Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed mainly for JP225, JPN225 and equivalent Japanese index symbols provided by each broker.





The strategy builds a pre-Tokyo range from M15 data and searches for M5 trades through either a direct momentum breakout or the first confirmed retest of the broken level.





STRATEGY





- Pre-Tokyo range calculated from M15 candles.

- M5 trade execution.

- ATR-based breakout buffer.

- Direct entry when a valid momentum candle is present.

- Entry through the first confirmed retest.

- H1 context using EMA 20, EMA 50, ADX and +DI/-DI comparison.

- H4 context using EMA 50 and EMA 200.

- Volume and candle-structure filters.

- Buy and sell logic according to the configured session and allowed direction.





TRADE MANAGEMENT AND PROTECTION





- Automatic percentage-risk sizing.

- Structural and ATR-based Stop Loss.

- Default risk-to-reward ratio of 1.70.

- Automatic break-even.

- Time exit when the trade does not make sufficient progress.

- Maximum of two trades per day.

- Maximum of one trade per session.

- Lock after two consecutive losses.

- 30-minute cooldown.

- Internal daily and total equity-loss protection.

- Daily profit lock.

- No martingale, no grid and no loss averaging.





DEFAULT SETUP





Recommended symbol: JP225 / JPN225 / NIKKEI

Timeframe: M5

Pre-Tokyo range: 00:00–03:00 broker server time

Morning session: 03:00–05:25 broker server time

Afternoon session: 06:35–09:00 broker server time

Default risk: 0.15%

Tuesday: disabled

Morning sells: disabled

Afternoon sells: enabled





The default hours were designed for a UTC+3 broker server and must be adjusted to each broker's server time.





Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, run a real-tick backtest and test it on a demo account.





Results may vary depending on the symbol, spread, commission, slippage, historical data and execution conditions.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.