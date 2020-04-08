HTF Candle Display
- 指标
- Nhat Vy Vu
- 版本: 1.1
Timeframe Simulator Indicator
This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes.
Main features:
-
Customizable Candles – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length).
-
Higher Timeframe Lines – Optionally display dynamic high, low, and open lines from a chosen HTF for key reference levels.
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection – Automatically highlights FVG zones if more than two candles are displayed, with adjustable colors and transparency.