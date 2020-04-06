UT Bot LineReg EA (M5) – Strategy Description

The UT Bot LineReg EA (v9.3.4) is an advanced trend-following and reversal-protected automated trading system developed in MQL5, optimized for M5 timeframe trading.

It combines Linear Regression price tracking, Adaptive ATR volatility control, and a Safe Reverse Engine to deliver controlled, risk-managed entries with strong trend confirmation.

Core Trading Logic

1. Linear Regression Price Channel

The EA calculates a Linear Regression baseline over a configurable lookback period.

Trade signals are generated when price moves outside the dynamic regression deviation zone, indicating momentum strength.

Upper Band : Linear Regression + ATR deviation

Lower Band: Linear Regression − ATR deviation

This approach reduces lag and reacts faster than classic moving averages.

2. Adaptive ATR Volatility Engine

The EA uses an Adaptive ATR system that automatically scales Stop Loss and Take Profit multipliers based on current market volatility.

Low volatility → wider ATR scaling

High volatility → tighter ATR scaling

Prevents over-sized stops during news spikes

Improves consistency across different market conditions

3. Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

Before entering any trade, the EA confirms trend direction using Linear Regression slope on a higher timeframe (default M15).

Buy trades only allowed when HTF slope is positive

Sell trades only allowed when HTF slope is negative

Prevents counter-trend entries and sideways-market losses

4. Confirmed Trend Reversal Detection

A multi-bar slope confirmation filter ensures that trend reversals are genuine:

Requires multiple consecutive slope confirmations

Filters weak pullbacks and false breakouts

Enhances signal quality in choppy markets

Safe Reverse Engine (v9.3.4 – Fixed)

The EA includes a Safe Reverse Engine designed to reverse positions only under strict, high-probability conditions:

✔ New candle confirmation (no intrabar flips)

✔ Strong candle body-to-range ratio

✔ Candle body vs ATR strength validation

✔ Spread filter protection

✔ Higher timeframe trend reversal confirmation

This prevents emotional or premature reversals and avoids spread-based traps.

Risk & Money Management

Risk-Based Lot Sizing

Automatically calculates lot size based on: Account equity User-defined risk percentage Actual stop-loss distance

Ensures consistent risk per trade, regardless of symbol or volatility

Safety Controls

Minimum ATR-based Stop Loss enforcement

Absolute minimum stop distance protection

Maximum open positions limit

Spread filtering to avoid poor execution

Profit Management Features

Optional No Take-Profit mode (management-only exit)

Partial profit closing at defined levels

Break-even with buffer

Trailing stop activation after profit threshold

Floating profit drop protection (locks profits during reversals)

Entry Conditions Summary

BUY

Price closes above Linear Regression upper band

Higher timeframe slope confirms uptrend

Optional strict candle-cross logic

ATR volatility conditions satisfied

SELL

Price closes below Linear Regression lower band

Higher timeframe slope confirms downtrend

Optional strict candle-cross logic

ATR volatility conditions satisfied

Recommended Settings

Timeframe : M5

Trend Timeframe : M15

Symbols : EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Risk : 1–2% per trade

Account Type: Hedging (recommended)

Key Advantages

✔ Fast-reacting Linear Regression logic

✔ Volatility-adaptive ATR protection

✔ Strong trend and reversal filtering

✔ Professional risk-based money management

✔ Designed for VPS and low-latency execution

✔ Avoids over-trading and false reversals