- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
42 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (30.00%)
Best trade:
2.04 USD
Worst trade:
-0.46 USD
Gross Profit:
43.65 USD (436 335 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.83 USD (48 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (15.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.57 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
6.60%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
28.13
Long Trades:
27 (45.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (55.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.04
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.38 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (1.38 USD)
By Equity:
15.45% (36.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD#
|60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD#
|39
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD#
|388K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.04 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
# BTC Universal Breakout
**BTC Universal Breakout** is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system explicitly engineered and exclusively tested for the high-volatility nature of ** (BTCUSD)**. Unlike standard EA's that rely on lagging indicators, this system capitalizes on pure price action breakouts across **four distinct time horizons**, allowing you to capture explosive momentum moves from intraday sessions all the way up to daily macro trends.
This EA is 100% Timeframe Independent. You can attach it to any chart, and the advanced internal engine will automatically pull the correct `PERIOD_M1`, `PERIOD_H1`, `PERIOD_H4`, and `PERIOD_D1` data directly from your broker.
Bitcoin
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
239
USD
USD
3
100%
60
70%
7%
9.03
0.65
USD
USD
15%
1:200