DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely

CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT";

Strategy = 1

ElapsedSECONDS = 7

MaxDailyProfit = 3500

MaxDailyLoss = - 1500

MaxMonthlyProfit= 10000

LS= 1.3

CSL= 1.3

ESL= 1.3

PF= 50

STP= 50

CPF= 50

TND= 50

Lot= 150

BLS= 150

CLS= 150

TradingBetween = 16 : 30 - 23 : 30

Risk_Triger=+ 010

Mg = 2001

MAX Range Allowed = 100000

Bars For Range = 1

🛠️⚙️ backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact support.

if encounter error 130 kindly change spread to 100 from current spread.

📍For Countries with Prop firms MT4 restrictions we support trade copying from MT4 to DXTrader, Matchtrader, TradeLocker, and Ctrader.

🚫 Our tool is only sold in official mql5 market, not even on Ebay beware of scammers and do not fall victim out of curiosity.

Note contact our support for further assistance on how to setup

DMF AI EA ROBOT FOR PROPS FIRMS CHALLENGE, EVALUATION TEST PASSING SAFELY. FTMO ETC



This is not a new product in the market but a unique Version created separately to reduce cost.



This Robot was built to work conveniently with Censored accounts , with Best Risk Management,

✅ Trading with Daily maximum loss and daily maximum profit Protections



✅ takes advantage of News spikes

✅ Fully Automated



✅ Varieties of Strategies to choose from

✅ Easily customizable to 100s of strategies



❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid

❌ Hedging

Note: this is for use, on both challenge account and funded account not just passing the challenge. Best of luck



For censored prop firms message us to get a personal custom version of our EA





