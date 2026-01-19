RSI and MA Cross

Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. I am giving out the Indicator here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained.

RECOMMENDATION
The strategy is perfect for a trending season. I personally use the EA version on GOLD and BTCUSD. And I recommend you only trade the Buy signals (Avoid selling on GOLD and BTCUSD). I hope you also find the products useful.

TRADING RISK WARNING!
1. Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Be sure that you understand you can lose some or all of your invested capital.

2. Kindly start the usage of this project on a demo account. Only migrate to a live account after you are fully aware of the strategy and the risk involve in using the EA and in trading generally.


Happy Trading!!!
Video RSI and MA Cross
作者のその他のプロダクト
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
こんにちは、トレーダーの皆さん！昔、YouTubeでストリーミングをしていた時、Expert4xの強力なグリッド戦略に出会いました。熱心なFXトレーダーでありMQL4/5プログラマーとして、その戦略を基にエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）を開発し、以来ずっと使用してきました。このEAを皆さんに提供することで、トレーディングコミュニティへの貢献の一環としてお渡ししています。以下の動画で戦略が説明されていますので、ぜひご覧ください。 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145867 推奨事項 この戦略/EAはレンジ相場専用の設計です。私は個人的にEURCHFとAUDNZDでEAを使用しています。皆様にもEAが役立つことを願っています 取引リスク警告！ 1. 金融市場での取引には重大なリスクが伴い、すべての人にとって適しているとは限りません。投資した資本の一部または全部を失う可能性があることを理解してください。 2. このプロジェクトの使用はデモ口座から始めてください。EAの使用と取引全般のリスクを完全に理解した後に、
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
こんにちは、トレーダーの皆さん！昔、YouTubeでストリーミングをしていた時、Expert4xの強力なグリッド戦略に出会いました。熱心なFXトレーダーでありMQL4/5プログラマーとして、その戦略を基にエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）を開発し、以来ずっと使用してきました。このEAを皆さんに提供することで、トレーディングコミュニティへの貢献の一環としてお渡ししています。以下の動画で戦略が説明されていますので、ぜひご覧ください。 MT5バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145866 推奨事項 この戦略/EAはレンジ相場専用の設計です。私は個人的にEURCHFとAUDNZDでEAを使用しています。皆様にも役立つことを願っています 取引リスク警告! 1. 金融市場での取引には重大なリスクが伴い、すべての人にとって適しているとは限りません。投資した資本の一部または全部を失う可能性があることを理解してください。 2. このプロジェクトの使用はデモ口座から始めてください。EAの使用や取引全般のリスクを完全に理解した後に、ライブ口座に
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
MetaTraderでロットサイズを計算しましょう！ トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。リスク管理重視のトレーダーですか？もしそうなら、これはまさにあなたのためのツールです。Ibrahimと申します。口座残高に対するリスク率に基づいてロットサイズを計算できるツールを開発しました。このツールは、リスクを％で指定するのではなく、リスクを負いたい絶対値がある場合にも、ロットサイズを計算するのに役立ちます。例えば、残高から100ドルのリスクを負いたいと指定できます。 MT4バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155026 無料ですので、ぜひお試しください。コメント欄で、今後コミュニティ向けに開発してほしいツールや、今後追加してほしいツールがあれば教えてください。 ハッピートレーディング、ハッピーオートメーション！
FREE
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
インディケータ
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
MetaTraderでロットサイズを計算しましょう！ トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。リスク管理重視のトレーダーですか？もしそうなら、これはまさにあなたのためのツールです。Ibrahimと申します。口座残高に対するリスクの割合に基づいてロットサイズを計算できるツールを開発しました。このツールは、リスクを％で指定するのではなく、リスクを負いたい絶対値がある場合にも、ロットサイズを計算するのに役立ちます。例えば、残高から100ドルのリスクを負いたいと指定できます。 MT5バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155025 無料ですので、ぜひお試しください。コメント欄で、今後コミュニティ向けに開発してほしいツールや、今後追加してほしいツールがあれば教えてください。 ハッピートレーディング、ハッピーオートメーション！
FREE
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
インディケータ
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
賢く取引しながら莫大な利益を！ ストレスなく取引資金を増やしたいなら、この完全自動化・多機能・適応型システム「AI GOLD ATM」が最適です 市場の動きに適応するインテリジェントシステムでXAUUSDペアを精密に取引し、利益機会を逃さないよう支援します。 発売価格 = $299 通常価格 = $1499 AI GOLD ATMは高度なアルゴリズムで高確率トレードを検知： 時間を節約 手動ミスを削減 トレードの安定性を向上 最小限のドローダウンで巨額の利益を生み出す トレンド・グリッド・ピラミッドシステムのスマートな組み合わせにより、リスク管理を効果的に行いながら、あらゆる相場変動からより多くの利益を獲得します。 AI GOLD ATMなら、AI駆動の精度で裏付けられた取引を確信し、自信を持って資産を増やせます。 ローンチ価格を今すぐ活用（期間限定オファー） ローンチ価格は、実際の価格に達するまで、10件の購入ごとに100ドルずつ上昇します。 重要：ご購入後、インストールマニュアルと設定手順を受け取るため、メッセージをお送りください。さらに、追
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
トレーディングチャンピオンの皆さん、こんにちは！お元気でお過ごしでしょうか。市場が当初有利な動きを見せていたり、テイクプロフィットに近づいた後に、突然反対方向に反転してしまった経験はありませんか？ 実は私も何度も経験しているので、今回はその逆に挑戦してみたいと思います。 ポジションを守るのに役立つトレードマネージャーをご紹介します。このプロジェクトは、ご希望のモードに応じて、指定したピップ数に達した時、またはテイクプロフィットの一定割合に達した時に、ポジションを損益分岐点に設定するのに役立ちます。 また、このプロジェクトは、ご希望のモードに応じて、指定したピップ数に達した時、またはテイクプロフィットの一定割合に達した時に、ポジションをトレールすることもできます。 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144194 使用方法 BTCUSDやXAUUSDなどのアクティブな通貨ペアにEAを適用し、損益分岐点と取引パラメータを適切に設定するだけです。 注 EAはティックに依存しません。適用したチャートにティックや価格変動
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
利益獲得戦略の防御策！ 孫子の言葉にある通り：敗北を防ぐには防御戦術を、敵を打ち破るには攻勢を取ることを要する。 エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）の不具合による馬鹿げたドローダウンを止めたいですか？ 勝敗を記録し、リスク管理を真剣に考えたいですか？次のプロップファーム口座やEAを購入する前に、ちょっと待ってください。まず、おめでとうございます！私はあなたのために「取引における予期せぬ損失に対する最初の防衛ライン」を開発しました。この強力なツールは、1日の利益目標または1日のドローダウンが設定した限界に達すると、自動的に口座をロックし、感情的な判断、変動の激しい市場、または不具合のあるEAから資本を保護します。このツールを取引の武器庫に加え、自信を持って取引しましょう！ MT5版: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145639 主な機能: 自動取引停止: 1日の純資産損失または利益目標額に達すると、全ての取引活動を停止します。 リアルタイム監視: 取引時間中、常に資金残高とドローダウンを追跡。 日次リセット：ドロ
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
賢く取引しながら莫大な利益を！ ストレスなく取引資金を増やしたいなら、この完全自動化・多機能・適応型システム「AI GOLD ATM」が最適です 市場の動きに適応するインテリジェントシステムでXAUUSDペアを精密に取引し、利益機会を逃さないよう支援します。 発売価格 = $299 通常価格 = $1499 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152981 AI GOLD ATMは高度なアルゴリズムで高確率トレードを検知： 時間を節約 手動ミスを削減 トレードの安定性を向上 最小限のドローダウンで巨額の利益を生み出す トレンド・グリッド・ピラミッドシステムのスマートな組み合わせにより、リスク管理を効果的に行いながら、あらゆる相場変動からより多くの利益を獲得します。 AI GOLD ATMなら、AI駆動の精度で裏付けられた取引を確信し、自信を持って資産を増やせます。 ローンチ価格を今すぐ活用（期間限定オファー） ローンチ価格は、実際の価格に達するまで、10件の購入ごとに100ドルず
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。エントリーには自信があるものの、結局はストップロスハンティングの標的になってしまうタイプのトレーダーですか？分析は70%以上的中しているのに、ストップハンティングや相場操作によってストップロスに引っかかってしまうことがよくあります。もしそうなら、今こそ勝負の時です！このツールを使えば、正確なトレードで安心して勝利を掴むことができます。また、ポジションを追跡し、マーケットが反転するまで利益を確定させるのにも役立ちます。 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156745 このツールは、強力なニュースが発表された時など、市場が強いトレンドにある時にも利益を生み出します。必要なのは、ヘッジモードに切り替え、分析結果が示す方向にポジションをトリガーするだけです。あとはマネージャーに任せれば完了です。この仕組みを視覚的に確認するには、以下の動画をご覧ください。それでは、画面上部でお会いしましょう。最新情報をお楽しみに。ぜひフォローしてください。 幸運を祈ります。そして良い取引を！
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
エキスパート
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
利益獲得戦略の防御策！ 孫子の言葉にある通り：敗北を防ぐには防御戦術を、敵を打ち破るには攻勢を取ることを要する。 エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）の不具合による馬鹿げたドローダウンを止めたいですか？ 勝敗を記録し、リスク管理を真剣に考えたいですか？次のプロップファーム口座やEAを購入する前に、ちょっと待ってください。まず、おめでとうございます！私はあなたのために「取引における予期せぬ損失に対する最初の防衛ライン」を開発しました。この強力なツールは、1日の利益目標または1日のドローダウンが設定した限界に達すると、自動的に口座をロックし、感情的な判断、変動の激しい市場、または不具合のあるEAから資本を保護します。このツールを取引の武器庫に加え、自信を持って取引しましょう！ MT4版: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145636 主な機能: 自動取引停止: 1日の純資産損失または利益目標額に達すると、全ての取引活動を停止します。 リアルタイム監視: 取引時間中、常に資金残高とドローダウンを追跡。 日次リセット：ドロ
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。エントリーには自信があるものの、結局はストップロスハンティングの標的になってしまうタイプのトレーダーですか？分析は70%以上的中しているのに、ストップハンティングや相場操作によってストップロスに引っかかってしまうことが多いですか？もしそうなら、今こそ勝負の時です！このツールを使えば、正確なトレードで何の心配もなく勝利を掴むことができます。また、このツールはポジションを追跡し、マーケットが反転するまで利益を確定させるのにも役立ちます。 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156747 このツールは、強力なニュースが発表された時など、市場が強いトレンドにある時にも利益を生み出します。ヘッジモードに切り替え、分析結果が示す方向にポジションをトリガーすれば、あとはマネージャーに任せるだけです。この仕組みを視覚的に確認するには、以下の動画をご覧ください。それでは、画面上部でお会いしましょう。最新情報をお楽しみに。 幸運を祈ります。良いトレーディングを！
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信