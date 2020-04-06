Fibo Raise

An expert advisor that checks, within a time interval defined by a maximum number of candles, whether there is an increase or decrease greater than a certain number of pips, established as a minimum number of candles. If this is the case, it will launch a trade within the configured Fibonacci interval (23 or 38) up to the specified level (61 or higher). It uses ADX and RSI indicators to exit trades and EMA to confirm them. It has a lot control that increases as the balance increases.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.