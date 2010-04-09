Atropos X

Atropos X

Multi-Engine Signal & Market State Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Atropos X is a professional MT5 indicator built for traders who want more than basic buy and sell arrows. It combines two signal engines, multiple confirmation filters, Linear Regression visual context, and a live market state panel into one clean trading workspace. (user guide and manual)

Instead of loading your chart with many separate indicators, Atropos X brings signal, trend, momentum, volatility, and market-condition tools together inside one flexible indicator.

Build your own signal environment. Read the market faster. Trade with more structure.

Why Atropos X?

Many traders use several indicators at the same time: one for signals, one for trend, one for momentum, one for volatility, one for choppy market detection, one for ATR, and another for confirmation. After a while, the chart becomes crowded and harder to read.

Atropos X was designed to simplify that process. It gives you a structured all-in-one workspace where you can choose your signal engine, enable or disable filters, check live market readings, and adjust the setup based on the instrument and timeframe you trade.

This makes Atropos X useful for both newer traders who want a cleaner structure and experienced traders who want more control over signal confirmation.

Two Signal Engines

Atropos X includes two popular signal engines:

UT Bot Engine — A fast and responsive engine commonly used by traders who prefer active signal behavior and clear directional changes.

Range Filter Engine — A smoother alternative that helps traders focus on filtered price movement and reduce some unnecessary market noise.

You can choose the engine that better fits your market, timeframe, and trading style.

Build Your Own Signal Setup

Atropos X is not a rigid black-box indicator. It allows you to shape the signal behavior using optional filters and confirmation tools. Depending on your strategy, you can keep the setup simple or make it more selective.

Available tools include:

  • EMA trend filtering

  • RSI condition filtering

  • MACD confirmation

  • ADX strength filtering

  • Stochastic filtering

  • Choppiness filtering

  • ATR hot-market blocking

  • Volatility regime filtering

  • Time control

  • Linear Regression visual context

This flexibility allows traders to test different combinations and adapt the indicator to different instruments, sessions, and market conditions.

Live Market State Panel

The built-in state panel summarizes important readings directly on the chart, helping you understand the current market environment without adding many separate indicators.

The panel can show:

  • Current signal state

  • Active engine

  • Signal mode

  • Gate status

  • Block reason

  • EMA direction

  • RSI

  • ADX

  • Stochastic K/D

  • Choppiness

  • Volatility state

  • ATR

  • Linear Regression slope

Linear Regression Context

Atropos X includes a Linear Regression visual tool that can help provide additional context for market structure, trend direction, price location, and general behavior around the signal area.

This gives traders more context instead of relying only on arrows.

Works Across Multiple Markets

Atropos X can be tested and used across different instruments, including:

  • Gold

  • Silver

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Oil

  • Crypto

  • Other CFD instruments

It can also be used on different timeframes depending on the trader’s style.

Practical Ways to Use Atropos X

You can use Atropos X as:

  • A direct signal indicator

  • A filtered signal indicator

  • A confirmation tool

  • A market-state dashboard

  • A trend and momentum assistant

  • A cleaner replacement for several separate indicators

  • A flexible research tool for testing signal combinations

Some traders may prefer simple engine signals. Others may prefer stricter confirmation using filters. Atropos X supports both approaches.

Who Is It For?

Atropos X may be useful for:

  • Traders who want cleaner charts

  • Traders who use technical confirmation before entries

  • Traders who want to compare signal engines

  • Traders who trade multiple symbols or timeframes

  • Traders who prefer customizable setups

  • Beginners who want a structured signal environment

  • Experienced traders who want more control over filtering

Important

Atropos X is a trading indicator and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profits and it does not replace risk management.

Every trader should test settings carefully on the symbols and timeframes they trade. Market conditions change, and no indicator should be used blindly.

Final Note

Atropos X was built as a professional trading asset, not just another arrow indicator. It combines signals, filters, market readings, and visual context into one practical MT5 workspace.

If you want one indicator that helps reduce chart clutter, test different signal setups, and read the market with more structure, Atropos X was designed for that purpose.


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指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
作者的更多信息
Atropos Manager
Ahmad Zehour
实用工具
Atropos Manager  Professional Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5. ( User Guide & Manual ) Atropos Manager is built for traders who open multiple positions and need a faster, cleaner way to manage them after entry. It does not predict the market and it does not generate entry signals. Its purpose is simple: help you manage open trades with structure, speed, and control directly from the chart. Whether you trade manually, use pending orders, enter from mobile, follow signals, or use another
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