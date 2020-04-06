Forex Multi Indicators

Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino.

If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and only if the equity is over the initial capital it restart it's operative activity.

The absolute risk over the account acts with precision in more than 90% of situations, but in only one tick of precision you could be in a gap or in a change of interest percetage in calendar and in optimizations you can see for simulations with a 5% of risk how it can go down under 8 or 9% in a limited set of cases when in the onTick event compares if your equity is lower than the initial amount less risk.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

