Gold Tarantula

5
  • 专家
  • Mose' Panizza
    Mose' Panizza

    Mose' Panizza

    5 (10)
    Professional Expert Advisor & Algorithmic Trading Developer | MQL4 / MQL5
    I am a professional algorithmic trading developer with over 13 years of experience in creating Expert Advisors, automated trading systems, custom indicators and professional tools for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
    9 产品 2 主题
  • 版本: 1.35
  • 激活: 15
GOLD TARANTULA EA v1.35

Live Signal

THIS WEEK ONLY

For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $169.

After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.

Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Tarantula EA is an advanced multi-strategy automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It combines nine independent breakout strategies (S1–S9) with advanced risk management, pending order execution, spread protection, GMT synchronization, high-impact news filtering, and professional risk controls designed to support traders operating under proprietary trading firm rules.

The EA automatically detects your broker's Gold symbol, including common prefixes and suffixes such as:

  • XAUUSD

  • XAUUSD+

  • XAUUSD.a

  • GOLD

Important Backtesting Information

Gold Tarantula is a large and sophisticated Expert Advisor, therefore backtesting may be slower than simpler trading systems.

For faster testing, it is recommended to optimize the Strategy Tester configuration and use 1 Minute OHLC mode whenever appropriate.

The dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting to improve testing speed and reduce resource consumption.

Main Features

  • Nine built-in breakout strategies

  • Automatic Gold symbol detection

  • Recommended timeframe: H1

  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending order execution

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even management

  • Multiple trailing stop systems

  • Fixed or automatic lot sizing

  • Maximum total drawdown protection

  • Maximum daily drawdown control

  • Maximum risk control per strategy

  • Spread and free margin protection

  • Trading session and Friday filters

  • Automatic or manual strategy selection

  • High-impact NFP news protection

  • Professional dashboard with S1–S9 statistics

  • Default Magic Number: 9191

Strategy Intensity and Lot Management

Gold Tarantula combines nine independent strategies (S1–S9), all enabled by default.

The EA starts with a Low Risk configuration using more selective market entries.

Traders can increase the trading intensity by selecting Medium, High, or more aggressive operating profiles, allowing the system to process additional setups and potentially open more trades.

Lot sizing can be configured using:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Lot calculation based on maximum allowed drawdown

  • Percentage risk per strategy

Risk settings should always be selected according to account balance, broker conditions, leverage, and personal risk tolerance.

Flexible Trading Modes

Choose the operating profile that best matches your preferred level of risk:

  • Ultra Conservative

  • Conservative

  • Moderate

  • Intensive

  • Extreme

  • Automatic

Manual Strategy Selection

In Manual Strategy Selection mode, every strategy from S1 to S9 can be enabled or disabled individually.

This allows traders to create fully customized trading configurations instead of running all strategies simultaneously.

Prop Firm Risk Controls

Gold Tarantula includes professional risk management features designed to help traders comply with common proprietary trading firm requirements.

Available controls include:

  • Maximum daily drawdown limit

  • Maximum total drawdown limit

  • Equity-based risk calculation

  • Free margin protection

  • Maximum risk per strategy

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Trading session control

  • Friday position management rules

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that a trader will successfully pass a proprietary trading firm challenge.

Always configure the EA according to your prop firm's specific trading rules, drawdown limits, restrictions, and account conditions.

GMT Synchronization and News Protection

Gold Tarantula includes automatic GMT synchronization and an integrated NFP news protection system.

When Auto GMT is enabled, add the following website inside MetaTrader 5:

https://www.worldtimeserver.com/

Navigate to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL

The WebRequest connection is used exclusively for GMT synchronization.

The EA can automatically block new entries before selected high-impact economic events and can optionally:

  • Close open positions

  • Remove pending orders

  • Pause new trade entries

These protections can be applied around Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases.

Professional Dashboard

The optional dashboard displays:

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity

  • Realized Net Profit

  • Floating Profit and Loss

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Monthly Profit

  • Open Positions

  • Pending Orders

  • Individual status for strategies S1–S9

  • Individual performance statistics for strategies S1–S9

To maximize testing performance, the dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting.

Recommended Configuration

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: Hedging

Default Magic Number: 9191

Dashboard during Backtesting: Disabled

Recommended First Use: Demo Account

Before trading with real funds, always test the EA using your broker's historical data and run it on a demo account.

Broker spreads, leverage, commissions, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and Gold contract specifications can significantly affect trading performance.

Why Gold Tarantula Is Different

Gold Tarantula is not just another single-strategy trading robot.

It is a complete Gold breakout trading framework that combines:

  • Nine independent breakout strategies

  • Advanced configurable risk management

  • Intelligent trade management

  • Prop firm oriented risk controls

  • High-impact news protection

  • Automatic broker symbol recognition

  • Flexible strategy selection

  • Automatic GMT synchronization

One Expert Advisor. Nine Strategies. One Professional Gold Breakout Trading System.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves significant financial risk.

Historical results, backtests, and previous performance do not guarantee future results.

Always use responsible risk management, thoroughly test the EA, and begin with a demo account before trading with real money.


评分 1
alex.marius.uk
69
alex.marius.uk 2026.08.11 09:08 
 

I must say I am very pleased with the results, this looks like a masterpiece. And one more thing, the dev was over and beyond every time a hand a question. Thank you ! Keep building. This EA will suprise you every single day

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4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Aurum Strike EA
Mose' Panizza
5 (1)
专家
AURUM STRIKE EA Expert Advisor intelligente per l'analisi dei breakout del timeframe XAUUSD su MetaTrader 5 SOLO QUESTA SETTIMANA Ora è possibile usufruire della consulenza di alcuni Expert Advisor selezionati a soli 69 dollari. Inviami un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e farò del mio meglio per aiutarti con la configurazione e fornirti tutto il supporto necessario. Aurum Strike EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD sul timeframe H1 . L'Expert Advisor
Bitcoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
5 (4)
专家
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM V2 – EXPERT ADVISOR PER IL BREAKOUT DI BTCUSD (MT5) THIS WEEK ONLY Selected Expert Advisors are now available for just $69. Send me a message after your purchase, and I’ll do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need. Expert Advisor per il trading di breakout basato sulla volatilità su MetaTrader 5. Bitcoin Et Futurum è un Expert Advisor sviluppato specificamente per BTCUSD su MetaTrader 5. È progettato per identificare le fasi di espansione del
Chrysos Unified
Mose' Panizza
5 (4)
专家
Chrysos Unified MT5 Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart. The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework. Live Signal THIS WEEK ONLY For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69 . Prices will return to their regular valu
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
专家
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, developed to operate across multiple Forex symbols using automated trading logic. The EA analyzes market conditions such as price movement, volatility, and bar structure to identify potential entry points. Trades are executed only when predefined internal conditions are met. The system does not use martingale or grid strategies. The EA includes risk management features such as Stop Loss, optional trailing mechanisms, and exposure
FREE
Quantum Bitcoin v2
Mose' Panizza
专家
Quantum Bitcoin è un Expert Advisor sviluppato per il trading di BTCUSD su MetaTrader 5. Il sistema è progettato per analizzare l'andamento del mercato a breve termine, concentrandosi su volatilità, struttura dei prezzi e movimenti direzionali. Identifica potenziali fasi di breakout e oscillazione ed esegue operazioni di trading quando vengono soddisfatte condizioni interne predefinite. L'EA è progettato per operare in ambienti di mercato in continua evoluzione, adattando il proprio comportamen
Indexes Us30
Mose' Panizza
专家
INDICI MT5 Indexes MT5 è un sistema di trading automatizzato professionale, creato per i trader che desiderano un approccio strutturato e intelligente al trading sugli indici. NESSUNA MARTINGALE | NESSUNA GRIGLIA | LOGICA DI TRADING STRUTTURATA [INPUT VALIDAZIONE DI MERCATO PER REAL-DEMO-TEST=FALSO] Progettato per garantire un'esecuzione controllata e un'usabilità a lungo termine, il sistema combina filtri interni, logica di mercato e gestione dinamica delle operazioni in un'unica soluzione co
Gold Interceptor
Mose' Panizza
指标
Gold Interceptor Gold Interceptor is a professional MT5 trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality BUY and SELL opportunities using a clean visual dashboard, trend detection, ATR-based levels, signal strength analysis and real-time chart signals. The indicator was created with a strong focus on Gold / XAUUSD trading , but it can also be used on other Forex pairs, indices and CFD markets. Its purpose is to simplify market reading by combining trend direction, volatility, ent
Zycro Gold EA
Mose' Panizza
专家
ZYCRO GOLD EA – Expert Advisor professionale per il breakout H1 di XAUUSD SOLO QUESTA SETTIMANA Ora è possibile usufruire della consulenza di alcuni Expert Advisor selezionati a soli 69 dollari. Inviami un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e farò del mio meglio per aiutarti con la configurazione e fornirti tutto il supporto necessario. ZYCRO GOLD EA  è un Expert Advisor professionale per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per XAUUSD sul timeframe H1 . Il sistema si basa su uno dei comportamenti p
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alex.marius.uk
69
alex.marius.uk 2026.08.11 09:08 
 

I must say I am very pleased with the results, this looks like a masterpiece. And one more thing, the dev was over and beyond every time a hand a question. Thank you ! Keep building. This EA will suprise you every single day

Mose' Panizza
873
来自开发人员的回复 Mose' Panizza 2026.08.11 09:15
Thank you so much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience. I’m really happy to hear that you’ve been satisfied with the EA over these past three weeks. Your feedback means a lot to me, especially because I always try to be available and support every user as much as possible. Thank you again for your trust and support. I truly appreciate it, and I hope the EA continues to surprise you with even more great results!
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