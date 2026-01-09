XAU AutoTrader - Gold Trading Expert Advisor Signal

Overview

XAU AutoTrader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a proven breakout strategy based on dynamic support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Calculates support/resistance levels from D1, H4, H1, M30, and M15 timeframes

: Calculates support/resistance levels from D1, H4, H1, M30, and M15 timeframes Automatic Lot Sizing : Risk-based position sizing or fixed lot option

: Risk-based position sizing or fixed lot option Smart Trailing Stop : Percentage-based trailing stop to lock in profits

: Percentage-based trailing stop to lock in profits News Filter : Automatically pauses trading during high-impact news events

: Automatically pauses trading during high-impact news events Weekend Protection : Closes positions before weekend to avoid gaps

: Closes positions before weekend to avoid gaps Trading Hours Filter : Customizable trading session hours

: Customizable trading session hours Spread Control : Prevents trading when spread is too high

: Prevents trading when spread is too high Visual Dashboard: Real-time information panel with drag & drop functionality

How It Works

The EA identifies key support and resistance levels using multi-timeframe analysis. It places pending orders (Buy Stop at resistance, Sell Stop at support) to catch breakout moves. When price breaks through a level, the order is triggered with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit based on percentage calculations.

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : H1 (recommended)

: H1 (recommended) Minimum Deposit : $200

: $200 Account Type : Hedging account

: Hedging account Broker: Low spread broker recommended (< 30 points)

Input Parameters

Risk percentage per trade

Stop Loss / Take Profit percentages

Trailing Stop settings

Trading hours customization

News filter settings

Weekend closure options

Multi-timeframe level selection

Disclaimer

Trading forex and gold involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The results shown in backtests or screenshots may not reflect actual trading results. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and any resulting profits or losses.