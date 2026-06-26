- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
104 (74.82%)
Loss Trades:
35 (25.18%)
Best trade:
343.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-912.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 950.53 EUR (184 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 322.06 EUR (54 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 878.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 878.44 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
25.55%
Max deposit load:
1.53%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
77 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
62 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
11.72 EUR
Average Profit:
57.22 EUR
Average Loss:
-123.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 044.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 755.19 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.51%
Annual Forecast:
-54.68%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
956.17 EUR
Maximal:
1 755.19 EUR (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.20% (1 755.19 EUR)
By Equity:
13.42% (1 784.65 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|136
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|21
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|BTCUSD
|106K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +343.13 EUR
Worst trade: -913 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 878.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 044.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
Legacy Merlin EA ... https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180942?source=Site
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
EUR
EUR
18
1%
139
74%
26%
1.37
11.72
EUR
EUR
13%
1:500