Universal Counter Trend Grid EA

Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System


For MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598


Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extremes.

Multi-Layer Confirmation Matrix

The Expert Advisor processes entry criteria through up to 6 independent layers of technical confirmation prior to initiating the baseline sequence to optimize entry precision:

  • Level 1 (Reactive): Provides a rapid execution response to extreme short-term market deviations.
  • Level 2 (Standard): Establishes the primary balanced configuration between order frequency and statistical accuracy baseline.
  • Level 3 (Selective): Applies an additional technical filter layer to achieve higher entry precision.
  • Level 4 (Market Validation): Evaluates specific price patterns to confirm structural price reversals.
  • Level 5 (Conservative): Integrates higher timeframe market structure analysis for added account protection.
  • Level 6 (Highly Defensive): Delivers maximum capital protection by enforcing strict trend velocity and strength verification filters.

Multi-Currency Portfolio Operations

The system can monitor and trade up to 8 or more currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart window deployment, optimizing terminal resource consumption. Overall portfolio exposure and risk vectors are regulated systematically via the MaxConcurrentPairs parameter, allowing users to define the absolute limit of concurrent active symbols allowed at any given time.

Volatility-Based Dynamic Grid Architecture

The horizontal spacing intervals between grid levels are calculated dynamically using real-time market volatility metrics. During periods of low volatility, grid intervals contract automatically to capture micro-movements. Conversely, when volatility expands, the grid intervals widen programmatically to safeguard account margin against sustained directional price pressure and minimize drawdown risks.

Tiered Volume Management Modules

The volume multiplier system categorizes lot allocation adjustments into three independent risk zones that can be fully customized by the user:

  • Zone 1 (Positions 2-4): Employs conservative volume allocation rules to establish a baseline structure.
  • Zone 2 (Positions 5-7): Implements specific recovery volume multipliers to optimize closing efficiency at favorable structural coordinates.
  • Zone 3 (Positions 8+): Enforces controlled volume lot parameters to secure outstanding tranches without creating excessive margin exposure.

Every position zone is fully customizable to allow individual parameter tuning based on lot aggressiveness preferences.

Account Safety Modules and Protection Parameters

The system features comprehensive risk mitigators designed to run automatically under live market conditions:

  • Equity Guard: A hard circuit breaker system that monitors account drawdown metrics via three distinct automation modes. Mode 1 terminates all active positions and stops trading operations. Mode 2 closes all active exposures and pauses new position triggers for a user-defined duration before auto-resuming. Mode 3 suspends new baseline sequence entries while continuing to manage active grid structures to target exits.
  • Anti-Trend Safety Filter: Programmatically suspends the deployment of additional grid entries when the core algorithm identifies strong sustained directional trend momentum.
  • Unified Basket Management: Controls group exits utilizing total monetary targets (Money Take Profit), volatility-adjusted dynamic targets, and automated dynamic breakeven functions to lock realized gains and minimize floating risk.

Technical Specifications and Features

  • Automated money management logic that sizes position lots proportional to the active account balance.
  • Real-time graphical user interface dashboard detailing per-pair metrics, active grid tranches, floating valuations, and equity guard tracking states.
  • Automatic chart style formatting module that applies a clean visual presentation to the workspace.
  • Integrated maximum spread filter module to prevent order placement during periods of low liquidity or widening spreads.
  • Unique Magic Number allocation parameters mapped per symbol to prevent internal position tracking conflicts with other active utilities.
  • Optional configuration allowing technical re-confirmation requirements prior to the deployment of individual grid levels.

Operational Setup and Instrument Recommendations

  • Capital Threshold: Minimum 500 USD balance, with a recommended allocation of 1000 USD or greater for optimal safety.
  • Account Setup: ECN or Raw Spread environments featuring low transaction spread variables are highly preferred.
  • Account Leverage: Minimum 1:200 ratio; 1:500 or greater is recommended for optimal margin management.
  • Chart Timeframe: Primary execution optimization is structured for M30 or H1 periods, allowing the EA to manage multi-pair setups internally.
  • Virtual Private Server (VPS): Highly recommended to ensure continuous terminal operations over 24/5 trading cycles.
  • Broker Environment: Regulated platforms featuring rapid order execution throughput and tight spreads.

Instrument Application Guidance

The algorithm is specifically optimized for financial instruments displaying strong mean-reverting and ranging characteristics rather than strong trend tendencies:

  • AUDNZD: Classic ranging asset behavior featuring tight transaction spreads.
  • EURGBP: Highly stable structural movement profiles ideal for automated grid management.
  • EURCHF: Characterized by low-to-medium structural volatility parameters.
  • AUDCAD: Commodity-driven correlation vectors that effectively dampen extreme market moves.
  • NZDCAD: Provides consistent historical ranging performance properties.
  • USDCHF: Established safe-haven pair displaying measurable historical consolidation ranges.

Avoid highly volatile, strongly trending assets such as GBPJPY, EURJPY, and XAUUSD, as they do not represent the natural operational environment for this counter-trend strategy.

Optimization and Deployment Guidelines

  1. Initialize testing utilizing the Standard confirmation parameters on Level 2 to balance frequency and selection.
  2. Deploy Equity Guard using Mode 3 to safeguard the account framework without liquidating active recovery sequences.
  3. Ensure the dynamic grid module remains active to automatically scale spacing variables against current market volatility.
  4. Restrict the MaxConcurrentPairs parameter to a maximum ceiling of 2 or 3 symbols to avoid overexposure.
  5. Execute extensive historical simulation backtests covering a minimum period of 2 years before deploying on live environments.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and utilizing automated Expert Advisors involves a high level of capital risk and may result in the loss of partial or entire invested funds. Grid-based methodologies and volume multipliers carry inherent drawdown risks during persistent one-directional market movements. Although the system is equipped with protective parameters like Equity Guard and Anti-Trend filters, no automated framework is completely risk-free.

Historical simulations, backtests, or demo environments provide no absolute guarantee of future live performance metrics. Users maintain absolute personal responsibility for individual parameter configuration, risk limits, and operational tracking within their trading plan. The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for any financial losses arising from the use of this software application.

For parameter optimization inquiries, setup troubleshooting, or technical questions, please utilize the product Comments section or initiate an internal platform private message.

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专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
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SMC Institutional Suite
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SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
SuperTrend EA MT5 Version
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SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-lay
CounterFlow EA
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CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 Professional, Adaptive, Intelligent, and Secure The most advanced version of CounterFlow EA for MetaTrader 4 — engineered to capture optimal profits while keeping your account protected. For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164570 Why CounterFlow EA v3.09? Most grid EAs on the market are blind — they open trades without truly understanding the market context, resulting in deep drawdowns and unpredictable performance. CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 is fund
Reversal Matrix Pro
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EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Super Trend Pro MT4
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SuperTrend Pro MT4 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156457 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is a complete trading system. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a single timeframe can be
SuperTrend Visualizer
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158765 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses a
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SuperTrend EA MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-layered filt
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
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MACD Divergence Pro MT4
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MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
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EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
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Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
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BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
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SMC Pro EA MT5
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SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
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Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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