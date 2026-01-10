XAU Intelligence EA is a professional trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading in markets with increased volatility (XAUUSD).

The advisor uses multi-timeframe market assessment, adaptive ATR stops, and a strict risk management system.

The robot was developed taking into account the requirements of new MT5 builds and is optimized for stable long-term operation without resource leaks.

Operating principle

The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on several timeframes (H4, H1, M15) and generates an AI signal rating (0–10) based on:

trend direction (EMA)

current volatility (ATR)

timeframe consistency

Trades are opened only when there is a sufficient level of confidence , which allows filtering out weak and random entries.

Intelligent AI assessment

Multi-timeframe analysis (H4/H1/M15)

Independent assessment of BUY and SELL scenarios

Fixed rating range (0–10)

Customizable entry threshold

No martingale, grids or averaging

Risk management

Automatic lot calculation based on account balance

Stop-loss and trailing based on ATR

Checking the minimum and maximum allowable volume

Trading restrictions due to insufficient balance

One position per character (no overexposure)

ATR trailing stop (smart)

Correct operation on 5-digit quotes

Stop-loss is not placed on the market immediately

The stop first protects the trade and then smoothly follows the price.

Fully adapts to current volatility

Trading regimes

The advisor supports three logical modes:

The mode affects AI assessment thresholds and risk management parameters.

🖥 Information panel

The graph displays:

current balance

AI signal evaluation

state of trade

The minimalist interface does not clutter the chart.

Recommended parameters

Timeframe: M15 - H1

Symbols: XAUUSD, any volatile

Risk per transaction: 0.5–1%

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Important

The advisor does not use : martingale grids averaging hidden feet

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Past results do not guarantee future profits.

Before using it on a real account , be sure to test the advisor in Strategy Tester .