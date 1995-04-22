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ZigZag Trend Grid EA

Follow the trend. Automate the execution. Recover intelligently.

ZigZag Trend Grid EA is a powerful automated trading system that combines ZigZag Trend Momentum analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify and trade directional market opportunities. The EA evaluates the momentum of recent ZigZag swing movements to determine whether bullish or bearish pressure is dominating the market before initiating a trading cycle.

Unlike traditional grid systems that open trades without considering trend direction, ZigZag Trend Grid EA waits for a confirmed momentum-based trend signal. Once a valid trend is detected, the EA automatically manages entries, recovery positions, and profit-taking, providing a structured approach to automated trading.

Key Features

ZigZag Trend Momentum Analysis

Analyzes recent ZigZag swing movements to determine trend direction.

Measures momentum between multiple ZigZag pivot points.

Identifies bullish and bearish trend conditions automatically.

Filters out weak or uncertain market conditions.

Trend-Based Trade Entries

Opens BUY positions during confirmed upward momentum.

Opens SELL positions during confirmed downward momentum.

Optional trend direction inversion for strategy flexibility.

Designed to align trades with prevailing market conditions.

Intelligent Grid Recovery System

Activates additional positions only when required.

Adjustable grid spacing for flexible recovery management.

Configurable lot multiplier for position scaling.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Smart Profit Management

Basket-based profit targeting.

Automatic closure of profitable trade combinations.

Pair-closing technology for efficient recovery cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Advanced Risk Controls

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

One-order-per-bar filtering.

Maximum order volume protection.

Margin level monitoring.

Risk percentage management options.

Maximum loss protection.

Professional Trading Dashboard

Real-time trend momentum visualization.

Live bullish and bearish trend status.

Trend strength monitoring.

Grid performance statistics.

Clean and informative control panel.

Why Choose ZigZag Trend Grid EA?

Many automated grid systems focus solely on recovery while ignoring the market's overall direction. ZigZag Trend Grid EA takes a more strategic approach by combining trend momentum analysis with intelligent grid management.

By entering trades only when trend momentum is confirmed, the EA seeks to improve entry quality while allowing the grid recovery system to manage temporary market retracements effectively.

The result is a trading solution that combines:

Trend momentum confirmation

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Advanced risk controls

Flexible customization

Professional execution logic

Whether you are looking for a fully automated trend-following strategy or an advanced grid system that incorporates market direction into its decision-making process, ZigZag Trend Grid EA provides a balanced combination of trend analysis, recovery management, and automation.

Identify the trend. Follow the momentum. Automate the opportunity.