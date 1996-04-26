Gold Trend M1

Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance.

Key Features

  • Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping strategies on the 1-minute chart.

  • Powerful Trend Filter: Uses the proven SuperTrend indicator to clearly define the main trend direction.

  • Accurate Signals: Entry signals are generated from a custom Heiken Ashi algorithm, detecting changes in price momentum.

  • Visual and Easy to Use: Signals are displayed intuitively as BUY (blue) and SELL (orange) arrows directly on the chart.

  • Alert Support: Built-in alerts ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.

Trading Strategy

The indicator operates on a Trend Following strategy with two core components:

  1. Trend Filter (SuperTrend):
    The SuperTrend line acts as a compass to determine the market's primary direction.
    UPTREND: Confirmed when the price is above the SuperTrend line (blue).
    DOWNTREND: Confirmed when the price is below the SuperTrend line (red).

  2. Trading Signals (Heiken Ashi Logic):
    The indicator uses a hidden Heiken Ashi algorithm to calculate and detect shifts in price momentum (the algorithm can be customized via the 'period for EMA smoothing' input).
    The result is visually displayed as BUY (blue) and SELL (orange) arrows on the chart.

Core Strategy: Trade in the direction of the main trend identified by the SuperTrend. Only enter a trade when the buy/sell signal from the Heiken Ashi logic aligns with the trend direction.

Detailed Usage Guide

A. BUY Setup:
Trend Condition: The SuperTrend line must be BLUE, confirming an uptrend.
Entry Condition: A BUY (blue) arrow appears on the chart.
Action: Enter a Buy order shortly after the signal appears.

B. SELL Setup:
Trend Condition: The SuperTrend line must be RED, confirming a downtrend.
Entry Condition: A SELL (orange) arrow appears on the chart.
Action: Enter a Sell order shortly after the signal appears.

Risk Management and Trading Tips

  • Stop Loss (SL):
    Always use a stop loss order.
    For a BUY trade: Place the Stop Loss below the SuperTrend line (blue).
    For a SELL trade: Place the Stop Loss above the SuperTrend line (red).

  • Take Profit (TP):
    You can apply a minimum Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio of 1:1.5.
    Alternatively, exit the trade when an opposite signal appears.

  • Tip: Activate the Alert function to avoid missing any signals, which is crucial when trading on the M1 timeframe.

Market Conditions and Timeframes

  • Ideal Conditions:
    Works best when the Gold market is in a clear, trending state. This is the ideal environment for the indicator to capture short-term waves following the main trend.
    Avoid ranging or sideways markets, as this can generate multiple false signals.

  • Recommended Timeframes and Instruments:
    Optimized for: The M1 (1-minute) timeframe on Gold (XAUUSD).
    Flexible Use: The indicator remains effective on other timeframes (M5, M15, H1...) and other instruments like currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Important Note: When applying the indicator to other instruments or timeframes, users may need to adjust the input parameters (such as the EMA period, AtrPeriod, and SuperTrend Multiplier) for optimal performance.

Gold Trend M1 is a specialized and powerful trading solution for traders who prefer speed and clarity. By strictly adhering to the "trade only with the trend" principle, you can significantly improve your success rate in any market.


추천 제품
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
지표
이동 평균 통화 강도 대시보드는   여러 기호 및 기간에 걸쳐 통화 모멘텀에 대한 깊은 통찰력을 제공하는 강력하고 포괄적인 지표입니다. 이 강력한 도구는 이동 평균을 활용하여 최신 교차점을 식별하고 현재 가격까지 통화의 강도를 효과적으로 추적합니다. 직관적인 디자인과 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 갖춘 이 대시보드는 정보에 입각한 결정을 내리려는 트레이더에게 풍부한 정보를 제공합니다. 이 대시보드의 주요 기능 중 하나는 스캐너 모드에서 작동하여 사용자가 잠재적인 기회를 찾기 위해 시장을 스캔할 수 있도록 하는 기능입니다. 지표의 포괄적인 대시보드는 모든 신호를 버튼으로 표시하여 필요한 정보에 편리하게 액세스할 수 있습니다. 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 신호를 더 자세히 보여주는 교차선이 있는 새 차트가 열립니다. 또한 그룹 모드 기능을 사용하면 그룹으로 구성된 기호를 표시할 수 있으므로 통화 관계의 구조화된 보기를 제공합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 매개변수를 사용하여 이동 평균 통화 강
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Scalping Snake Pro
Andrey Kozak
지표
Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147. How to trade with this indicator? Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pai
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
지표
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
지표
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
지표
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
HFT KING EA를 소개합니다 - 트레이딩의 궁극적인 HFT KING! 이 완전 자동화된 고주파 거래 시스템은 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기능을 통해 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계되었습니다. HFT King은 기술 분석, 인공 지능, 고주파 거래 및 기계 학습의 독특한 조합을 활용하여 거래자에게 안정적이고 수익성 있는 거래 신호를 제공합니다. HFT King 최첨단 기술은 거래 기회 식별, 시장 동향 분석 및 정밀한 거래 실행에 매우 효과적입니다. EA의 강력한 진입 및 퇴출 로직은 Bar Close에서만 작동하여 시장 소음을 제거하고 속도를 최적화하며 손절매 헌팅을 방지하여 향후 안정적이고 안정적인 수익을 보장합니다. 고주파 트레이딩의 최고 수준으로 올라설 준비를 하세요! 최첨단 기술과 고급 거래 기능의 힘을 경험해보세요. 권장사항: 통화쌍: XAUUSD 기간: M15 최소 입금액 : $1000 브로커 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor를 사용하는 모
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
유틸리티
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
지표
TMA AI Bands 지표는 삼각 이동 평균(TMA)을 기반으로 하며, 동적인 상단 및 하단 밴드와 차트에 직접 그려진 명확한 매수/매도 화살표를 제공합니다. 적응형 최적화를 위한 통합 AI 기능을 특징으로 하며, 재도장 없음을 보장하여 가격이 밴드에 닿을 때 정확한 반전 신호를 제공합니다. * 통화 쌍: 모든 통화 쌍에서 작동 * 추천 시간 프레임: D1 / W1 / MN * 구성 가능한 외부 변수:   * TimeFrame – 계산 기간   * HalfLength – 평균의 평활화   * BandsDeviations – 밴드의 표준 편차   * CenterShift, UpperShift, LowerShift – 선의 미세 조정   * ShowArrows, ArrowGap – 화살표 표시 및 오프셋 제어 * 깔끔한 인터페이스와 간단한 시각 효과로, 복잡함 없이 정확성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다.
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
지표
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
지표
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
RQL Trend Board MT4
Zoltan Nagy
지표
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board   is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:   Green   – bullish bias → look for   long   setups   Yellow   – ranging / unclear →   no trade zone   Red   – bearish bias → look for   short   setups The indicator gives a clear   overall picture   of where the
FREE
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
지표
MetaTrader 4용 Koala 공급 수요 지표 소개 (긍정적이든 부정적이든 귀하의 리뷰나 피드백을 공유하여 다른 트레이더가 귀하의 경험을 통해 이익을 얻을 수 있도록 해주세요.) : 코알라 공급 및 수요 지표에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 지표는 끊임없는 공급 및 수요 지역을 식별하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 트레이더가 시장을 지역 영역으로 볼 수 있도록 도와주며 가격이 어떻게 강력한 지역을 존중하는지 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 이 지표는 지역 내에서 형성된 가격 행동 신호를 보여줄 수도 있습니다.  코알라 트레이딩 솔루션 채널 에 가입하여 모든 코알라 제품에 대한 최신 소식을 확인하십시오. 가입 링크는 다음과 같습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755700 !중요 : 이 제품에는 무료 전문가 고문 (EA)가 포함되어 있습니다. 구매 후
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
지표
Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4 – MetaTrader 4를 위한 고급 Fair Value Gap 탐지 Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4는 MetaTrader 4 차트에서 Fair Value Gap(FVG)을 전문적으로 탐지하고, 모니터링하며, 알림까지 제공하는 도구입니다. ATR 기반 필터링과 시장 구조를 인식하는 로직을 결합하여 노이즈를 줄이고, 유동성 환경에 맞게 자동으로 적응하며, 매매 의사결정에 중요한 불균형 구간만 남겨 줍니다. 주요 장점 정확한 FVG 탐지: 단순한 캔들 갭이 아닌 실제 시장 비효율 구간을 식별합니다. ATR 기반 정밀도: 다양한 상품과 시간 프레임에서 저품질 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 민감도. 실시간 유효성 추적: 가격이 해당 구간을 메우거나 돌파하면 존이 자동으로 연장·조정·삭제됩니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 시각화: 색상, 선 스타일, 채우기 옵션을 템플릿에 맞게 자유롭게 설정 가능. 실질적인 알림: 새로 생성된 FVG, 메워진 FVG, 무효화된
FREE
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
세계적인 바이너리 옵션 거래에서는 정확한 시장 분석과 전략적인 의사 결정이 핵심입니다. 수익성 있는 기회를 찾아내는 뛰어난 거래 지표를 찾는 여정은 끝이 없습니다. 비밀 지표(Secret Indicator)가 등장합니다 - 최고이며 강력한 MT4 바이너리 옵션 거래 도구로서의 명성을 얻은 주목할 만한 도구입니다. 비밀 지표는 경험있는 트레이더와 전문 프로그래머들로 구성된 팀에 의해 수년간의 세심한 연구, 개발 및 테스트를 통해 만들어졌습니다. 독특한 알고리즘과 고급 수학적 모델은 바이너리 옵션의 빠른 속도로 변동하는 세계에서 트레이더에게 무적의 이점을 제공하기 위해 정교하게 조정되었습니다. 비밀 지표를 다른 거래 지표와 구분 짓는 특징은 놀라운 정확도로 수익성 있는 거래 기회를 발견하는 능력입니다. 이 신호는 강력한 기술적 지표, 가격 행동 분석 및 시장 감성 평가의 조합에서 유도됩니다. 이 다각적 접근법은 비밀 지표가 단기 변동과 장기 추세 모두를 포착하여 트레이더에게 시장의
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
지표
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Hot option premium
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Hot option premium - A reliable dial indicator that does not draw and shows accuracy. The signal appears on the previous candle. Very easy to set up, select a currency pair and adjust the frequency of signals in the “period” settings. You can also customize the color of the candle yourself; the default is: -Blue arrow up signal -Red arrow down signal Hot option premium is multi-currency and works on all charts. A very large percentage of good deals. The best timeframes are M1-M5. On a l
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
지표
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
제작자의 제품 더 보기
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (10)
Experts
Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 EMA 200, th
FREE
VM Trend Candles
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
VM Trend Candles Indicator - Complete Trend Trading Solution Trend Candles Indicator is a professional, intuitive, and easy-to-use Forex trading system designed to transform complex trend analysis into clear, high-probability trading signals. Based on proven trend-following principles and enhanced with intelligent market filtering, the indicator provides accurate BUY/SELL signals together with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to market volatility. The system su
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
SmartScalp M1 – Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1   is a high-speed scalping indicator optimized specifically for the M1 timeframe. It combines Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend reversals and effectively filter market noise. BUY and SELL signals are generated when the Supertrend flips and are confirmed by Heiken Ashi candle colors, significantly reducing false signals in choppy market conditions. The indicator performs best on high-volatility ins
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
Volume Profile Pro Signals  정밀한 볼륨 분석과 자동 신호 생성의 결합. 기능 요약 Volume Profile Pro Signals는 실제 거래량이 어느 가격대에서 발생하는지 실시간으로 데이터 기반의 프로파일을 구성하여, 가격이 받아들여지거나 거부되는 시장 구역을 드러냅니다. POC, VAH, VAL을 강조 표시하고 HVN/LVN 구역을 정확히 식별합니다. 이를 바탕으로 VAH/VAL 돌파 시 실시간 신호를 생성하고 ATR 변동성으로부터 스마트한 SL/TP 수준을 플롯합니다. 프로파일 해상도부터 알림 형식까지 모든 구성 요소를 거래 스타일에 맞춰 조정할 수 있습니다 — 빠른 스캘핑이나 며칠간의 포지션 트레이딩 모두에 적합합니다. 핵심 포인트 가격대별 볼륨 인사이트: MT5 차트에서 POC 및 Value Area를 시각적으로 표시. 돌파 알림: 가격이 VAH 위 또는 VAL 아래로 종가 마감 시 즉시 신호 발생. 적응형 리스크 수준: ATR 기반 SL/TP 자
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  노이즈를 필터링하고 명확한 BUY/SELL 신호를 생성하기 위한 평활화된 Heiken-Ashi (HMA 또는 EMA), 비리페인트(선택적 ConfirmOnClosedBar). 차트에 HA 캔들 표시(원본 캔들 숨김 가능), 화살표 배치는 ATR 또는 고정 오프셋으로 설정, 알림 전송(popup, email, push) 및 스팸 방지 처리 포함. 주요 목적 원시 캔들을 평활화된 Heiken-Ashi로 변환하여 색상 변화(약세에서 강세로 / 강세에서 약세로)를 감지하고 진입 화살표를 그립니다. ConfirmOnClosedBar 옵션은 리페인트를 피하기 위해 캔들이 닫힐 때까지 기다리도록 합니다. UseATRForArrowOffset는 화살표를 시각적으로 더 자연스럽게 만듭니다. 이 인디케이터는 가볍고 많은 차트에서 안정적입니다. 빠른 사용법 인디케이터를 부착하고 Smoothing Method 및 Smoothing Period(기본 50)를 선택합
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
VM Breakout BB: 볼린저 밴드를 이용한 확률 기반 브레이크아웃 지표 VM Breakout BB는 볼린저 밴드를 기반으로 통계적 확률 분석(Z-스코어 및 정규 누적 분포 함수 CDF)과 RSI, ADX, Volume SMA 같은 스마트 확인 필터를 결합한 브레이크아웃 탐지 지표입니다. 이 지표는 명확한 통계적 근거를 가진 신호를 제공하고 노이즈를 줄이며 성공 확률이 더 높은 브레이크아웃을 확인하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 신호 로직 매수: 가격이 상단 밴드 위에서 종가를 기록하고, 브레이크아웃 확률이 설정된 임계값에 도달하며 확인 필터가 만족될 때(RSI/ADX/Volume이 활성화된 경우). 매도: 가격이 하단 밴드 아래에서 종가를 기록하고, 브레이크아웃 확률이 설정된 임계값에 도달하며 확인 필터가 만족될 때(활성화된 경우). ConfirmOnClosedBar 옵션은 바 마감 후에만 신호를 확정하여 오작동을 줄입니다. 사용자는 신호의 엄격도를 Relaxed, Normal 또는
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
유틸리티
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
유틸리티
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
PriceActionMatrix - 다중 패턴 스캘핑 어시스턴트  PriceActionMatrix는 여러 단기 가격 행동 패턴을 자동으로 감지하고 검증하는 스캘핑 지표입니다. 각 캔들을 독립적인 신호로 제시하기보다, 핀 바, 엔굴핑, 인사이드 바, 횡보 구역 및 거부 심지와 같은 패턴들을 집계한 다음, 구성 가능한 확인 단계(추세 및 EMA 확인, ATR 범위, 모멘텀 지표 및 선택적 거래량 필터)를 통해 검증하므로, 수동 거래 또는 EA 연동에 적합한 컨텍스트가 풍부한 신호를 받게 됩니다. 리스크 관리가 간단해집니다: 이 지표는 ATR 기반의 SL/TP 가이드를 차트에 그리며 선택적 가격 라벨을 표시할 수 있습니다. 팝업 및 사운드를 통한 명확한 알림이 제공되며, EA 사용을 위한 주요 출력은 iCustom을 통해 노출됩니다. PriceActionMatrix는 빠른 시간 프레임(M1)에 최적화되어 있으며, 더 적고 고품질의 신호를 선호하는 경우 M5에서도 안정적으로 성능을 발휘합니
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX — Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System (XAUUSD, M5) TrendMaster ADX is a professional automated Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend following logic based on ADX and EMA with higher timeframe confirmation to generate clear BUY and SELL entries. The system includes a robust risk management framework with an automatic stop trading mechanism that activates when total drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect capital and su
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
지표
Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtre
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변