Prop Firm RM EA

Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific   

Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7]

❌ No martingale
❌ No grid

Fully Automated 


🏆 Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext 


💡 Overview

The Objective of this EA is to build a stable system that operates with lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup


Explanation Video : https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY   

Note: Myfxbook link given in YouTube video description for Live Trading Results.


🟢 Historical Performance (Approx. 3 -Year Backtest-Real Ticks)

      [June 2023 - January 2026 ]

• Return: 61% (Approx.)
• Drawdown: 6.9%
• Profit Factor: 1.83

• Recovery Factor:  6.32


⚙️ Strategy Foundation

• Risk Per Trade-0.5% (Fixed)

• Risk Reward Ratio - 1:5

• Break of Structure(BoS) entries
• Trend filters
• ATR based Adaptive SL


📊 Real Trading Behavior
• Number of Trades: 1–3 trades per week
• Focus: Precision over frequency


🎯 Designed For
✔Designed for experienced prop‑firm participants and risk‑aware traders.


📦 Includes: EA + Set File + Setup guide(User Manual) + Trade Log Sheet


📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

📘 Bonus: Log Sheet To record and Track the performance of trades.

📌Need help choosing the right version, setup, or strategy? 


⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Results may vary depending on market conditions.


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    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.47 (141)
    专家
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    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.02 (43)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    专家
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    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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    专家
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    专家
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    Ayush V Jain
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    专家
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    专家
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    专家
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    专家
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    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    专家
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    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    专家
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