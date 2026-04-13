Selina

SELINA

Selina EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.

Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.


SYMBOL :

XAUUSD

TIMEFRAME : M5

MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $500


ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN


Trade Responsibly


推荐产品
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
专家
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Puma
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PUMA EA PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.  Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognitio n, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
Oneway TrendPulse MQL5
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
专家
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper
Astik Jaura
专家
AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA uses an EMA-based market direction check for the initial entry and then manages trades using an automatic Stop-and-Reverse system with pending orders. Main Features Automatic BUY and SELL trading EMA-based initial trade direction Automatic Stop-and-Reverse trading Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders Adjustable starting lot size Adjustable order dis
Liquidity Sentinel
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
专家
Institutional Liquidity Trading – Structure, Patience, Risk Control Liquidity Sentinel is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade institutional liquidity events on H1, using a disciplined sequence of liquidity sweep -> reclaim -> confirmation -> controlled execution. This EA is built for traders who understand that markets move because of liquidity , not because of random indicators. Liquidity Sentinel does not chase price. It waits, observes, and executes only when liquidit
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
专家
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
Arvind Verma
专家
Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
Strobe
Samuel Alfred Preston
专家
The Strobe EA , is an Expert Advisor crafted for the trader seeking a professional edge in the financial markets. This sophisticated trading system embodies a multi-strategy philosophy, adeptly navigating market conditions using decisive breakouts, calculated reversals, strategic pullbacks and momentum-driven opportunities. By harnessing an advanced ensemble of technical indicators, including the Hull Moving Average, Keltner Channels, Ichimoku Cloud, and a suite of other precision tools, the Str
Goku MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
GOKU Goku EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
专家
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
HB Trading Gold Ultra
Manoj Lohar
专家
HB Trading Solution Ultra | MetaTrader 5 专业黄金 EA 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计的全自动智能交易系统，运行于 MetaTrader 5。无需手动操作。 [限时优惠价格 每售出 5 份，价格上涨 $50。 最终价格：$299] 核心功能 智能篮子管理 — 多笔交易作为整体统一管理 虚拟追踪止损 — 逐步锁定利润，无硬性止损暴露 动态网格间距 — 利用 ATR 自动适应市场波动性 内置新闻过滤器 — 重大事件前自动暂停交易 交易时段过滤 — 仅在您偏好的时段内交易 风险管理 — 固定美元或百分比亏损上限 对冲组件 — 在关键网格层级减少回撤 适用于任何 MT5 对冲账户 交易品种：XAUUSD, XAUUSD.sc, Gold, XAUUSD.m, 所有类型 | 时间周期：M1 或 M5 购买后 请在 Telegram 或 MQL5 上联系我，我将亲自发送预配置的参数文件。 Telegram: https://t.me/hbtradingsolutionnforex MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/
Martinangle Scalper Pro v7
Muhammad Wasim
专家
Martinangle Pro v7 — RSI 触发型马丁格尔专家顾问 精准入场。严格仓位管理。专为控制策略自身风险而打造。 Martinangle Pro v7 将经典的 RSI 反转信号与严格控制的马丁格尔序列引擎相结合，为希望获得马丁格尔策略激进恢复潜力、同时又不想让 EA 对账户资金失去控制的交易者而设计。 工作原理 1. 序列加仓 — 如果价格朝不利于当前持仓的方向移动达到可配置的点数，EA 会按照设定的倍数增加仓位，形成经典的马丁格尔平均策略，直到达到您设置的最大交易数量。 2. 利润锁定 — 当整个交易序列的浮动利润达到您设定的账户货币盈利目标后，EA 会自动关闭该序列中的所有持仓。 3. 每日重置 — 达到盈利目标后，EA 将在当天剩余时间停止交易，并在下一交易时段自动重新启用，无需手动重启。 核心功能 RSI 驱动入场 — 不使用任意定时器或噪音触发条件；每个交易序列都从真实的超买或超卖状态开始。 可配置马丁格尔引擎 — 自定义手数倍数、加仓间距以及每个序列的最大交易数量，策略激进程度完全由您控制。 基于资金的盈利目标 — 当序列达到指定美元或账户货币盈利目标时立即
QuantFusion
Sadra Mohammadi
专家
I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
SnipeSider SilverBot
Ilia Bystrov
专家
SnipeSider Silver Bot is a professional automated trading system engineered specifically for Silver (XAGUSD). The architecture of the Expert Advisor is built on the principles of premium minimalism: non-bloated, highly optimized code that ensures rapid execution, combined with transparent and strict capital management. Trade Execution Logic: This EA strictly prohibits the use of martingale, grid structures, or cost-averaging techniques. The core algorithm is built upon a multi-timeframe volatili
Sharpe Domination
Sami Triki
专家
Sharpe Domination EA Description Sharpe Domination is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor engineered for peak performance on JPY currency pairs using the 1-minute timeframe . Leveraging proprietary momentum-based algorithms and meticulously optimized risk management , this EA is designed to deliver consistent, market-leading returns, resulting in extremely high Sharpe Ratios .
Titan Aegis Scalper
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
TITAN AEGIS SCALPER  Next-Gen Gold Scalping Ghost Engine for XAUUSD Titan Aegis Scalper is a premium algorithmic scalping system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines the power of Pending Order Execution with a revolutionary Ghost Protocol that completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from your broker. Unlike market-order scalpers that suffer from slippage and stop-hunting, Titan Aegis Scalper places precision Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at ATR-calculated optimal
King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
Edwin Santosa
专家
ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
Ratio X Swing Breakout
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Structure. Confirmation. Control. Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch. Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions . How the strategy works The EA reads closed H1 candles and identifies confirmed s
Cn2 Gold Funding
Alex Marcelo Garcia De Leon
专家
CN2 Gold Funding EA 是一款专业的自动交易系统，专为 XAUUSD M15 设计，优化用于通过 资金公司挑战（Prop Firm Challenge） ，具有低回撤和风险控制。 交易时间： 23:00 – 02:00（纽约交易时段） 功能： 自动风险计算 自动保本（Break Even） 移动止损（Trailing Stop） 每日和总回撤保护 Challenge 模式 屏幕信息面板 默认参数已优化 目标： 大约3个月通过挑战 。 CN2 Gold Funding EA   是一款专业的自动交易系统，专为   XAUUSD M15   设计，优化用于通过   资金公司挑战（Prop Firm Challenge） ，具有低回撤和风险控制。 交易时间： 23:00 – 02:00（纽约交易时段） 功能：
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
专家
介绍我们专为在外汇市场上交易 XAUUSD 而设计的 EA。该专家顾问结合了五个指标，主要来自支撑和阻力策略，达到了超过 60% 的令人称赞的准确率。通过500美元启动资金的5年回测的严格测试，结果产生了超过20万美元的利润，展示了其巨大收益的潜力。 主要特征： 包含五个不同的指标，主要基于支撑和阻力策略。 准确率达到60%以上。 严格的风险管理以及有效的止损和止盈机制。 有效的新闻过滤器以优化交易决策。 账户保护功能允许设置最大每日损失和净值参数。 详细的统计数据可供分析，包括入场、交易、点差和保证金。 使用提供的设置灵活地交易其他货币和金属对。 可定制的手数大小、止损和止盈参数。 购买时提供安装手册和设置说明。 根据个别经纪商详细信息、初始存款、账户货币和杠杆进行定制设置。 为了优化您的交易体验，请提供以下详细信息： 经纪商名称 初始保证金 账户币种 杠杆作用 重要提示：-联系开发商，确保您在购买后获得重要的设置文件。 我们致力于提供卓越的支持，并欢迎任何反馈，以提高我们 EA 的准确性和性能。祝您交易成功。
Institutional quant trader EA
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Dealer Mirror EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 结构性价位交易与形态确认 概述 Dealer Mirror EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，基于结构性期权价位执行均值回归和动量策略。该EA监控看跌期权墙、看涨期权墙、深度看跌、最大痛点和次级看涨水平，仅在M15时间框架的K线形态确认后入场交易。 该策略旨在帮助交易者了解机构交易的运作机制，包括了解交易商的伽玛风险敞口和结构性交易商/套期保值者的支撑/阻力位。 工作原理 EA可同时跟踪多达四个交易品种，每个品种都有各自的结构性价位。当价格进入预设的触发区域时，EA等待M15时间框架的确认信号后执行交易。 支持的价位类型 价位类型 方向 描述 看跌期权墙 买入 主要结构性支撑 深度看跌 买入 次级支撑区域 看涨期权墙 卖出 主要结构性阻力 最大痛点 卖出 做市商伽玛磁铁 次级看涨 卖出 扩展阻力区域 伽玛翻转 仅显示 市场状态指标 价位翻转机制 当价格决定性地突破某一价位时，EA会自动翻转该价位的交易方向。被突破的支撑变为阻力，被突破的阻力变为支撑。这种自适应行为使EA能够实时跟随市场结构的变化。 确认系统 EA
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
专家
USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
AuricSkeeterOpenSource
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
专家
AuricSkeeter [OPEN-SOURCE] - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection   - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter   - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic C
Am Gold Master MT5
Andrei Mikheev
1 (1)
专家
Am Gold Master EA MT5 Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Am Gold Master EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines structured trade execution, integrated risk management, and automatic position handling to assist traders who prefer a disciplined and systematic trading approach. The EA is designed to operate with many broker environments and automatically recognizes common Gold symbol variations such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.c, and othe
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
专家
BTC AURA – 智能 MT5 機器人 BTC AURA 是一款先進的交易系統，專為自動化 BTCUSD 操作而設計，採用 反向馬丁格爾策略 並具備智能調整。 該機器人利用市場突破與反轉，戰略性地管理進場與手數大小，並搭配時間過濾器、星期控制以及可視化面板。 透過它，您可以自動參與比特幣的波動，無需人工干預，並保持完整的保護： 止損 (Stop Loss)、止盈 (Take Profit) 與最大回撤 (MaxDD%) 。 價格與授權 無限使用： 598 USD 租用 1 個月： 79 USD 租用 3 個月： 199 USD 租用 6 個月： 319 USD 租用 1 年： 449 USD 系統需求 最低入金：每 0.01 手需 2000 USD 平台： MetaTrader 5 建議交易對： BTCUSD 週期： H1 建議槓桿： 1:100 ~ 1:500 相容帳戶類型： Raw、Standard、Premium、ECN、Cent、Micro 建議於 VPS 24/7 運行 主要功能 智能 反向馬丁格爾策略 狙擊手 (Sniper) 過濾器 ：可設定特定 K
Gold Flow Trader Plus
Maicon Rodrigues Reis
专家
Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage) Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation. This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups. Its goal is not t
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
专家
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
Investologic
SAUD ALHINDAL
专家
Investologic Trading robot MetaTrader5 PC platform  The EA is for the  professional traders. Users   MUST do some intensive test   using "strategy tester" to fit user's needs and to confirm that this EA will works for you.  Trend following EA and artificial inelegance that have the ability to trade on motive waves and skip the volatile choppy market, the EA work with any symbol market or timeframe in the MT5 platform ex. FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ, SPX500, Bitcoin & Crypto. Th
Red Gold EA
Sigit Hariyono
专家
Red Gold EA   is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations, and other MetaTrader indicators as confirmation. Each trading system has it own entry with hidden and fixed SL TP. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for  Gold  1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Grid. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name   -
该产品的买家也购买
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
作者的更多信息
Vita MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
QUANTUM QUEEN AI — 多策略共振引擎 真 AI 驱动 | 专为 XAUUSD 黄金打造 这款 EA 是什么？ QUANTUM QUEEN AI 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 打造的全自动 EA（智能交易系统）。它不靠直觉交易，也不依赖单一指标——而是等待多种策略达成共振（意见一致）时才会开仓。你可以把它想象成有 10 位专业交易员坐在一个房间里，只有当足够多的人同时举手时，才会执行交易。 其独特之处在于可选的 AI 层（AI Layer） ——你可以接入真正的 AI 大脑（ Claude、ChatGPT、Gemini、Grok 或 DeepSeek ），让它在交易执行前审查每一个信号，并决定该设置是否值得开仓。AI 会读取市场环境，给出 0 到 100 的置信度评分，然后批准或拒绝该交易。没有情绪，没有犹豫。 核心优势一览 内置 10 种交易策略 — 可单独使用、组合使用或全部叠加使用。 5 家真正的 AI 供应商供选 —（Anthropic、OpenAI、Google、xAI、DeepSeek）。 共振系统（Confluence） — 只有当达到你设定的最少策
Vita
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
VITA AI — Multi-Strategy Gold (XAUUSD) Trading System VITA AI is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor built around a 300-combination strategy engine (30 institutional trading concepts × 10 selectable sub-types each), running in a focused Multi-Select mode where you pick which sub-strategies fire and on which timeframes. Instead of relying on a single signal, VITA AI blends structure-based concepts like Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Support/Resistance zones, Liquidity Sweeps, VWAP, Smart Money Conc
ICT Killzone Scalper
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT Killzone Scalper – 聪慧钱 (Smart Money) 自动化交易专家 精准自动化，助您掌握 Inner Circle Trader 核心策略 厌倦了在关键交易时段错过绝佳入场机会吗？ ICT Killzone Scalper 将专业级的聪慧钱概念 (SMC) 带入您的 MT5 终端——结合 经过验证的 ICT 交易策略 与智能自动化系统，助您实现稳定、系统化的盈利。 技术规格 交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 时间框架： M15 风险设置： 1% (可调节) 入金要求： 最低 $200；建议 $1,000 以上 杠杆： 1:50 或更高 (建议 1:100+) 账户类型： ECN / RAW VPS： 强烈建议使用 本 EA 的独特之处？ 专属 ICT 信号引擎： 三大 Killzone 时段 – 伦敦、纽约和亚洲盘（优化时间窗）。 市场结构转变 (MSS) 检测 – 在行情爆发前捕捉动能。 最优入场位 (OTE) – 基于斐波那契 0.62-0.79 回撤区的精准入场。 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 识别 – 识别聪慧钱锁定的流动性真空地带。 海龟汤 (Tu
FREE
Price Action Scalper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PRICE ACTION EA MT5 Expert Advisor Description: This is a sophisticated, fully optimized trading system combining multiple advanced strategies: Price Action analysis, and Smart Scalping. Ideal For: XAUUSD  and other major liquid pairs M5- H1  timeframe for optimal balance of signal quality and frequency Traders comfortable with aggressive position management Accounts with sufficient margin for grid/pyramid expansion 24/5 automated trading on VPS for best results Safety Features: Pre-tra
FREE
ICT Sniper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT SNIPER MT5  ICT SNIPER MT5  (XAUUSD M5, M15, $300 DEPOSIT) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs).   Minimum Capital Requirements - Minimum: $500 - $1,000 - Recommended: $1,000+ for optimal performance - Lot Sizing: 0.01 - 0.05 lots per $500 balance - Account Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended    Recommended Settings   CONSERVATIVE (Lower Risk) - Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 balance - ATR_SL_Multiplier: 2.5 - 3.0 - ATR_TP_Multiplier: 3.0 - 4.0 - FVG_MinS
FREE
Breakout Beast Hunter
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
BREAKOUT HUNTER - Professional Multi-Entry Momentum System Overview: BREAKOUT HUNTER is an advanced automated trading system engineered for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive price movements during periods of market expansion. This EA employs sophisticated multi-position entry strategies to maximize profit potential when market conditions align perfectly. Designed specifically for volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), it excels at identifying and exploiting high-probability explosiv
FREE
Aurum Prime EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
AurumPrime EA  Version: 1.2 Updated: — Activations: 10 Limited-Time Offer After purchase, send a private message to receive: Installation guide Recommended setup Risk templates for varying volatility Launch Discount Active Price increases by $50 every 10 sales. How I Operate Plug-and-play simplicity Multi-timeframe awareness (M15–H1) Adaptive volatility logic 24/5 precision monitoring I do not trade often. I trade correctly. Minimum Requirements Broker: ECN / RAW spre
FREE
GoldScalpKING Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
专为 XAUUSD（黄金）打造的下一代智能交易机器人 GoldScalpQueen Ai 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金）专门设计的下一代智能交易顾问（EA）。 它融合了多种专业交易技术——技术指标、价格行为、K线与图表形态、背离分析以及多时间周期确认——将其整合为一个智能化、可配置的决策引擎。 GoldScalpQueen Ai 专为专业交易者打造，能够根据市场波动动态调整，采用基于 ATR 的止损与止盈，同时提供可选的恢复/马丁策略、交易时段过滤以及固定或风险比例的智能手数管理。 该 EA 支持高质量回测，并适用于真实 ECN/RAW 账户环境。 简介 GoldScalpQueen Ai 是一款专业级交易机器人，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）H1 时间周期开发。 其策略核心基于马丁格尔体系，并内置严格的风险控制模块，帮助交易者在盈利潜力与资金保护之间取得平衡。 该 EA 适合新手及经验丰富的交易员：设置简单、全自动运行，并可根据不同的交易风格自由调整。 核心优势 马丁格尔策略，可自定义安全参数 灵活手数管理：固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制：达到设定阈值后自动暂停交易 简易部署：挂到图表
ICT Silver Bullet EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT Silver Bullet Sniper 一款结合了 ICT（Inner Circle Trader）Silver Bullet 方法论、先进价格行为分析、网格交易和金字塔加仓的复杂自动化交易系统。专为希望在关键市场时段利用机构交易模式的交易者设计。 概述 ICT Silver Bullet Sniper 是一款多策略智能交易顾问（EA），能够在机构活动最活跃的特定时间窗口内识别高概率交易机会。该 EA 集成了公平价值缺口（Fair Value Gap）检测、流动性扫荡识别和市场结构转变分析，以实现最佳时机入场。 核心策略组件 Silver Bullet 交易时段 伦敦时段：10:00 – 11:00 GMT 纽约上午时段：15:00 – 16:00 GMT（10–11 AM EST） 纽约下午时段：19:00 – 20:00 GMT（2–3 PM EST） 公平价值缺口检测 识别蜡烛之间的价格低效区（缺口），机构交易者常将其作为进场区域。 可检测多头和空头 FVG 区域，参数可配置。 流动性扫荡识别 检测价格突破摆动高点或低点以触发止损后反转的机构操纵行为。 可识别多头扫荡
FVG Sniper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
FVG Killzone Sniper (XAUUSD) – 机构级流动性失衡算法交易系统 机构交易时段的高精度入场自动化方案 告别手动寻找公允价值缺口（FVG）。 FVG Killzone Sniper 能够自动识别并利用“聪明钱”（Smart Money）填补流动性真空的精确价位——将专业交易员耗费数小时的人工分析过程完全自动化。 技术规格 交易品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期： M15（经过优化） 风险管理： 1% 账户净值（可调） 最低存款： $200；建议 $1,000+ 杠杆比例： 1:50 或更高（建议 1:100+） 账户类型： ECN / RAW（极低点差） 运行环境： 建议使用 VPS 核心机制：公允价值缺口 (FVG) 当机构交易者引发价格剧烈波动时，会产生价格失衡（Imbalance）——即 K 线之间的空隙，聪明钱随后往往会回补这些空隙。本 EA 在流动性巅峰窗口（Killzones）捕捉这些缺口并进行外科手术式的精准入场。 三线模式识别算法： 看涨 FVG 识别： 价格行为上方的向上跳空缺口。 看跌 FVG 识别： 价格行为下方的向下跳空缺口。 噪声过
Quantum Sniper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
Quantum Sniper EA - Professional Scalping System Why Traders Choose Quantum Sniper Eliminate Emotional Trading & Human Error Trading can be emotionally exhausting. Fear, greed, and hesitation lead to missed opportunities and costly mistakes. Quantum Sniper removes emotion from the equation by executing trades with complete precision and discipline. Once activated, the EA systematically scans the market, identifies high-probability setups, and executes trades while you sleep. No second-guessing
SMC Sniper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
SMC Structure Break EA XAUUSD M15 SMC Structure Break EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架 设计的专业自动化交易算法。该系统基于聪明钱概念（SMC）的核心原理，重点关注机构市场结构转变和高动量位移（Displacement），以识别高胜率的入场点。 通过识别机构参与者的脚印，该 EA 旨在规避黄金市场中常见的散户陷阱，如流动性清扫（Liquidity Sweeps）和扫损猎杀（Stop Hunts）。 策略逻辑 该 EA 通过扫描特定的价格行为序列进行工作： 结构映射： 识别用于趋势延续的 BOS（结构突破）和用于潜在反转的 ChoCh（角色转换）。 动量验证： 只有当结构突破伴随着公允价值缺口（FVG）时，才会考虑交易，这确认了机构的位移。 回测执行： 为了优化风险回报比，EA 会在价格回调至结构突破水平或特定的权益区域（POI）时执行交易。 基于 ATR 的风险管理 黄金交易需要灵活应对波动。本 EA 利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来设置动态退出水平： 止损倍数（SL Multiplier）： 在高波动期间（如
Price Action Queen
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
Price Action Queen —(XAUUSD) 智能剥头皮交易系统 (EA) 技术细节 交易品种：   XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期：   M5 风险设置 ：   1% (可调) 入金要求 ：   最低 $300；推荐 $1,000 以上 杠杆：   1:50 或更高 (建议 1:100+) 账户类型：   ECN / RAW / 对冲或单向模式 VPS ：   推荐使用 Price Action Queen 是一款专业的智能交易系统，专为追求机构级价格行为 (Price Action) 分析与智能自动化相结合的交易者设计。该系统将成熟的网格 (Grid) 和金字塔 (Pyramid) 策略与尖端技术指标相结合，提供持续的交易信号以及精确的进出场管理。 核心功能 形态识别： 自动检测针形棒 (Pin Bars)、吞没形态 (Engulfing)、内包棒 (Inside Bars) 及外包棒 (Outside Bar) 突破，并带有确认信号。 支撑与阻力： 动态水平检测，分析 2,750 根 K 线，并配合 26 点 (Pips) 的容差聚类，精准识别关键价格。 智能进
Puma
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PUMA EA PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.  Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognitio n, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
Goku MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
GOKU Goku EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
Tech Bros EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
TECH BROS EA/AI TechBros AI Elite is a next-generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for MetaTrader 5, engineered to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M1 timeframe. Combining institutional-grade analysis with bleeding-edge AI decision-making, this EA is the product of hundreds of hours of refinement to deliver precision, speed, and adaptability in a single executable. Whether you are a seasoned scalper seeking automation, or a new trader wanting a plug-and-play solution, TechBros AI El
筛选:
无评论
回复评论