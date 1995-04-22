Legacy Merlin EA

⚡ Legacy Merlin EA — Automated Trend-Following System 

For SET FILE please leave a comment


( LIVE SIGNAL ) ( MQL5 LEGACY CHANNEL )


🔥 Launch price: $99 for the first 10 purchases only. After that price goes up to $149 — grab it now, price will go up every 10 purchases


A fully automated Expert Advisor built around the Legacy Lancelot signal engine. It trades trend reversals on the close of each candle and wraps every position in a complete, configurable risk and trade-management layer. Built for traders who want disciplined, rule-based execution — not guesswork. 

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✨ KEY FEATURES

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🎯 Clean Trend-Reversal Logic (No Repaint on Entry) The EA reads the trend state of the LAST CLOSED candle (not the forming one), so entries are based on confirmed, non-repainting data. A new position is opened only when the trend genuinely flips. 

🔬 Optional Confirmation Filter (ADX + Volume) Switch ON to take only "confirmed" reversals, where the underlying signal strength crosses a higher conviction threshold. Switch OFF for every trend flip. Your call. 

📐 Two Position-Sizing Modes (TRUE/FALSE switch) 

Fixed lot — trade a constant volume you define, or 

Risk-based sizing — the EA calculates lot size automatically from a chosen % of account balance and your Stop Loss distance. Volume is always normalized to the symbol's min / max / step, and free margin is checked before every order. 

🛡️ Break-Even Once a position reaches your chosen profit threshold, the Stop Loss is moved to lock in a small, defined gain. 

📈 Trailing Stop with Step Follows price at a fixed distance and only moves in meaningful steps, avoiding excessive modifications and broker noise. 

💰 Partial Close (TRUE/FALSE) Optionally bank a chosen % of the position once a profit target in points is reached, letting the remainder run under the trailing stop. 

🚦 Spread Filter (TRUE/FALSE) Skip new entries when the spread is wider than your limit — useful around rollover and thin liquidity. 

🕒 Time / Session Filter (TRUE/FALSE) Restrict trading to a chosen server-hour window. Supports windows that cross midnight (e.g. 22:00 → 06:00). 

🧯 Daily Risk Limits (TRUE/FALSE) 

Daily stop-loss as a % of balance, and 

Maximum number of new trades per day. Both are computed from real account history, so they survive a terminal restart. 

⚙️ Broker-Safe Engineering 

SL/TP validated against the broker's minimum stop level 

Lot normalization + free-margin check 

Trade-permission checks (terminal / account / EA) 

Works on both NETTING and HEDGING accounts 

Magic Number to isolate the EA's own trades 

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🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?

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✓ Traders who want automated, disciplined trend execution

✓ Users who already like the Legacy Lancelot indi approach

✓ Anyone who values strong, configurable risk management

✓ Works on Forex, metals, indices and crypto CFDs

✓ Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes 


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📊 HOW IT WORKS

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Monitors the Legacy Lancelot trend state on each closed candle 

Opens a trade when the trend flips (optionally only when confirmed by the ADX + Volume filter) 

Optionally closes the opposite position on a reversal 

Applies Break-Even, Trailing Stop and optional Partial Close while the trade is open 

Enforces spread, time-window and daily-risk limits before any new entry 

This is a PATIENT, rule-based system: it trades when conditions are met and stays flat when they are not. Some days several trades, some days none. 

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⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

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MetaTrader 5 

Any broker (no restrictions) 

Demo or live account 

One chart / one EA instance per symbol 

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🎁 FREE DEMO 
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A free demo is available and runs UNLIMITED in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 

How to try it for free: 

Click "Free Demo" on this product page 

Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) 

Select the EA, choose any symbol / timeframe / period 

Run a backtest to evaluate the logic and risk management 

Please note: as with all MQL5 Market products, the demo works in the Strategy Tester only — it does not trade on live or demo accounts. 

The full version runs on live + demo + Strategy Tester, activates with one click after purchase, and is tied to your MQL5 account. 

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⚠️ DISCLAIMER 
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Trading Forex and CFDs carries substantial risk. This EA is an automated execution tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not indicate future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose. 

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📞 SUPPORT  
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For questions, bug reports or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page. Response within 24–48 hours. 
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4.95 (22)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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3.43 (28)
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5
Jiri Cetkovsky
指标
ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator ( MQL5 LEGACY CHANNEL ) ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value PRECISION over noise. KEY FEATURES Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)    Real-time agreement percentage across three timefram
Legacy Lancelot indi
Jiri Cetkovsky
指标
LEGACY LANCELOT INDI — Adaptive Trend & Confluence Indicator  ( MQL5 LEGACY CHANNEL ) A modern take on the classic SuperTrend. Instead of a fixed band, it adapts to market volatility and rates every signal by CONVICTION — combining trend strength and volume so you instantly see which moves are worth your attention. All wrapped in a clean on-chart HUD panel.  KEY FEATURES   Adaptive SuperTrend Engine
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