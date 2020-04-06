🏆GoldCrusher V1: The Ultimate Volatility Expert

GoldCrusher V1.02 is a robust and high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA excels in trend identification using strict signal confluence and employs an advanced, adaptive algorithm for risk management based on real-time market volatility. Its core strength lies in its aggressive and fail-safe profit protection delivered by a rapid Break-Even Plus (BEP Jump) system and a dynamic Trailing Stop.

🌟 Key Features and Advantages

1. Smart Signal Confluence

The EA minimizes false signals by ensuring market entry only when momentum, short-term, and long-term trends are perfectly aligned:

Main Trend Identification: Utilizes a confluence of two Moving Averages (Fast and Slow MA) to accurately determine the dominant market direction.

Momentum Confirmation: An additional filter involving Price Action and a Momentum indicator (RSI) prevents entries during oversaturated (Overbought/Oversold) market conditions.

2. Automatic Adaptive Risk Management

All risk parameters are dynamically controlled by the market's current volatility, ensuring flexibility and safety:

Proportional Stop Loss (SL): The initial SL distance is calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures your SL is optimally set—neither too tight nor too loose—commensurate with Gold's volatility at entry.

Optimal Take Profit (TP): The profit target is set with a consistently high Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:3.5 Ratio), maximizing the potential return of every successful trade.

3. Aggressive and Fail-Safe Profit Protection (The Core Feature)

Your capital and realized profits are secured with a highly responsive, two-stage mechanism, reinforced with technical fixes for MQL5 validation:

Dynamic Trailing Stop: The SL follows the price at a distance dynamically regulated by the ATR. This maximizes running profits as the trend continues.

4. Daily Capital Control

Equipped with a Daily Target Percentage feature that automatically ceases all trading activities (and closes current positions) for the day once the predetermined daily profit target is achieved, protecting equity from over-trading.

🚨 LATEST OPTIMIZATION & VALIDATION DATA 🚨

Focus on Current Volatility:

GoldCrusher V1.02 has been rigorously optimized to handle the current extreme volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), where daily movements often reach 1000 to 1500 Pips (equivalent to 100-150 points in 5-digit notation).

We focused on the October to November 2025 backtest period because it accurately reflects the prevailing high-swing market conditions. This EA may NOT be optimal when tested on historical Gold data with very small price ranges, but it is exceptionally secure and effective in the prevailing high-swing market.

PERFORMANCE DATA (Backtest October – November 2025):

Total Net Profit: $482

Profit Factor: 1.24 (Indicates solid profitability)

Maximal Drawdown: Only 1.87% (Excellent risk control!)

With a Maximal Drawdown of only 1.87% during a period of intense market volatility, GoldCrusher V1.02 proves to be a reliable choice for Gold trading.

⚙️ Technical Details and Specifications

Parameter Default Value Description Best Asset XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended for high-volatility assets. Timeframe M15 (Recommended) Optimal time frame for execution. Account Type ECN & STD Optimized for low spreads. Lot Size 0.01 NOTE: Lot is set to 0.001 for MQL5 validation. Actual recommended trading lot is 0.01 per $1000. SL_ATR_Mult 1.0 ATR Multiplier for initial Stop Loss. TP_ATR_Mult 3.5 ATR Multiplier for Take Profit (Risk:Reward ~1:3.5). ATR_Period 14 Period used for volatility calculation. BEP_Extra_Profit_Points 10 Extra Profit Points secured when BEP Jump is triggered.

Usage Recommendation: