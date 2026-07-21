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Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

BTC Universal Breakout

Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha
Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
42 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (30.00%)
Best trade:
2.04 USD
Worst trade:
-0.46 USD
Gross Profit:
43.65 USD (436 335 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.83 USD (48 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (15.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.57 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
6.60%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
28.13
Long Trades:
27 (45.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (55.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.04
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.38 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (1.38 USD)
By Equity:
15.45% (36.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD# 39
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD# 388K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.04 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

# BTC Universal Breakout

**BTC Universal Breakout** is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system explicitly engineered and exclusively tested for the high-volatility nature of ** (BTCUSD)**. Unlike standard EA's that rely on lagging indicators, this system capitalizes on pure price action breakouts across **four distinct time horizons**, allowing you to capture explosive momentum moves from intraday sessions all the way up to daily macro trends.

This EA is 100% Timeframe Independent. You can attach it to any chart, and the advanced internal engine will automatically pull the correct `PERIOD_M1`, `PERIOD_H1`, `PERIOD_H4`, and `PERIOD_D1` data directly from your broker.
Bitcoin

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 22:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 08:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 06:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.21 06:18
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 06:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 06:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTC Universal Breakout
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
239
USD
3
100%
60
70%
7%
9.03
0.65
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.