🔧 Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you

This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control. With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required.

📌 Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap.

🔄 Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style.

💰 Backtesting results reveal:

Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , generating consistent trade volume.

, generating consistent trade volume. Others — including metals — can deliver real profit, even without rebates.

This EA is the perfect choice for traders seeking a simple, reliable, and adaptable tool for everyday trading.



