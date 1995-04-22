Grid Day Trade Define Trading Days

USDJPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen M15, Default Settings

Grid Day Trade – Mathematical Risk-Controlled Trading System

Grid Day Trade is a professional Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, featuring entry triggers based on the Stochastic indicator, dynamic grid calculations, and strict mathematical risk limits.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value a systematic approach, account security, and—most importantly—effortless, fully automated control over their trading process.

Key Features and Advantages

Smart Order Execution

  1. Indicator-Based Entry (Stochastic Oscillator): Initial market entry and grid construction are strictly bound to a set of filters. Primary trades are opened only when the indicator exits overbought/oversold zones, allowing entries on micro-pullbacks and trend reversals.

  2. Time Control Filter: Allows setting precise trading hours and minutes for starting and stopping operation. It also includes the MinBeforeClose setting—restricting new trade openings N minutes before a bar closes (protecting against liquidity spikes).

  3. Weekly Reset Calendar: Flexible option to enable or disable specific trading days (by default, configured for the most liquid days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).

  4. Frequency Filter / Cooldown: Customizable delay before launching a new order grid after the previous one closes.

Mathematical Stop & Max Theoretical Risk Control

The primary issue with traditional grid EAs is unmanaged drawdown risk. Grid Day Trade features a mathematical risk control module:

  • Risk Calculation up to a Specified Limit: On every tick, the EA calculates total theoretical costs and current grid drawdown, taking into account lot size per step, grid spacing, and spread.

  • Loss Cap & Auto-Stop: As soon as the cumulative theoretical risk exceeds Max_Theoretical_Risk , the EA does not close existing positions but blocks opening new orders or grids ( Close_On_Risk_Limit = true ).

  • Risk Mitigation Reset: To resume trading after triggering the mathematical stop, manual intervention is required (restarting/modifying settings). This completely prevents EA tilt, protects the deposit from a total wipeout ("margin call/blowup"), and gives the trader time to analyze current market conditions.

Spread Calculation via Constant ( Spread_const )

To accurately calculate the mathematical exit point for the grid (both Take Profit and Breakeven), the EA uses a fixed spread constant ( Spread_const ):

  • Core Mathematical Stability: In live trading, spreads fluctuate constantly. To prevent recalculation errors in the breakeven and target profit formulas on every tick, the EA relies on a predefined Spread_const .

  • Spread Expansion Protection: The calculation module factors a guaranteed spread cost into total costs. This ensures that even if the broker widens spreads, the EA closes the grid in profit, covering commissions and slippage costs.

Key Input Parameters

  • Lots_fix — Base lot size for the first order (default: 0.02).

  • Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent grid levels (default: 12.0).

  • Spread_const — Spread constant in pips for mathematical grid cost calculations.

  • Max_Theoretical_Risk — Maximum allowed risk/drawdown per grid in account currency for opening orders.

  • Close_On_Risk_Limit — Logic for handling limit exceedance.

  • Min_Cooldown_Minutes — Delay in minutes between closing an old grid and opening the first trade of a new one.

  • InpTargetProfit — Target profit in account currency to close the entire order series (Safe Profit). (Recommended not to set excessively high values).

  • Stoch_K / Stoch_D / Stoch_Slowing — Stochastic oscillator settings.

  • StartHour / StartMinute / EndHour / EndMinute — Trading session timeframe limits.

  • MinBeforeClose — Minutes before bar close during which opening new trades is restricted.

  • FilterTF — Timeframe for bar close tracking (e.g., M15).

Trading Recommendations

  • Recommended Pairs: Any major high-liquidity currency pairs. Note: Built-in code protection blocks execution on XAUUSD to prevent anomalous risks.

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1.

  • Deposit: From $500 (with base lot 0.01–0.02) or cent accounts for beginners/enthusiasts.

  • Account Type: ECN / PRO with minimal floating spread, adhering to modern market standards.


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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
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Paranchai Tensit
专家
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
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3 (6)
专家
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Duc Anh Le
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| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
专家
491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
Lira Adaptive
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Most EAs guess. LIRA confirms. Every entry is filtered through trend-strength confirmation (ADX) before a single position opens — no trading into flat, directionless chop. From there, LIRA manages your basket as one intelligent position: grid spacing that adapts as levels stack, volume-weighted average-price exits, and a trailing engine that locks in gains as the trade runs in your favor. Risk isn't an afterthought — it's built into the math. LIRA scales lot size to your account balance automati
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Vladimir Mametov
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4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
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EMA Grid FX
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
For trading on M15 currency pair EURUSD A good robot for trading in any currency - with the proper settings (example EMA_Signal 10 EMA_Trend 60 Take Profit - 0.2-0.3 Lots - 0.20-0.28) - on non-USD currency pairs gives up to 100 percent per month . On USD - more than 100 percent per year - it all depends on the broker you choose. The trading system is based on the EMA indicator - the price is below the indicator - buy, the price is above the indicator - sell - a grid trading strategy, but the lar
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The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
Right-click on the chart - select the timeframe - SELECT H2 Советник: The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math Символ: AUDCAD Период: H2 (2026.06.01 - 2026.07.05) Параметры: EA_Name= Exceed Time Math Lot=0.02 EMA_period=40 Grid_TP_pips=5 Snowball_TP_pips=10 Distance_pips=20 TP_pips=5 MagicStart=1024 Multiplier=2.0 Spread_const=4 Max_Theoretical_Risk=500.0 Close_On_Risk_Limit=true Min_Cooldown_Minutes=690 Use_Frequency_Filter=true === Safe Profit Settings ==== InpTargetProfit=500.0 InpSeparateClose
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Supertrend Oscillator
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
指标
English SuperTrend Oscillator is a high-performance hybrid tool that merges the classic SuperTrend algorithm with the momentum analysis of a MACD-style oscillator. By moving the SuperTrend logic into a separate indicator window, it provides a cleaner view of trend strength and potential exhaustion points. Key Features: Hybrid Logic: The indicator calculates the distance between price and the SuperTrend line, applying double EMA smoothing for a noise-free experience. 4-Color Histogram: Ad
Cheat of Price Moving Average Ratio Percent
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
指标
English (English) // === Recommended Settings for "Cheat of Price: PMARP Spectrum" === // // USDJPY (3-digit):  InpPMAR_Len = 24, InpPMARP_Len = 300, InpSignal_Len = 7 // CADJPY (3-digit):  InpPMAR_Len = 20, InpPMARP_Len = 250, InpSignal_Len = 10 // EURUSD (5-digit):  InpPMAR_Len = 14, InpPMARP_Len = 200, InpSignal_Len = 5 // GBPNZD (5-digit):  InpPMAR_Len = 30, InpPMARP_Len = 400, InpSignal_Len = 12 // NZDCAD (5-digit):  InpPMAR_Len = 20, InpPMARP_Len = 250, InpSignal_Len = 9 // S&P 500 (1-dig
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