Modern Dark Chart Theme

📊 Modern Dark Chart Theme

Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions.

The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment.

✨ Key Features

  • Professional dark background optimized for long trading hours

  • Clear bullish and bearish candle contrast

  • Minimal visual noise for better price-action analysis

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight and fast — no performance impact

  • One-click application to any chart

🎯 Who This Theme Is For

  • Traders who prefer clean and modern chart visuals

  • Users trading at night or in low-light environments

  • Traders who focus on price action and structure

  • Anyone who wants a professional-looking workspace

⚙️ Easy to Use

Simply apply the theme to your chart and start trading immediately. No complex settings or adjustments required.

💬 Your Feedback Matters

This theme is part of my effort to support the trading community with high-quality tools.

👉 Please leave your feedback and suggestions.
Your ideas will help me:

  • Improve this theme

  • Release more free tools

  • Develop advanced tools and utilities for traders

  • Share professional resources for MetaTrader users

If this theme helps you, let me know what else you would like to see — indicators, scripts, utilities, or chart tools.

🚀 More Coming Soon

Based on community feedback, I plan to release:

  • More chart themes

  • Free trading utilities

  • Professional trading tools

  • Advanced visual and risk-management helpers

Thank you for your support and for helping shape future releases.

🛠 Support & Contact

If you need help, have questions, or want to suggest improvements, I’m always happy to hear from you.

Your feedback helps me:

  • Improve existing tools

  • Release more free tools

  • Develop new professional trading utilities

📩 How to Contact

Please contact me through the MQL5 website messaging system on my seller profile.

👉 Go to my MQL5 Profile and use “Send Message”
(This is the fastest and safest way to get support.)

💬 Feedback & Suggestions

If you have ideas for:

  • New tools

  • Improvements

  • Visual upgrades

  • Trading utilities you’d like to see

Please share them. Your feedback directly influences future releases.

⭐ Support the Project

If you find this tool useful, please:

  • Leave a rating

  • Write a review

  • Share your experience

Your support helps me continue creating tools for the trading community


