop Loss distance.

Dynamic ATR Grid Recovery System: Unlike traditional static grid bots that fail miserably during extreme Gold spikes, PlanB reads real-time market volatility using the ATR indicator. If the market explodes violently against an open position, the grid step distance expands automatically, protecting your free margin and absorbing the shock.

Advanced Market Regime Filters: The EA uses a built-in Long-Term Trend Filter (Slow EMA) to ensure it only enters trades that are fundamentally aligned with the broader macroeconomic direction.

Trading Session Protection: A hardcoded Session Filter completely avoids the dangerous low-liquidity and high-spread traps of the Asian session, restricting the EA to trade only during optimal volume hours.

Built-in Safety Checks: The EA features hardcoded margin-check barriers. It will constantly scan your broker's limits and will never force a trade if your account does not have the required free margin.

⚙️ HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (The Engine)

PlanB EA uses a multi-stage, hardcoded verification process before entering any trade. It pinpoints exact breakouts using a proprietary combination of trend direction, momentum (ADX), and volatility (Bollinger Bands).

Crucially, every entry is hardened by a structural Stop Loss. We do not rely on hope or "waiting for the market to come back." If the market moves against our mathematical prediction beyond the volatility-adjusted ATR threshold, the trade is closed at the pre-defined SL, protecting the account from runaway losses. To prevent curve-fitting and keep the user interface extremely clean, all complex entry indicators and risk protections are hardcoded directly into the EA's core. You only need to manage your risk appetite and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

📌 RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP REQUIREMENTS

Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

Working Timeframe: H3 (3-Hour Timeframe).

Account Type: HEDGING IS MANDATORY. The EA uses advanced recovery mechanics that require multiple independent positions. It will automatically detect and disable itself on Netting accounts to protect your funds.

Minimum Deposit: $500. A balance of $1,000+ is highly recommended to give the Dynamic ATR Grid enough breathing room during high-volatility events.

VPS: A VPS running 24/7 with a low ping to your broker's server is required to ensure SL and TP are managed without interruption.

⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER - PLEASE READ

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please acknowledge the following:

Defined Risk, Not Zero Risk: While every trade is protected by an intelligent Stop Loss, any grid/recovery strategy involves averaging down. During unprecedented, one-directional "Black Swan" market crashes, significant drawdowns can occur. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Past Performance is Not Indicative of Future Results: Backtests and optimized strategy tester reports show historical data. Financial markets are constantly evolving. Forward Testing is Crucial: Always run this Expert Advisor on a Demo account for at least 2 to 4 weeks to fully understand its behavior, lot sizing, and drawdown profile before risking real capital.

Take control of your algorithmic trading. Have a Plan B.