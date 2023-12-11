DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely

5 
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT";
Strategy = 1 
ElapsedSECONDS = 7
 MaxDailyProfit = 3500
 MaxDailyLoss = -1500 
MaxMonthlyProfit=10000
 LS= 1.3
 CSL=1.3 
ESL=1.3 
PF= 50 
STP=50
 CPF=50
 TND= 50
 Lot= 150
BLS= 150
CLS= 150
TradingBetween = 16:30-23:30
 Risk_Triger=+010
 Mg = 2001 
MAX Range Allowed = 100000 
Bars For Range =    1

🛠️⚙️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact support.

 if encounter error 130 kindly change spread to 100 from current spread. 

📍For Countries with Prop firms MT4 restrictions we support trade copying from MT4 to DXTrader, Matchtrader, TradeLocker, and Ctrader.

🚫 Our tool is only sold in official mql5 market, not even on Ebay beware of scammers and do not fall victim out of curiosity.

✅ Note contact our supportt elegram(DMF_aggressive) for further assistance on how to setup 

DMF AI EA ROBOT FOR PROPS FIRMS CHALLENGE, EVALUATION TEST PASSING SAFELY. FTMO ETC

This is not a new product in the market but a unique Version created separately to reduce cost.

This Robot was built to work conveniently with Censored accounts , with Best Risk Management,

(133525277

server: Exness-MT5Real9

password: Drain2025$ )

✅ Trading with Daily maximum loss and daily maximum profit Protections

✅ takes advantage of News spikes

✅ Fully Automated

✅ Varieties of Strategies to choose from

✅ Easily customizable to 100s of strategies


❌ No Martingale

❌  No Grid

❌ Hedging


Note: this is for use, on both challenge account and funded account not just passing the challenge. Best of luck

For censored prop firms  message us to get a personal custom version of our EA



Do well to reach us for further assistant Telegram: @DMF_aggressive


Best Regard ITace (Mr. Marve)

评分 5
142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
109
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
