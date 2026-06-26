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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Legacy Merlin EA
Jiri Cetkovsky

Legacy Merlin EA

Jiri Cetkovsky
Jiri Cetkovsky

Jiri Cetkovsky

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
104 (74.82%)
Loss Trades:
35 (25.18%)
Best trade:
343.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-912.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 950.53 EUR (184 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 322.06 EUR (54 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 878.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 878.44 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
25.55%
Max deposit load:
1.53%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
77 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
62 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
11.72 EUR
Average Profit:
57.22 EUR
Average Loss:
-123.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 044.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 755.19 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.51%
Annual Forecast:
-54.68%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
956.17 EUR
Maximal:
1 755.19 EUR (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.20% (1 755.19 EUR)
By Equity:
13.42% (1 784.65 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 136
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
BTCUSD 21
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
BTCUSD 106K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +343.13 EUR
Worst trade: -913 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 878.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 044.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 3097
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
31 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Legacy Merlin EA ... https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180942?source=Site
No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.28 06:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 13:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 07:46
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Legacy Merlin EA
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
18
1%
139
74%
26%
1.37
11.72
EUR
13%
1:500
Copy

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