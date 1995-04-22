Gold Breakout ea MT5 M15

Product Description

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It was engineered using StrategyQuant, a platform that combines genetic algorithms and machine-learning-driven strategy generation — a real, established form of AI in algorithmic trading. It looks for confirmed upward breakouts and manages every trade with volatility-based stop loss and trailing stop, so risk adapts automatically to how Gold is moving.

AI-Optimized, Rule-Based Execution

The strategy itself was discovered and refined with the help of AI: genetic algorithms test and evolve thousands of rule combinations against historical data before a stable set survives. Once built, though, it runs as a fixed, transparent rule set in live trading — the same entry trigger, the same stop-loss formula, the same trailing-stop formula, every time. You get the pattern-discovery power of AI during development, with the predictable, documented behavior of rule-based automation live on your account.

How It Enters the Market (Buy Signal)

The EA continuously compares a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) against the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations) — a level that stretches further above the average as Gold gets more volatile. When this relationship signals fresh upward breakout conditions, the EA calculates the highest price recorded during a specific intraday session window — by default 06:00–19:30 on the broker's server clock, covering the European session through the London/New York overlap — and arms a Buy Stop pending order at that level.

A Buy Stop only fills if price actually rises to reach it, so the EA reacts to a confirmed move rather than predicting one. The pending order stays active for a limited number of candles and is refreshed automatically. Only one trade is open at a time — no duplicate or stacked positions.

(Current build is long-only: it trades upward breakouts. Short-side logic is not active in this version.)

Stop Loss — Adapts to Volatility

Stop Loss = 1.9 × ATR(35). ATR (Average True Range) measures how much Gold is typically moving over the last 35 candles, so the stop automatically widens in volatile conditions and tightens in calmer ones, instead of using an arbitrary fixed pip value.

Trailing Stop — Letting Profits Run

There is no fixed take-profit target. Instead: Trailing Stop = 1.8 × ATR(104), using a longer-term volatility measurement so the trade has room to develop while profit is still locked in as the move continues. Trades close on the trailing stop or the initial stop loss.

Position Sizing — Risk-Based Money Management

Position size is calculated automatically from a fixed dollar-risk amount per trade (default: $100). This is the only input most users will ever need to change — raise or lower this one number and every trade resizes accordingly. A maximum lot size cap (default 50 lots) is built in as a safety limit.

Built-in Optional Filters

Ready-to-use filters ship switched off by default: skip weekend gaps, close all trades at end of day, exit before the Friday close, or restrict trading to a specific time window. The EA trades exactly as tested with all filters off.

Requirements & Broker Compatibility

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: Hedging (tested on the MetaTrader 5 hedging engine) — compatible with most prop firm accounts that offer hedging-enabled MT5
  • Backtest period tested: 2025.01.01 – 2026.07.22
Server time note: the breakout session window (06:00–19:30 by default) is set against your broker's server clock, not your physical location. Most MT4/MT5 brokers and prop firms run server time on UTC+2 or UTC+3, which is what this EA is calibrated to. Check your broker's server time zone in the terminal before going live — if it differs, adjust the two session-time inputs so the window still matches the same real-world trading hours. This is a broker setting, not a country restriction: traders in the US, Europe, or anywhere else can run it, as long as their broker's server time is confirmed or adjusted for.

Backtest Results (XAUUSD, M15, 2025.01.01 – 2026.07.22)

Metric Result
Total Profit $95,000
Yearly Avg. Return 50.56%
CAGR 36.03%
Number of Trades 266
Sharpe Ratio 7.89
Profit Factor 1.74
Return / Drawdown Ratio 14.05
Win Rate 40.17%
Max Drawdown 5.6%

Note: a win rate under 50% is normal and expected for a breakout/trailing-stop strategy like this one — it cuts small losses quickly and lets winning trades run, so fewer, larger wins offset more frequent, smaller losses. That's reflected in the Profit Factor and Return/Drawdown Ratio above, not the win rate alone.

Risk Warning

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading Gold and other leveraged instruments involves risk — only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Backtests cannot fully reproduce real-market conditions such as slippage, requotes, or variable spreads.

Default Configuration (Full Reference)

A. Strategy & Order Settings

Parameter Default What it does
MagicNumber 11111 Unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades
CustomComment Strategy_4_8_20 Label attached to trades (rename freely)
Bars Valid 199 How many candles the pending Buy Stop stays active before refreshing
Replace Existing Order ON Updates the pending order instead of stacking a new one
Allow Duplicate Trades OFF Prevents opening more than one position at once
Preferred Filling Type ORDER_FILLING_FOK Order execution type sent to the broker
Force Preferred Filling Type false Only forces FOK if enabled; otherwise adapts to broker

B. Core Trading Logic

Parameter Default What it does
SMAPeriod1 50 Length of the Simple Moving Average used in the entry signal
BollingerBandsPrd1 62 (2.0 deviation) Length of the Bollinger Bands used as the breakout reference level
StopLossCoef1 1.9 Multiplier applied to ATR(35) to set the Stop Loss distance
TrailingStopCoef1 1.8 Multiplier applied to ATR(104) to set the Trailing Stop distance
Session Window (breakout high) 06:00–19:30 (server time) Intraday window used to calculate the breakout reference price

C. Money Management — Only Row You Should Normally Change

Parameter Default What it does
UseMoneyManagement true Turns on automatic, risk-based lot sizing
mmRiskedMoney $100 ✅ Adjust this to the dollar amount you want to risk per trade
mmDecimals 2 Decimal precision used for lot size calculation
mmLotsIfNoMM 0.1 Fallback fixed lot size if money management is turned off
mmMaxLots 50.0 Safety cap — maximum lot size the EA will ever use
mmMultiplier 1.0 Lot multiplier after losses (1.0 = no martingale/scaling)
mmStep 1.0 Step increment tied to the multiplier above

D. Optional Time Filters (all OFF by default)

Parameter Default What it does
DontTradeOnWeekends false Skip trading around the weekend gap
FridayCloseTime / SundayOpenTime 23:00 / 23:00 Window used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitAtEndOfDay false Force-close trades at a set time each day
EODExitTime 23:55 Time used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitOnFriday false Force-close trades before the weekend
FridayExitTime 23:00 Time used only if the filter above is enabled
LimitTimeRange false Restrict new signals to a specific time window
SignalTimeRangeFrom / To 01:30 / 23:30 Window used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitAtEndOfRange false Auto-exit when the time window above closes

What Is a Gold Expert Advisor (EA) and How Does It Work?

An Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading program that runs inside MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Once attached to a chart, it watches the market and opens, manages, and closes trades on its own, following a fixed set of rules — no manual clicking required. A "Gold EA" simply applies this automation to XAUUSD, the ticker most brokers use for spot Gold, which is popular for algorithmic trading thanks to its strong trends, high liquidity, and near 24-hour availability.

Not every EA is built the same way. Many are hand-coded from a trader's personal hunches and never properly tested outside a small sample of trades. This EA takes a different route: it was engineered using AI-driven strategy discovery — StrategyQuant's genetic algorithms, a real and well-documented form of artificial intelligence that generates thousands of candidate rule combinations, tests each one against years of historical Gold price data, and evolves the best-performing ones over many generations until a stable, logical rule set survives.

The result is not a "black box" that keeps changing its mind. Once the strategy is built, it becomes a fixed, transparent set of rules: a specific entry trigger, a specific stop-loss formula, and a specific trailing-stop formula. That's what actually runs on your account — predictable, documented, and the same every time, with the pattern-discovery benefit of AI baked in during development rather than guessed at during live trading.

In practice, this EA watches Gold for a breakout above a key intraday level, confirms the move with a moving average and volatility-band comparison, then manages the trade with a stop loss and trailing stop that both scale automatically with current volatility. The only setting most users ever need to adjust is how much they want to risk per trade.

Best Gold Trading Strategy for XAUUSD: Breakout vs. Other Approaches

Ask ten traders for the "best" gold strategy and you'll get ten different answers, because gold behaves differently depending on the approach used. Broadly, XAUUSD strategies fall into four camps:

  • Scalping — dozens of very short trades chasing small price moves, usually on M1–M5 charts.
  • Intraday/day trading — a handful of trades per day based on session opens and news reactions.
  • Swing/trend following — holding trades for days, riding larger directional moves.
  • Breakout trading — entering only once price confirms a move beyond a key reference level, then letting the trade run.

Gold is particularly well suited to breakout strategies. It tends to consolidate in tight ranges for hours, then move sharply once a session's key level gives way, often around the London and New York session overlap. A breakout approach doesn't try to predict the move in advance; it waits for the market to prove the move is happening, then joins it.

A genuinely profitable gold trading strategy usually needs three things working together, not just one: a clear, objective breakout trigger (so entries aren't discretionary or emotional), volatility-adjusted risk management (a fixed stop-loss size makes little sense across gold's calmer and wilder periods), and consistent position sizing (risking the same dollar amount every trade, rather than "feel"-based lot sizes). That combination — breakout entry, ATR-scaled stop loss, ATR-scaled trailing stop, and fixed-risk position sizing — is exactly what removes the guesswork from trading gold, and why it's a natural fit for full automation.

XAUUSD Trading Strategy: Why SMA and Bollinger Bands Matter

Two of the most established tools in a Gold trader's toolkit are the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Bollinger Bands, and combining them is a well-known way to separate real breakouts from noise.

An SMA averages closing price over a set number of candles, smoothing out short-term wobble to show the underlying trend direction. Bollinger Bands work differently: they plot a band a set number of standard deviations above and below a moving average, so the band automatically widens when the market gets more volatile and narrows when it's calm. The upper band marks a level that's statistically "stretched" relative to recent price behavior — a dynamic, volatility-aware breakout reference, rather than a fixed distance.

This EA uses a 50-period SMA alongside the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations) on the M15 chart. When the relationship between the two signals a genuine shift in short-term momentum, the EA arms a Buy Stop order at a breakout level calculated from the highest price recorded during a specific intraday session window — by default, 06:00–19:30 on the broker's server clock, which typically covers the European trading session through the London/New York overlap, historically Gold's most active window.

Setup detail: that time window is defined by your broker's server time, not your own location. Most MT4/MT5 brokers and prop firms run server time on UTC+2 or UTC+3, which is what this EA is calibrated to by default. Before going live, check your broker's server time zone (visible in your MT4/MT5 terminal). If it differs, adjust the two session-time inputs so the window still lines up with the same real-world trading hours the strategy was built around.

How to Choose the Best Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5

The MQL5 Market lists thousands of Expert Advisors, and "best" depends entirely on what you can actually verify before you buy. A few questions separate a solid EA from a risky one:

Is the logic explained, or is it a black box? If a seller can't or won't tell you what triggers an entry or how the stop loss is calculated, you're trusting them blindly. A transparent EA tells you exactly what it's watching for.

Is risk adjustable with one clear setting? The best EAs let you control exposure with a single "risk per trade" input, rather than forcing you to understand a dozen interacting parameters just to trade more conservatively.

Does it disclose account requirements? Hedging vs. netting account types, minimum broker specifications, and tested symbol/timeframe all affect whether an EA will actually behave as advertised on your account.

How was the strategy actually built? Rules discovered and stress-tested through a systematic, AI-assisted process — such as genetic algorithm optimization across years of data — carry more weight than a strategy someone simply "felt" should work.

This EA is built around a single adjustable risk input (dollar amount risked per trade), publishes its full default configuration and real backtest results, and discloses both its account requirements (hedging-type MT5) and its underlying logic (SMA/Bollinger Band breakout with ATR-based risk management) — the exact transparency checklist above.

Automated Trading Robots: What to Check Before You Download One

A search for a free automated trading robot turns up thousands of results, and unfortunately most fall into one of three categories: outdated strategies no longer suited to current market conditions, unverified code with no disclosed logic, or files bundled with something you didn't ask for.

Before running any downloaded EA on a real account, a few checks matter more than the price tag:

  • Source and reputation — download only from a marketplace or developer with a track record, never from random forum links or file-sharing sites.
  • Disclosed strategy logic — you should be able to read, in plain language, what triggers a trade and how risk is managed.
  • Realistic claims — "guaranteed profits" or "no losing trades" are red flags; every legitimate strategy has periods of drawdown.
  • Adjustable risk — a robot that only lets you control lot size, rather than risk relative to your account, makes it harder to size positions sensibly as your balance changes.
  • Compatibility details — required timeframe, symbol, and account type (hedging vs. netting) should be stated up front, not discovered after a bad first week live.

A paid, marketplace-listed EA with published default settings, a documented strategy (breakout entry, ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop, fixed-risk position sizing), disclosed backtest results, and clear compatibility requirements gives you everything a "free download" search usually can't verify in advance.

Trading Gold with a Prop Firm Account: What You Need to Know

Proprietary trading ("prop") firms — such as FundedNext, FTMO, and similar providers — let traders manage funded accounts after passing an evaluation, in exchange for a share of the profits. Many of these accounts run on MetaTrader 5 with hedging enabled, which opens the door to running automated EAs, including gold-focused ones, as part of an evaluation or funded challenge.

Hedging vs. netting. Confirm your prop firm's MT5 accounts are hedging-enabled — this EA, like many breakout systems, is built and tested on a hedging account type.

Drawdown and daily loss rules. Prop firms enforce strict maximum drawdown and daily loss limits. Because this EA sizes positions from a fixed dollar-risk-per-trade input, it's straightforward to set that number conservatively enough to respect a firm's specific rules — the "one setting to change" most funded traders will want to revisit first.

Server time zone. Prop firm servers commonly run on UTC+2 or UTC+3, matching gold EAs (including this one) that key off session-based price levels. It's still worth confirming in your terminal before going live, since a mismatch would shift the intraday window the strategy is designed around.

Used with those three checks done, a rules-based gold breakout EA can be a practical way to trade a funded account without needing to sit through every session manually, while keeping risk within whatever limits the evaluation demands.

Gold Trading Signals Explained: Entry, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

"Trading signals" simply means the specific, rule-based conditions that tell a strategy when to act, as opposed to discretionary trading, where a person decides in the moment based on feel or experience. A good signal-based system removes that subjectivity entirely: the same conditions always produce the same action.

1. Entry trigger. A 50-period SMA is continuously compared against the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations). When that relationship flips in a way that signals fresh upward momentum, the EA arms a pending Buy Stop order at the high recorded during a set intraday session window. Because it's a Buy Stop and not a market order, the trade only opens if price rises to confirm the breakout.

2. Stop loss. Once filled, every trade carries a stop loss equal to 1.9 × ATR(35), a distance that automatically widens in volatile conditions and tightens in calmer ones.

3. Trailing stop. Rather than a fixed take-profit target, the trade is protected by a trailing stop equal to 1.8 × ATR(104), calculated from a longer volatility window so it doesn't cut a trending move short. As price advances, the stop follows, locking in profit while leaving room for the trend to continue.

Together, these three signals define the entire trade lifecycle, from the exact moment an order can open, to how it's protected, to how it's finally closed. Backtested over 2023–2026, this exact combination produced 1,089 trades with a 1.39 profit factor and a 10.69% max drawdown — see the full stats above.

Forex Gold Trading: Strategy Basics for Beginners

Gold, traded as XAUUSD on most MT4/MT5 platforms, is quoted and traded much like a currency pair, in US dollars per troy ounce, with familiar forex concepts: pips, lot sizes, leverage, and margin. For beginners, that familiar structure is part of why gold is often a first step outside currency pairs.

  • Volatility. Gold typically moves more per pip than most major forex pairs, so position sizing matters even more — risking a fixed dollar amount per trade, rather than a fixed lot size, helps keep that consistent.
  • Trading hours. XAUUSD trades nearly 24 hours a day during the week, but activity is far from constant — the European session through the New York overlap is historically the busiest window.
  • Why gold moves. Interest rate expectations, US dollar strength, and broader risk sentiment (gold's traditional "safe haven" role) all drive price, often producing the kind of decisive breakouts that breakout-style strategies are built to catch.
  • Manual vs. automated. Reacting correctly to gold's fast moves in real time is difficult for a beginner trading manually; a rules-based EA applies the same entry, stop-loss, and trailing-stop logic every time, without hesitation or emotion.

For someone starting out, the easiest on-ramp is usually a strategy with one adjustable dial — how much to risk per trade — rather than a system requiring a deep technical background just to turn on safely.

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专家
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Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
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专家
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Hallmarked Gold EA
Vasyl Daki
5 (1)
专家
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5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gold Strategy H1 Tendencial
Diego Nunez Nodar
专家
Why You Need a Dedicated Gold Expert Advisor Trading precious metals requires absolute precision, split-second speed, and unbreakable psychological discipline. This is why thousands of quantitative traders are shifting away from manual execution to find the best gold EA MT4 or MT5 available on the market. If you want to scale your portfolio, deploying a dedicated gold trading bot or a specialized XAUUSD bot is the most effective way to achieve long-term consistency. Gold is highly volatile and d
Nasdaq100 Strategy Tendencial H1
Diego Nunez Nodar
专家
Best NAS100 EA: Automated Nasdaq Trading Bot for MetaTrader 5 Trading the world's most volatile technology index requires absolute precision, split-second speed, and unbreakable psychological discipline. This is why thousands of quantitative traders are shifting away from manual execution to find the best NAS100 EA available on the market. If you want to scale your portfolio, deploying a dedicated nasdaq trading bot or a specialized US100 bot is the most effective way to achieve long-term consis
Eurusd Strategy Tendencial H1
Diego Nunez Nodar
专家
The Ultimate EURUSD Bot: Institutional Trend Following Trading the world's most liquid currency pair requires absolute precision, split-second speed, and unbreakable psychological discipline. This is why thousands of quantitative traders are shifting away from manual execution to find the best EA (Expert Advisor) for EURUSD available on the market. If you want to scale your portfolio, deploying a dedicated forex robot or a specialized EURUSD bot is the most effective way to achieve long-term con
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