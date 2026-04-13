Selina
- 专家
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Mike Wilson NamaruHi! I'm Mike, a passionate MQL5 developer and trader focused on building fast, accurate, and adaptive trading bots. I specialize in:
✅ Scalping & HFT strategies
✅ Signal-based EA development
✅ Custom indicator integration (EMA, MACD, RSI, ATR, etc.)
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 5
SELINA
Selina EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.
Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.
SYMBOL :
XAUUSD
TIMEFRAME : M5
MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $500
ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN