XAU Intelligence EA
- エキスパート
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- バージョン: 1.26
- アクティベーション: 5
XAU Intelligence EA is a professional trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading in markets with increased volatility (XAUUSD).
The advisor uses multi-timeframe market assessment, adaptive ATR stops, and a strict risk management system.
The robot was developed taking into account the requirements of new MT5 builds and is optimized for stable long-term operation without resource leaks.
Operating principle
The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on several timeframes (H4, H1, M15) and generates an AI signal rating (0–10) based on:
trend direction (EMA)
current volatility (ATR)
timeframe consistency
Trades are opened only when there is a sufficient level of confidence , which allows filtering out weak and random entries.
Intelligent AI assessment
Multi-timeframe analysis (H4/H1/M15)
Independent assessment of BUY and SELL scenarios
Fixed rating range (0–10)
Customizable entry threshold
No martingale, grids or averaging
Risk management
Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
-
Stop-loss and trailing based on ATR
Checking the minimum and maximum allowable volume
Trading restrictions due to insufficient balance
One position per character (no overexposure)
ATR trailing stop (smart)
Correct operation on 5-digit quotes
Stop-loss is not placed on the market immediately
The stop first protects the trade and then smoothly follows the price.
Fully adapts to current volatility
Trading regimes
The advisor supports three logical modes:
The mode affects AI assessment thresholds and risk management parameters.
🖥 Information panel
The graph displays:
current balance
AI signal evaluation
state of trade
The minimalist interface does not clutter the chart.
Recommended parameters
Timeframe: M15 - H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, any volatile
Risk per transaction: 0.5–1%
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
Important
The advisor does not use :
martingale
grids
averaging
hidden feet
Trading in financial markets involves risk.
Past results do not guarantee future profits.
Before using it on a real account , be sure to test the advisor in Strategy Tester .