Signal Lock XAUUSD

Signal Lock XAUUSD




Description :

Discover Signal Lock XAUUSD, your automated trading partner, specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Combining advanced algorithms and complex technical analysis, the development of this strategy has taken me a considerable amount of time, but today, I am pleased to finally present to you my gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy.


Key Features :

  1. Strategy Based on Advanced Technical Indicators: Signal Lock XAUUSD uses a combination of technical indicators to determine entry signals.

  2. Smart Risk Management: The robot incorporates risk management mechanisms, including stop-loss orders and automatic closure of positions after three consecutive stop-losses, to protect the user's capital.

  3. Adaptability and Optimization: Designed to adapt to changing market conditions, Signal Lock XAUUSD automatically adjusts its parameters to follow trends. Once a signal is detected, it is optimized for intraday trading but can also be adapted to longer time horizons.

  4. Backtesting on Historical Data: Before deployment, I thoroughly tested it on historical data. You can see some results below. The results demonstrate its robustness and reliability in real-world conditions.

  5. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and use, Signal Lock XAUUSD is compatible with the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Its intuitive interface allows traders of all levels to use it effectively.

  6. Possibility of manual trade closure: In addition to automatic position management, users can choose to close trades manually at any time, providing additional control over their transactions.

  7. Support and Updates: By acquiring Signal Lock XAUUSD, you benefit from my technical support and updates to ensure the continuity and improvement of the robot's performance.


    Technical Requirements:

    • Compatible Platforms: MetaTrader 4
    • Symbol: "XAUUSD"


    Recommendations :

    For optimal performance, it is recommended to :

    1. Use a VPS (Virtual Private Server): This allows Signal Lock XAUUSD to detect signals continuously without interruptions.
    2. Choose a Broker that Allows Hedging: This is necessary to fully exploit the possibilities of Signal Lock XAUUSD.



    Conclusion: Signal Lock XAUUSD is a reliable and efficient automated trading solution for those who want to take advantage of opportunities in the gold market without constantly monitoring market fluctuations. With smart risk management and sophisticated algorithms, Signal Lock XAUUSD is your ideal ally for trading in the gold market.





    推荐产品
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    专家
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    专家
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    Platinum Dragon EA
    Evgenii Filippov
    专家
    The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    专家
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    Gold Matrix Pro
    Steve Zoeger
    专家
    Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    专家
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    专家
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    FTA Trader EA
    Jordanilo Sarili
    专家
    PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
    Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
    Rene Schulthess
    专家
    ***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
    Blue Dollar EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    专家
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    TrendSight Pro EA
    Andri Maulana
    专家
    Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
    GoldSuperbotV10
    Afjal Hussain Swapan
    专家
    This Adaptive Forex EA is a fully automatic, Highly Customizable Adaptive Trading EA that is Free to download. Although it may not provide the most immediate plug-and-play solution, its effectiveness and potential are hinged on fine-tuning and optimization. Most EA makes tall claims about their AI, adaptive, intelligent, learning algorithms, but often all are just marketing; there is nothing like that in the EA. However, this Adaptive Trading EA, despite not being AI per se, promises an intellig
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    BG Grid Limited
    Boris Gulikov
    5 (1)
    专家
    BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Reef Scalper
    Charles Crete
    专家
    Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    专家
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    专家
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    HFT King Ea
    Ram Klein Caputol
    专家
    隆重推出 HFT KING EA - 终极 HFT KING 交易！这种完全自动化的高频交易系统旨在通过其先进的算法和最先进的功能彻底改变您的交易体验。 HFT King利用技术分析、人工智能、高频交易和机器学习的独特组合，为交易者提供可靠且有利可图的交易信号。 HFT King的尖端技术在识别交易机会、分析市场趋势和精准执行交易方面非常有效。 EA 强大的进场和出场逻辑仅在收盘价时运行，消除市场噪音，优化速度，避免止损追寻，确保未来可靠稳定的利润。 准备好迎接你的下一个高频交易终极王者高水平吧！体验尖端技术和先进交易功能的力量。 建议： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间范围：M15 最低存款：$1000 经纪商账户类型：任何具有 ECN、Raw 或 Razor 且点差极低的经纪商。 重要提示：使用低点差帐户以获得最佳结果非常重要！ 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 工作（强烈推荐） HFT KING EA 仅在 mql5 市场上出售。 Lóngzhòng tuīchū HFT KING EA - zhōngjí HFT KING jiāoyì! Zhè zhòng wánquán zìd
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    专家
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    KingKong MT4
    Agus Santoso
    专家
    MT4版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 “KingKong”智能交易系统 (EA) 是一种专为外汇市场设计的复杂交易算法，利用在市场流动性增加期间激活的突破策略。 该 EA 旨在利用交易量激增时发生的重大价格变动，确保在市场活动的最佳时刻执行交易。 主要特征： 突破策略： 市场流动性检测：KingKong采用先进算法实时监控市场流动性。 它确定了成交量增加的时期，这通常是价格大幅波动的前兆。 突破点识别：在这些高流动性时期，KingKong根据历史数据和技术指标来识别潜在的突破点。 EA 经过精心调整，可区分虚假突破和真正机会，确保交易执行的准确性更高。 风险管理： 平均挂单：KingKong 使用复杂的风险管理系统，其中涉及平均挂单。 这种方法通过将切入点分散在一系列价格范围内，有助于降低风险。 如果市场走势与初始仓位相反，EA 会按照预定的时间间隔下达额外订单，从而有效地平均入场价格并
    Nusantara MT4
    Agus Santoso
    专家
    MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – 智能突破，挂单精准 “Nusantara”是一款基于突破箱体策略的专家顾问 (EA)，通过远距离挂单执行增强，并配备风险管理切换系统。专为希望采用自动化、安全策略的严肃交易者而设计，该策略在不断变化的市场特征面前仍能保持灵活性。 主要策略：突破 + 距离缓冲 Nusantara EA 不会在突破期间直接进入，而是： 根据特定时间（例如：亚洲、伦敦或自定义时段）绘制箱体范围。 等待价格突破箱体。 然后打开挂单买入止损和卖出止损，并附加距离（缓冲）——以确保走势真正有效，而不是假突破。 风险管理切换 当市场方向不正确时，EA 不会立即放弃： 可以从 TP/SL 模式切换到切换模式（例如：对冲、恢复步骤或通过调整手数重新进入）。 智能尾随选项可在价格大幅波动时锁定利润。 每日亏损限制系统和每日利润目标。 完整功能： 自定义框时间
    News Advisor MT4 Pro
    Zakaria Rachid
    专家
    This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT5 version of this expert: News Advisor MT5 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the
    Trends EA Only one order at a time
    Bo Xu
    专家
    趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
    Ksm Bot4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    专家
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    专家
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    Intensive
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    专家
    The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
    RNB Pass Ftmo
    Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
    1 (1)
    专家
    PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
    Grid Averaging Pro MT4
    Mean Pichponreay
    专家
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
    该产品的买家也购买
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (17)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.64 (11)
    专家
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    专家
    Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    专家
    Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    专家
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    专家
    推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    专家
    超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    专家
    量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    专家
    2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TR
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.83 (29)
    专家
    ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (15)
    专家
    介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
    Titan AI 4All
    Amirbehzad Eslami
    专家
    Titan AI —— 新一代智能交易系统 Titan AI 是由 MX Robots 专业团队开发的下一代自动化交易系统，融合了前沿人工智能技术与深度金融专业知识。 该 EA 基于高质量的市场数据训练，包括 Real Tick 实时逐笔数据 、 MBP (按价格市场深度) 和 MBO (按订单市场深度) —— 这些都是机构级交易系统使用的数据类型。 因此 Titan AI 能够在多种市场环境中实现稳定而智能的决策。 Titan AI 采用 多策略投资组合结构 ，同时运行多套 AI 策略，每个策略针对不同市场条件进行了优化。 这种架构能够在保持高收益的同时将回撤降至最低，使爆仓几乎不可能发生。 Titan AI 4All 的运行与配置指南 Titan AI 4All 专为需要 智能自动化、机构级精度和极简配置 的交易者打造。 基于深度学习技术，并使用全球最高质量的逐笔数据训练，这款 EA 即装即用，可在黄金及所有主要外汇货币对上稳定获利。 1. 安装步骤 • 在 Navigator 面板中，将 Titan AI 4All 拖入任意图表（黄金或任意外汇对）。 • 允许 Algo Trad
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    专家
    Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
    HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (26)
    专家
    24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
    Pingo AI
    Anastasiya Morozova
    专家
    Pingo Pingo是一款全自动交易机器人，旨在为外汇市场提供稳定、安全的交易环境。 该投资顾问的设计重点在于严格的风险控制，并且不采用马丁格尔策略、网格策略或平均策略等危险策略。 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 工作原理 Pingo 利用智能波动率过滤器分析价格模式和短期市场动态。 该机器人能够识别冲动区和修正区，从而以较高的成功概率和最小的风险进入市场。 交易决策严格按照算法做出，不受情绪或交易员干预。 安全性和可靠性 不使用 鞅 、 平均 或 危险位置管理方法 通过动态批次或固定数量进行风险管理 兼容任何经纪商和账户类型 主要特点 无需 马丁格尔策略 、 平均策略 、 锁定策略 或 网格 策略即可生效 使用精确的价格和波动性分析算法 针对高执行速度和最小回撤进行了优化 设置简单——“设置好就不用管了” 适合长期自动化交易 推荐工具和设置 时间周期：M15 账户类型：ECN 或原始价差账户 最低存款额：100 美元起 建议点差：最高 20 个点 推荐货币对： EURUSD GBPUS
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    专家
    智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
    BlackCat Grid
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    5 (1)
    专家
    “BlackCat Grid”是一款专为MetaTrader 4平台开发的自动交易顾问（智能交易系统），专注于网格交易策略。它旨在实现外汇市场的自动交易，最大限度地减少人工干预的需求。 完整列表可 在以下网址查看：https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller 工作原理 该EA会根据预设的步长和手数开立一系列订单。当价格朝某个方向移动时，EA会朝该方向开立新的订单，从而增加整体仓位。当价格反转时，EA会平掉所有订单并获利。这样就形成了一个订单网格，您可以平均入场价格，并在价格回落到预期方向时平掉所有仓位获利。这款EA巧妙地融合了趋势过滤器、精心设计的平均价格网格和灵活的资金管理功能，让您能够对包括外汇货币对、黄金（XAUUSD）和动态指数在内的多种交易品种进行快速剥头皮交易和悠闲的波段交易。 凭借对市场波动的智能适应能力，该交易顾问展现出应对突发波动和不可预测新闻事件的韧性。其算法会仔细分析当前市场状况，动态调整交易参数，以优化盈利能力并最大限度地降低风险。该顾问还配备了一系列高级指标，能够识别潜在趋势和反转点，为交易者提供有价值的信号，
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    专家
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.81 (16)
    专家
    CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
    Exp TickSniper
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (30)
    专家
    Exp-TickSniper 是一种快速滴答剥头皮器，可以分别为每个货币对自动选择参数。 EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 使用智能追踪止损并基于当前货币对数据、其报价、规格和点差来执行短期交易。 平均策略用于防止信号检测算法造成的损失。 如果未平仓头寸出现一定的亏损，则触发平仓功能。 在极端情况下，TickSniper 开设的头寸都伴随着止损。如果自动交易系统无法获得最低利润，则通过止损一一平仓。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 从货币对规范、当前价格和作为我们策略一部分的其他因素中获取有关这些参数的数据。 完整的 MetaTrader 5 版本：   Exp-TickSniper MT5 PRO FULL TickSniper - 完整说明 + 演示 + PDF 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW RISK   1,000 美元，最低手数 0.01 3 个货币对（例如 EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等风险 ，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的最小手数为 0.01； 建议
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    专家
    ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 是全自动多对交易系统 - 非常安全且增长稳定。 这款盈利的剥头皮 EA 确实是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一 - 每月大约需要 70-100 笔交易。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件： USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA 的功能： - 附加点差设置。 - 可调波动性自适应止损。 - 多头/空头的 SWAP 显示。 - Fixed_SL 选项。 - 系统安全，不使用任何危险方法，如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的 SL 来保护账户。 - 这款 EA 非常用户友好，可供外汇专业人士和新手使用。 - 机器人自动完成所有操作 - 您需要做的就是将其安装到 MT4 并设置相关风险（默认为 2.5%），应用相应的 Set_files，然后让 PC 运行（或仅使用 VPS）。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度为 1
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (5)
    专家
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.45 (47)
    专家
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
    Silver Plus EA
    Sergey Belov
    5 (1)
    专家
    Fully automatic expert adviser developed for the forex market. - The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. - Works with standard accounts and ECN accounts. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. - You can use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot. - The spread filter does not allow the Expert Advisor to open orders at a large value. - Expert advisor always set TakeProfit on all of its open orders. - Drawdown control allows you to spe
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    专家
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
    EvoTrade EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    专家
    EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
    作者的更多信息
    Snake Strategy
    Sebastien Bruno Attaud
    专家
    Welcome to the world of Snake Strategy The Snake Strategy is a trading method inspired by the classic Snake game. This approach is based on patience, caution, and thoughtful growth management. As the Creole proverb says, "Sé grain di riz ka fai sak dit riz" (it is the grains of rice that make the sack of rice)... The Concept of the Snake Strategy: The Snake Strategy uses a martingale approach to manage trading positions. This method is designed to help you navigate market fluctuations by adop
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论