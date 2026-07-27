Institutional Machine Learning Trading Engine + Professional Risk Management

GoldNova AI v1.0 – Advanced Autonomous XAUUSD Trading System

Are you looking for a professional Gold trading Expert Advisor that does more than simply generate buy and sell signals?

GoldNova AI is a next-generation, production-ready Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who demand intelligent decision-making, disciplined execution, and institutional-grade capital protection.

Built using a clean, modular architecture and engineered with real-world trading standards, GoldNova AI combines an advanced Machine Learning prediction engine, comprehensive multi-layered risk management, an intelligent high-impact news filter, adaptive trade management, flexible position sizing, and a professional real-time dashboard—all working together to provide a smarter, safer, and more consistent trading experience.

Unlike many automated systems that focus solely on finding entries, GoldNova AI places equal emphasis on protecting your capital, allowing traders to navigate Gold's highly volatile market with greater confidence.

Why GoldNova AI Stands Out

Gold is one of the world's most volatile financial instruments. Sudden economic news, changing market sentiment, and rapid price swings demand more than traditional indicator-based strategies.

GoldNova AI was designed specifically to overcome these challenges through intelligent automation and disciplined risk control.

Advanced Machine Learning Prediction Engine

GoldNova AI uses an AI-driven prediction model trained specifically for XAUUSD market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weak, low-quality signals.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Capital protection sits at the heart of GoldNova AI.

Multiple layers of risk management continuously monitor every position, helping reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining disciplined portfolio management.

Intelligent High-Impact News Filter

Using MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar, GoldNova AI automatically pauses new trade entries around major economic events while continuing to manage existing positions through trailing stops and exit logic.

Flexible Position Sizing

Trade exactly the way you prefer.

Choose between:

Risk Percentage Position Sizing

Fixed Lot Trading

Both methods fully respect broker limitations, margin requirements, and portfolio-level risk controls.

Smart Trade Management

GoldNova AI continuously manages open positions using adaptive ATR-based stop management, intelligent breakeven protection, trailing stops, and dynamic Take Profit extension during strong market momentum.

Professional Dashboard

A clean, modern dashboard provides real-time visibility into every important aspect of the EA without leaving your chart.

Robust Execution Engine

Built to handle real-world trading conditions including:

Spread spikes

Slippage

Volume limitations

Margin restrictions

Broker execution differences

Netting and Hedging account compatibility

1. AI-Powered Trading Engine

Core Features

GoldNova AI uses an embedded Machine Learning prediction engine that evaluates market conditions every completed candle before making trading decisions.

Features include:

AI-based directional prediction

Minimum predicted movement filter

Noise reduction to avoid weak signals

New-bar execution logic

Fully automated decision-making

Stable and deterministic prediction pipeline

Every trade is generated using objective market analysis rather than emotional decision-making.

2. Institutional Risk Management

One of GoldNova AI's strongest advantages is its comprehensive risk protection system.

Features include:

Dynamic risk-based position sizing

User-defined percentage risk per trade

Maximum portfolio risk protection

Maximum concurrent trade control

Daily loss circuit breaker

Daily profit target protection

Sticky maximum drawdown protection

Minimum equity safeguard

Smart margin verification

Automatic lot normalization

Broker volume limit protection

Netting and Hedging account compatibility

Every layer works together to prioritize long-term capital preservation.

3. Flexible Lot Sizing

GoldNova AI allows traders to choose how trade volume is calculated.

Risk Percentage Mode

Automatically calculates lot size based on current account equity and the selected percentage risk.

Fixed Lot Mode

Trades using a constant lot size defined by the user.

Both modes automatically comply with broker volume specifications and available margin.

4. Intelligent News Filter

GoldNova AI includes a fully integrated Economic Calendar news filter.

The EA automatically detects the currencies relevant to the trading symbol and blocks new entries before and after high-impact economic releases.

Features include:

Automatic currency detection

Configurable pre-news protection window

Configurable post-news protection window

Existing trades remain fully managed

Automatic cache optimization for efficient performance

5. Professional Trade Management

Every position opened by GoldNova AI continues to be managed intelligently throughout its lifetime.

Features include:

ATR-based Stop Loss

ATR-based Take Profit

Configurable Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

Automatic Breakeven Protection

Dynamic TP Extension during strong trends

Spread filtering

Maximum holding period option

Tick-accurate Stop Loss and Take Profit normalization

Broker freeze-level protection

6. Professional Visual Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a complete overview of trading activity in real time.

Displays include:

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Margin Level

Current Drawdown

Daily Risk Usage

Daily and Weekly Profit/Loss

AI Prediction Direction

Prediction Confidence

Latest AI Signal

ATR

Current Spread

Open Positions

Win/Loss Statistics

Profit Factor

News Filter Status

Risk Protection Status

Drawdown Protection Status

Daily Trading Limits

Everything you need is visible directly on your trading chart.

Risk Management

Risk Percentage Per Trade

Maximum Risk Multiple

Maximum Portfolio Risk

Maximum Open Positions

Maximum Daily Loss

Daily Profit Target

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Minimum Equity Requirement

Position Sizing

Risk Percentage Mode

Fixed Lot Size

Trading Parameters

ATR Stop Loss Multiplier

Risk Reward Ratio

Enable Trailing Stop

ATR Trailing Multiplier

Maximum Holding Bars

Breakeven Settings

Enable Breakeven

ATR Trigger Level

TP Extension Settings

Enable TP Extension

TP Trigger Distance

TP Extension Distance

Maximum Extensions Per Position

Signal & Execution

Minimum Predicted Movement

Maximum Spread Filter

Margin Buffer

Maximum Slippage

Magic Number

News Filter

Enable News Filter

Minutes Before High-Impact News

Minutes After High-Impact News

Dashboard

Daily Profit Gauge

Daily Loss Gauge

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Broker: ECN or Low-Spread Broker

Recommended Deposit: $200–$500 minimum ($2,000+ recommended for optimal risk scaling)

Fully Customizable Input ParametersRecommended Settings

GoldNova AI has been developed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD. While it may operate on other Gold-based symbols depending on your broker, users are encouraged to thoroughly backtest and forward-test before deploying on alternative instruments.

Backtesting Note

During Strategy Tester operation, the MetaTrader Economic Calendar is unavailable. For this reason, the News Filter automatically disables itself during historical testing while all other trading logic remains fully operational.

Forward testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live deployment.

Support

I am committed to continuously improving GoldNova AI and providing responsive support to all users.

Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256 727 337 989

Ready to Trade Gold with Confidence?

GoldNova AI brings together advanced Machine Learning, institutional-grade risk management, intelligent trade execution, and professional visualization into one powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold traders.

Whether you're seeking disciplined automation, superior capital protection, or a modern AI-powered trading solution, GoldNova AI is designed to help you trade smarter—not harder.

Move beyond emotional trading and experience a systematic, professional approach to Gold trading with GoldNova AI.