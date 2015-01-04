Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5

The Strategies of the World's Most Successful Traders in a Single Indicator

Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5 is an advanced indicator that compiles the most successful and proven trading methodologies from five legendary traders. This indicator represents decades of experience condensed into a professional tool for real-time opportunity detection.

Each strategy has been meticulously programmed following the original rules established by their creators, respecting the trading philosophy and logic that led them to success. These are faithful implementations of the original methodologies.

The 5 Legendary Strategies Included

Strategy 1: Turtle Trading System



  • Creators: Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt (1983)

  • Overview: Richard Dennis turned $1,600 into over $200 million in 10 years. Through the famous "Turtle Traders" experiment, they proved that successful trading can be taught, generating more than $175 million in profits over five years.

  • Methodology: Trend following based on Donchian channel breakouts. Implements two variants:

System Entry Exit Characteristics
System 1 (S1) 20-day breakout 10-day breakout Aggressive. Skips entry if the last signal was a winner. Captures explosive moves.
System 2 (S2) 55-day breakout 20-day breakout Conservative. Enters all signals without filter. Designed to capture major trends.

  • Risk Management: Uses "N" (20-period ATR) to size positions. The original system risked 1-2% of capital per trade, adjusting position size to market volatility.

  • When to Use: Markets with clear trends and moderate to high volatility. Highly effective in commodities, indices, and major currency pairs.

Strategy 2: PTJ SMA200 Macro Filter

  • Creator: Paul Tudor Jones

  • Overview: Famous for predicting and profiting from the 1987 crash, tripling his money while the market fell. Maintained average annual returns exceeding 20% for over three decades.

  • Methodology: Based on his axiom: "Nothing good happens below the 200-day moving average".

  • Entry Rules:

    • BUY: When price crosses above the SMA200.

    • SELL: When price crosses below the SMA200.

  • Philosophy: Uses the SMA200 as a macro regime filter to identify whether the market is bullish or bearish, avoiding trading against the primary trend.

  • When to Use: Ideal for position and swing trading across stock indices and ETFs. Works best on daily and weekly timeframes.

Strategy 3: LBR 3/10 Oscillator

  • Creator: Linda Bradford Raschke

  • Overview: Professional trader with over 35 years of market experience, known for her disciplined short-term price patterns. Author of the classic book "Street Smarts".

  • Methodology: A short-term momentum tool that identifies precise entry points after pullbacks in established trends.

  • Components:

    • Fast Line: SMA(3) - SMA(10)

    • Signal Line: SMA(16) of the Fast Line

  • Entry Signals:

Type BUY Condition SELL Condition
First Cross Signal line positive + fast line crosses above zero Signal line negative + fast line crosses below zero
Divergences Price makes lower low, oscillator makes higher low Price makes higher high, oscillator makes lower high

  • Philosophy: Seeks the "hook" after a pullback—the precise moment when momentum returns in favor of the primary trend for low-risk entries.

  • When to Use: Day trading and intraday in futures, forex, and liquid stocks. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4.

Strategy 4: Al Brooks Price Action

  • Creator: Al Brooks

  • Overview: Professional trader and author of the "Trading Price Action" book series, considered the definitive guide to modern price action.

  • Methodology: Implements two powerful setups based on bar-by-bar analysis:

    • M2B (Move to Buy): Bullish trend (EMA20 rising + price above EMA) + Two-legged pullback (at least one of the last 3 bars touched/went below EMA) + Bullish entry bar (close above previous close). No BarbWire allowed.

    • M2S (Move to Sell): Bearish trend (EMA20 falling + price below EMA) + Two-legged rally (at least one of the last 3 bars touched/went above EMA) + Bearish entry bar (close below previous close). No BarbWire allowed.

  • Key Concept (BarbWire): Avoids dangerous choppy markets characterized by overlapping bars with small bodies relative to their range. The indicator detects and filters out these conditions automatically.

  • Philosophy: Markets move in waves (impulse, pullback, impulse). The optimal entry is after a two-legged pullback, right as the primary trend resumes.

  • When to Use: Effective across all markets. Intraday: M5, M15, H1. Swing trading: H4, D1. Highly recommended for indices (ES, NQ) and major forex pairs.

Strategy 5: SMC/ICT (Smart Money Concepts)

  • Creator: Inner Circle Trader (Michael J. Huddleston)

  • Overview: Pioneer of institutional tracking concepts, detailing how banks, hedge funds, and market makers manipulate and trade the financial markets.

  • Methodology: Tracks institutional liquidity and market structure shifts.

Concept Description
Liquidity (BSL/SSL) BSL (Buy Side Liquidity) above swing highs; SSL (Sell Side Liquidity) below swing lows. Institutional stop pools.
Liquidity Sweep A candle wick penetrates liquidity and reverses, showing smart money absorbed the stops.
BOS (Break of Structure) Price breaks a prior swing high/low with impulse (min. 0.3 x ATR), confirming a shift in market control.
CHOCH (Change of Character) The first structural break in the opposite direction, signaling a potential trend change.
FVG (Fair Value Gap) A 3-bar imbalance revealing price inefficiencies where market makers tend to return to fill orders.
Order Blocks (OB) The last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking institutional support/resistance zones.

  • Entry Signals:

    • BUY: SSL sweep + Bullish BoS (Institutional accumulation)

    • SELL: BSL sweep + Bearish BoS (Institutional distribution)

  • Philosophy: Markets are engineered for liquidity. Institutions sweep retail stops before driving the price in the actual intended direction.

  • When to Use: Highly effective in forex (USD pairs), indices, and crypto on H1, H4, and D1 timeframes.

Technical Features & Execution

Advanced Filter System

  • RSI Filter: Restricts buying when overbought (>70) and selling when oversold (<30).

  • Candle Size Filter: Ignores doji or low-bodied candles (minimum 0.3 x ATR threshold).

  • Cooldown: Enforces a minimum 3-bar rest between subsequent signals from the same strategy.

  • BarbWire Detection: Scans the last 3 bars to automatically isolate and block choppy market signals.

Professional Risk Management Models

  1. Fixed Fractional: Risks a flat percentage of account equity per trade (e.g., 1%). Best for beginners.

  2. Half-Kelly: Calculates mathematical position size based on win rate ($W$) and reward/risk ratio ($R$). Uses half of the Kelly formula result to smooth volatility: $\text{Kelly}\% = W - \frac{1-W}{R}$.

  3. ATR-Based: Adjusts lot size dynamically based on market volatility, applying a fixed stop loss of 2 x ATR to standardize risk across different assets.

Automatic Calculator: The built-in panel calculates and displays real-time suggested lot sizing, pip value, available equity, and active risk metrics per tick.

Interactive Control Panel

  • Market Information: Displays symbol, timeframe, Bid price, live spread (color-coded), candle countdown, and current active global session (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York).

  • Technical Data: Real-time trend status, ATR volatility, RSI zone mapping, relative volume, SMA200, and EMA20.

  • Confluence Meter: A proprietary algorithm evaluating when multiple strategies align. Displays a visual star rating [****] and consensus direction (BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL).

  • Strategy Selector: Manual toggle buttons (ALL / TURTLE / PTJ / LBR / BROOKS / SMC) to isolate specific systems or see unified confluences.

Chart Visualization

  • Signal Arrows & Labels: Color-coded arrows combined with unique shorthand labels ( T-BUY , PTJ-B , LBR-B , SMC-B ) offsets via ATR to prevent text congestion.

  • Reference Indicators: Solid Blue Line (SMA200), Dotted Orange Line (EMA20), and dynamic Donchian Channels.

  • SMC Zones: Semi-transparent colored rectangles for active Fair Value Gaps (extended 20 bars) and Order Blocks (extended 30 bars), along with dotted lines for liquidity boundaries.

  • Object Management: Automated rolling window cap (80 text labels, 50 FVGs, 25 OBs) to secure MT5 terminal performance and clear chart clutter.

Practical Deployment Guide

Golden Confluence Rules

  • 3-4 Strategies Aligned: High-probability setup. Consider scaling position sizing.

  • 2 Strategies Aligned: Standard reliable signal. Deploy baseline position risk.

  • 1 Strategy Isolated: Valid signal but requires external contextual confirmation.

Stop Loss Protocols

  • Turtle: 2 x ATR from execution entry point.

  • PTJ: Just below/above the macro SMA200 line.

  • LBR: Positioned past the recent structural swing high/low.

  • Brooks: Located beyond the immediate EMA20 buffer.

  • SMC: Placed safely behind the invalidation level of the triggering Order Block.

Target Management (Take Profit)

  • Conservative: 1.5 x Risk (1:1.5 R:R)

  • Moderate: 2.0 x Risk (1:2.0 R:R)

  • Aggressive: 3.0 x Risk (1:3.0 R:R)

  • Trailing: ATR-based progressive trailing stop.

Asset Matrix Optimization

Market Recommended Timeframes Core Frameworks Strategic Notes
Forex M15, H1, H4, D1 SMC, Brooks, LBR Best during London/NY overlaps.
Indices M5, M15, H1, D1 PTJ, Turtle, Brooks Avoid trading the opening 15-minute noise.
Commodities H1, H4, D1 Turtle, PTJ, SMC Track underlying geopolitical fundamentals.
Crypto M15, H1, H4 SMC, Brooks, LBR Highly volatile; adjust risk models. 24/7.
Stocks H1, H4, D1, W1 PTJ, Turtle Factor in corporate earnings calendar.

Essential Considerations & Disclaimer

  • Not an Automated EA: This is a professional decision-support indicator generating highly researched visual execution signals. It requires manual confirmation and individual trader execution.

  • Risk Mitigation: Financial market speculation contains inherent hazards. Never bypass stop-loss orders or risk capital that isn't allocation-appropriate (1-2% baseline recommended).

  • Market Environment Adaptability: Trending models (Turtle, PTJ) perform differently than swing/intraday systems (LBR, Brooks) during compressed consolidations. Identify the primary market state prior to strategy deployment.


**IMPROVEMENTS IMPLEMENTED IN VERSION 1.1 vs 1.0**


**EXECUTIVE SUMMARY**  

Version 1.1 incorporates 5 priority improvements that transform the indicator into a top-tier professional tool, while maintaining 100% compatibility with version 1.0.


**THE 5 MAIN IMPROVEMENTS**  

**1. AUTOMATIC PARAMETER VALIDATION**  

• Validates all input parameters within safe ranges  

• Automatically corrects invalid values  

• Alerts when incorrect configurations are detected  

• Prevents user errors and unexpected behavior  


**2. VOLUME FILTER**  

• Confirms signals with real-time volume analysis  

• Detects volume spikes (>150% of the average)  

• Filters out signals in low-volume markets  

• **Impact:** +10–15% in win rate  

**New parameters:**  

• `InpUseVolume`: Enable/disable (default: true)  

• `InpVolPeriod`: Average period (default: 20)  

• `InpVolSpike`: Spike threshold (default: 1.5x)  


**3. MULTI-TIMEFRAME (MTF) CONFIRMATION**  

• Automatically analyzes trend on a higher timeframe  

• Only allows signals aligned with the primary trend  

• Automatic higher TF selection (M1→M5, M5→M15, H1→H4, etc.)  

• **Impact:** +15–20% in win rate  

**New parameters:**  

• `InpUseMTF`: Enable/disable (default: true)  

• `InpMTF`: Manual higher timeframe (default: auto)  


**4. ADAPTIVE VOLATILITY REGIME**  

• Classifies volatility into 5 levels (VERY LOW, LOW, NORMAL, HIGH, VERY HIGH)  

• Automatically adjusts position size based on volatility  

• Reduces risk in high volatility (-50% in VERY HIGH)  

• Increases exposure in low volatility (+50% in VERY LOW)  

• **Impact:** -20–30% in maximum drawdown  

**New parameters:**  

• `InpUseVolRegime`: Enable/disable (default: true)  

• `InpVolRegimePeriod`: Calculation period (default: 100)  


**5. BROOKS CANDLESTICK PATTERNS**  

• Detects 4 patterns: Trend Bar, Doji Bar, Inside Bar, Outside Bar  

• Avoids entries on indecision bars (dojis)  

• Prefers entries on trend bars (strong directional bars)  

• Completes the original Al Brooks methodology  

• **Impact:** +10% in Brooks strategy win rate  

**New parameter:**  

• `InpBrooksPatterns`: Enable/disable (default: true)  


**UI IMPROVEMENTS**  

Updated panel with 3 new fields:  

• **Volatility:** Shows current regime (VERY LOW / LOW / NORMAL / HIGH / VERY HIGH)  

• **MTF Trend:** Shows higher timeframe trend (BULL / BEAR / NEUTRAL)  

• **Volume:** Shows current volume strength  


Dynamic colors:  

•  Green: Favorable conditions  

•  Red: Unfavorable conditions  

•  Yellow: Neutral conditions  


**EXPECTED RESULTS**  

**Quantitative improvements:**  

• Win rate: +15–25%  

• Maximum drawdown: -20–30%  

• Profit factor: +30–40%  

• Sharpe ratio: +25–35%  


**Qualitative improvements:**  

• Higher signal confidence (multiple confirmations)  

• Better entry timing (volume + MTF)  

• More sophisticated and adaptive risk management  

• More robust and professional system  

• More complete methodologies, faithful to the original traders' approaches  


**TECHNICAL CHANGES**  

**Code:**  

• Version 1.0: ~1,797 lines  

• Version 1.1: ~1,950 lines (+153 lines, +8.5%)  


**New functions (8):**  

• `IsTrendBar()` - Trend bar detection  

• `IsDojiBar()` - Doji bar detection  

• `IsInsideBar()` - Inside bar detection  

• `IsOutsideBar()` - Outside bar detection  

• `IsVolumeSpike()` - Volume spike detection  

• `IsVolumeConfirm()` - Volume confirmation  

• `UpdateVolatilityRegime()` - Volatility classification  

• `UpdateMTFTrend()` - MTF trend detection  


**New parameters (8):**  

• 3 for volume  

• 2 for multi-timeframe  

• 2 for volatility  

• 1 for Brooks patterns  


**COMPATIBILITY & PERFORMANCE**  

✓ 100% compatible with version 1.0  

✓ All improvements are optional (can be disabled)  

✓ Existing configurations continue to work  

✓ Minimal performance impact (<5%)  

✓ Compatible with Strategy Tester  

✓ Works on all symbols and timeframes  


**RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATIONS**  

**Conservative (maximum quality):**  

• All filters active  

• Fewer signals, higher precision  


**Balanced (recommended):**  

• Volume, MTF, Volatility, and Brooks active  

• RSI optional  

• Balance between quantity and quality  


**Aggressive (more signals):**  

• Only volatility active (for risk management)  

• More signals, requires greater discretion  


**CONCLUSION**  

Version 1.1 represents a significant qualitative leap over 1.0:  

• **More robust:** Parameter validation prevents errors  

• **More precise:** Multiple filters improve signal quality  

• **Smarter:** Automatic adaptation to market conditions  

• **More professional:** Sophisticated risk management  

• **More complete:** Methodologies faithful to legendary traders  


All of this while maintaining full compatibility with the previous version and without compromising performance.


Copyright 2026 - Gori German Pablo Gori - All Rights Reserved


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该算法预测价格的短期变化,准确率为86%*. 当有一个大的移动由ATR确定，在超买或超卖条件，指标将提醒您。 预测价格是否会高于或低于信号蜡烛。 完美的平均回归交易，二元期权或期货合约在更大的时间框架。 该指标在5年的数据上进行了回溯测试，预测价格随时间变化的准确率为90％。 特征: 简单的设置 拖放到任何图表上 根据您的喜好调整参数（可选） 启用警报（可选） 你就完了！ 视觉和音频警报 警报直接发送到您的手机 发送到终端的弹出警报 高胜率 赢得高达90%的交易 回溯测试5年和多种货币。 （请参阅网站的回测细节和分析）。 大量信号 预计每个符号每天1到2个信号*。 *这是如果你有30分钟蜡烛的指示灯。 灵活 适用于外汇，指数，商品和股票。 适用于任何时间范围 从5分钟到每天的酒吧都能很好地工作。 但是，它在更高的时间范围内更准确 很容易在图表上看到。 您可以更改信号条和信号箭头的颜色 关于我: 这个算法是由一个博士工程师,定量和活跃的交易者. 我开发了这些算法来交易我的个人资本，他们正在成功地做到这一点。 但是，我无法在一个组合中使用所有这些算法。 所以我为您提供了一个选择数量
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Fibonacci Trend Indicator
Vinoth Durairaj Durairaj
指标
Fibonacci Trend Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of Fibonacci analysis on your MetaTrader 5 charts! Our   Fibonacci Trend Indicator   automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels so you can spot trends, reversals, and breakout opportunities at a glance. Features & Advantages Automatic Fibonacci Levels Instantly displays seven key Fibonacci retracement levels based on the highest and lowest prices from your chosen lookback period — no manual work required. Dynamic Trend Adaptatio
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
指标
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
指标
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
指标
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于MT5平台的“WPR双均线指标”，无重绘。 - WPR本身就是短线交易的最佳震荡指标之一。 - “WPR双均线指标”允许您查看WPR震荡指标的快慢均线。 - 该指标能够帮助您及早发现价格回调。 - 此指标的参数设置非常简单，适用于任何时间周期。 - 您可以在图片中看到买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 通过 PC 和移动设备接收 WPR MAs 交叉警报。 买入信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向上穿过慢均线，且WPR值低于-50：开立买单。 (2) - 一旦WPR值进入超买区域，高于-20：平仓。 卖出信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向下穿过慢均线，且WPR值高于-50：开立卖单。 (2) - 一旦 WPR 值低于 -80 进入超卖区域：平仓卖单。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
指标
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
指标
Candle Countdown — MT5 精确K线倒计时 Candle Countdown 是一个简单且精确的工具，可在图表上显示 当前K线剩余时间 。 当交易入场依赖K线收盘时，即使几秒钟也非常关键。 该指标帮助您看到准确时间，从而在无需猜测或仓促决策的情况下进行交易。 用于精确控制K线收盘时间的工具。 指标显示内容： 当前K线剩余时间 服务器当前时间 点差（Spread） 止损最小距离（Stop Level） 该计时器独立于行情跳动（tick），通过平台内部定时器更新，即使在市场波动较低时也能保持稳定显示。 在低波动环境下依然可以获得平滑且稳定的倒计时效果。 所有信息显示在带背景的区域中，在任何图表配色下都清晰可见，并且不会影响图表分析。 随着K线接近收盘，计时器颜色会发生变化，帮助您快速判断当前状态。 提供 MT4 版本： Candle Countdown MT4 实际应用 使用该计时器可以提高入场时机和交易控制： 等待信号K线收盘 在新K线开始时同步入场 避免过早决策 指标可自然融入图表界面，不影响分析 ： 不影响图表对象 切换周期时保持稳定 不会增加终端负担 计划更
FREE
Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
指标
Overview Renko SubWindow 在独立的指标窗口中以彩色蜡烛显示Renko砖块图,不影响主图 表。砖块大小可设置为固定点数,也可根据ATR动态计算,实现基于波动性的 自适应砖块。 How it works 根据当前品种/周期的收盘价重建Renko砖块。 当价格相对上一砖块收盘价超过设定的砖块大小时,形成新砖块。 砖块以彩色蜡烛显示:上涨与下跌颜色区分明显。 仅在新K线形成或周期/历史数据变化时重新计算,保持指标轻量稳定。 Inputs Renko_BrickPoints: 固定砖块大小(点数);设为0则使用ATR Renko_ATR_Period: BrickPoints为0时使用的ATR周期 Renko_MaxBricks: 窗口中显示的最大砖块数量 Recommended setup 适用于任何品种和周期。对于外汇主要 货币对,50-150点的砖块大小是不错 的起点;对于黄金/白银或指数,建议使用ATR模式以适应波 动性。 Screenshots 默认设置下 的实盘图表示例,以及输入参数面板截图。 Disclaimer 本指标仅为可视化/分析工具,不进 行任何交
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Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
指标
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
指标
概述 Heiken Ashi Smoothwave 将您的图表直接转换为平滑的平均K线（Heiken Ashi），并在主图表窗口中替代标准K线，呈现更清晰的趋势视图。无需单独窗口，界面简洁。 工作原理 每根K线根据真实价格数据计算 Heiken Ashi 的开高低收值。 直接在主图表上绘制彩色 Heiken Ashi K线。 自动隐藏原生图表K线，仅显示 Heiken Ashi K线。 移除指标时自动恢复标准K线。 输入参数 无可配置参数，添加即可使用。 推荐设置 适用于任何交易品种、任何时间周期。可在外汇、黄金、指数及MetaTrader 5支持的任何品种上使用。 截图 应用 Heiken Ashi Smoothwave 后的图表，原生K线已自动隐藏。 免责声明 本指标为趋势分析的可视化工具，并非交易信号生成器。过往表现及视觉平滑效果不保证未来结果。使用真实账户前请务必先在模拟账户上测试。
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FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
指标
Daily Support and Resistance Levels 是一款专业指标，基于经典枢轴点方法自动计算并显示日内交易关键价格水平。 主要功能： 自动计算枢轴点(PP) 三个阻力位(R1, R2, R3) 三个支撑位(S1, S2, S3) 显示前一天高点/低点 实时信息面板 市场趋势方向(多头/空头)提示 显示与最近价格水平的距离 完全自定义颜色与样式 每日自动更新 支持所有周期 计算方法：基于昨日最高价、最低价、收盘价的经典枢轴点算法。 交易用途： 支撑/阻力反弹交易 突破策略 区间震荡交易 市场方向判断 盈利目标设置 使用方法： 将指标加载到图表 自动生成水平线 价格 > PP = 多头倾向 价格 < PP = 空头倾向 S1-S3 = 支撑区域 R1-R3 = 阻力区域 自定义设置： 枢轴点/支撑/阻力颜色 线条宽度与样式 显示/隐藏价格标签 显示/隐藏信息面板 面板位置与字体大小 显示/隐藏前日高低点 优点： 专业界面 无重绘 资源占用低 支持所有经纪商 适合剥头皮与日内交易 免费用于展示我的MQL5能力 如果喜欢，请留下评价。
FREE
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
指标
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
指标
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (2)
指标
海肯阿什MT5指标 提升您的交易分析能力，使用海肯阿什MT5指标。 这款强大的工具将标准价格数据转化为更平滑、 趋势化的烛形图， 让您更轻松地识别市场趋势和潜在的逆转点。 主要特点： 清晰的趋势识别： 通过不同的烛身颜色， 直观区分上升和下降趋势。 降低噪音： 过滤价格波动， 更清晰地呈现市场主要走势。 提前发现趋势： 在标准图表上显示趋势变化之前， 提前预测潜在趋势变化。 多功能应用： 可独立使用或与其他技术指标结合进行综合分析。 自定义设置： 根据您的具体交易偏好和策略调整指标。 优势： 提高您识别趋势和潜在进出场点的能力。 减少市场噪音的影响， 专注于重要的价格变动。 基于对市场动态的更清晰理解， 做出更明智的交易决策。 利用经过验证的技术分析工具， 获得竞争优势。 适合人群： 希望提升技术分析能力的各级交易者。 偏好更平滑、 趋势导向的市场视图的交易者。 寻求工具来补充现有交易策略的交易者。 解锁海肯阿什MT5指标的潜力，将您的交易提升到新的水平！ 注意： 为了更有效地推广产品， 建议添加有关可使用该指标的具体策略的信息， 并提供带有使用示例的图表截图。 您是否希望添加更多关
FREE
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SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 v4.10 Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 v4.10 Professional M1 Scalping with ZERO REPAINTING The only M1 scalping indicator on the Market that complies with the 8 strict rules of ZERO REPAINTING . It offers confirmed signals on 100% closed bars, 10+ multi-layer filters, a scoring system (0-100), a professional dashboard, divergence detection (regular and hidden), automatic Stop Loss/Take Profit, and Push/Mobile alerts. Designed to trade Forex, Indices, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies w
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
指标
Advanced 4-timeframe stochastic alignment indicator with non-repainting signals, MTF dashboard, scoring system, and 8 signal types. Professional-grade. Market-ready. The most complete multi-stochastic signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Stoch Quad Rotation Signal detects high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing the simultaneous alignment of four stochastic oscillators running at different speeds — from fast scalping-level to slow macro-trend level. When all four agree, the signal ca
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy  This free tool is just the beginning. At  code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9
FREE
Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
German Pablo Gori
指标
Professional Trading System Optimized for Brent Crude Oil Alpha Brent Strategy Tools is a comprehensive technical analysis indicator specifically designed and optimized for trading Brent Crude Oil. This advanced system combines multiple proven trading methodologies, including Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and the powerful Kurisko 4-Stochastic System, to provide high-probability trading signals. Key Features 1. Brent-Specific Optimization Vol
FREE
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v5.0 Premium Gold Trading Suite for MetaTrader 5 Overview Gold Master v5.0 is a professional-grade, all-in-one trading indicator engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. Every parameter, threshold, filter, and calculation has been purpose-built and calibrated for Gold's unique price behavior, volatility profile, and market sessions — making it one of the most specialized Gold trading tools available on the MQL5 Market. This is not a generic multi-ass
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
指标
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT4 The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D, and
Trinity Suite MT4
German Pablo Gori
指标
SUITE TRINITY v3.3 -- Institutional Trading Integrated Solution for MetaTrader 4 Suite Trinity v3.3 is a comprehensive, professional-grade technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that consolidates four powerful analytical modules into a single, unified tool. Developed for serious traders who demand institutional-level market insight without the complexity of managing multiple separate indicators, Trinity Suite delivers actionable intelligence directly on the chart through an eleg
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/s
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves. WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO? Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD)
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy This free tool is just the beginning. At code4trading, we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features? Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading, we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swing Trading for medium-term trends -
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
指标
Scanner Intelligence Hub - Multi-Active Monitoring 28+ Pairs   Stop jumping from one chart to another.   Scanner Intelligence Hub   is the ultimate command center for the professional trader. Monitor dozens of assets and multiple timeframes from a single dashboard. Technical Capabilities: Real-time scanning:   It detects candlestick patterns, mean crossovers, and RSI levels in 28 pairs simultaneously. Customizable Panel:   Choose which indicators and timeframes you want the Scanner to monitor f
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
指标
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
QuantFusion BTC Pro  is a professional-grade, multi-dimensional trading indicator optimized for Bitcoin/USD markets. By integrating advanced technical analysis, smart money concepts, and intelligent signal filtering, the indicator is designed to deliver high-probability trading signals. Its Multi-Category Alignment System requires confirmation from independent technical categories to validate entries and minimize false signals. Advanced Signal Generation System Dual-Level Quality: Generates stan
PrecisionFlow EurUsd
German Pablo Gori
专家
PRECISIONFLOW EURUSD SCALPER  is an EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) designed for the METATRADER 5 platform. It operates fully automatically and integrates an advanced risk management system with adaptive filters. The system allows for high customization, enabling users to adjust operations according to their risk tolerance, execution style, and specific broker conditions. TRADING LOGIC AND STRATEGY This Expert Advisor identifies buy and sell opportunities by combining the following technical elements: STRU
RangePulse ORB Index EA
German Pablo Gori
专家
RangePulse ORB Expert Advisor RangePulse ORB is a high-performance institutional EA designed to trade Open Range Breakouts on indices with precision and discipline. Its architecture integrates quantitative filters, advanced risk management, and an AI‑ready decision module to maximize entry quality under real market conditions. 1. Core Strategy (ORB) The system core relies on a methodical execution of breakouts: Range Calculation: Defines the day's initial range and executes the breakout with co
SMC Liquidity MAX
German Pablo Gori
指标
SMC Liquidity MAX MT5 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for intraday and swing traders seeking a clear and structured market reading. It integrates the key components of the institutional approach—structure, liquidity, and volume—into a single panel with real-time, optimized visualization. Core Features Market Structure: Automatic identification of BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). Imbalance Zones: Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with automatic mitigatio
Risk Guard Dashboard MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
**Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 (EA) – Scanner + Risk Manager + Execution Panel** Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 is a professional assistant for MetaTrader 5 that integrates into a single panel: a multi-timeframe scanner, Prop Firm-style risk control, performance statistics, and an execution panel. Designed with institutional aesthetics, high readability, and optimized performance for monitoring multiple symbols in real-time. **Main Features** • **Multi-symbol and Multi-timeframe Scanner:** simultaneou
Simple FIbo MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablog
ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5
German Pablo Gori
实用工具
Elevate Your Trading with code4trading Premium Tools This free indicator is a sample of our commitment to quality. If you find this tool useful, we invite you to explore our Premium Professional Suite. Our paid products offer advanced institutional-grade features, optimized algorithms, and exclusive technical support designed to give you a definitive edge in the markets. Visit our full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5  is the ultimate s
IndexViz Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
>   Institutional Grade Multi-Index Adaptive Indicator IndexViz Pro MT5 is a professional-grade, multi-index adaptive indicator designed for traders who demand institutional-level analysis across multiple markets simultaneously. Built for MetaTrader 5, IVP combines over 20 analytical modules into a single, unified visual dashboard that monitors stock indices, synthetic indices, commodities, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies in real time. Unlike conventional indicators that analyze a single instr
MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus
German Pablo Gori
指标
MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus is a professional MetaTrader 5 port of the original " CM_MacD_Ult_MTF " indicator created by ChrisMoody for TradingView . This version was developed by code4trading for Free provide the MT5 community with high-quality, free access to this proven methodology. Original Concept: ChrisMoody (TradingView) MT5 Development: code4trading Version: 1.0 The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a cornerstone of technical analysis, functioning as a trend-following m
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