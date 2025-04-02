Legacy Merlin EA

⚡ Legacy Merlin EA — Automated Trend-Following System 

For SET FILE please leave a comment


A fully automated Expert Advisor built around the Legacy Lancelot signal engine. It trades trend reversals on the close of each candle and wraps every position in a complete, configurable risk and trade-management layer. Built for traders who want disciplined, rule-based execution — not guesswork. 

LIVE SIGNAL

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✨ KEY FEATURES

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🎯 Clean Trend-Reversal Logic (No Repaint on Entry) The EA reads the trend state of the LAST CLOSED candle (not the forming one), so entries are based on confirmed, non-repainting data. A new position is opened only when the trend genuinely flips. 

🔬 Optional Confirmation Filter (ADX + Volume) Switch ON to take only "confirmed" reversals, where the underlying signal strength crosses a higher conviction threshold. Switch OFF for every trend flip. Your call. 

📐 Two Position-Sizing Modes (TRUE/FALSE switch) 

Fixed lot — trade a constant volume you define, or 

Risk-based sizing — the EA calculates lot size automatically from a chosen % of account balance and your Stop Loss distance. Volume is always normalized to the symbol's min / max / step, and free margin is checked before every order. 

🛡️ Break-Even Once a position reaches your chosen profit threshold, the Stop Loss is moved to lock in a small, defined gain. 

📈 Trailing Stop with Step Follows price at a fixed distance and only moves in meaningful steps, avoiding excessive modifications and broker noise. 

💰 Partial Close (TRUE/FALSE) Optionally bank a chosen % of the position once a profit target in points is reached, letting the remainder run under the trailing stop. 

🚦 Spread Filter (TRUE/FALSE) Skip new entries when the spread is wider than your limit — useful around rollover and thin liquidity. 

🕒 Time / Session Filter (TRUE/FALSE) Restrict trading to a chosen server-hour window. Supports windows that cross midnight (e.g. 22:00 → 06:00). 

🧯 Daily Risk Limits (TRUE/FALSE) 

Daily stop-loss as a % of balance, and 

Maximum number of new trades per day. Both are computed from real account history, so they survive a terminal restart. 

⚙️ Broker-Safe Engineering 

SL/TP validated against the broker's minimum stop level 

Lot normalization + free-margin check 

Trade-permission checks (terminal / account / EA) 

Works on both NETTING and HEDGING accounts 

Magic Number to isolate the EA's own trades 

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🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?

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✓ Traders who want automated, disciplined trend execution

✓ Users who already like the Legacy Lancelot indi approach

✓ Anyone who values strong, configurable risk management

✓ Works on Forex, metals, indices and crypto CFDs

✓ Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes 


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📊 HOW IT WORKS

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Monitors the Legacy Lancelot trend state on each closed candle 

Opens a trade when the trend flips (optionally only when confirmed by the ADX + Volume filter) 

Optionally closes the opposite position on a reversal 

Applies Break-Even, Trailing Stop and optional Partial Close while the trade is open 

Enforces spread, time-window and daily-risk limits before any new entry 

This is a PATIENT, rule-based system: it trades when conditions are met and stays flat when they are not. Some days several trades, some days none. 

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⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

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MetaTrader 5 

Any broker (no restrictions) 

Demo or live account 

One chart / one EA instance per symbol 

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🎁 FREE DEMO 

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A free demo is available and runs UNLIMITED in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 

How to try it for free: 

Click "Free Demo" on this product page 

Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) 

Select the EA, choose any symbol / timeframe / period 

Run a backtest to evaluate the logic and risk management 

Please note: as with all MQL5 Market products, the demo works in the Strategy Tester only — it does not trade on live or demo accounts. 

The full version runs on live + demo + Strategy Tester, activates with one click after purchase, and is tied to your MQL5 account. 

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⚠️ DISCLAIMER 

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Trading Forex and CFDs carries substantial risk. This EA is an automated execution tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not indicate future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose. 

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📞 SUPPORT  

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For questions, bug reports or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page. Response within 24–48 hours. 
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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
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Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
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Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
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5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Эксперты
Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Six trading personalities. Built
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