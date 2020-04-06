The "Auto Supertrend with ASH" Expert Advisor guides you through a trading experience guided by the Supertrend indicator, which indicates the main trend of the trade, and an ASH indicator that confirms entries by providing the difference in strength between buyers and sellers at the time of the trade. Test the strategy on the multiple symbols offered, or test it on your own symbol with the useGraphSymbolInstead parameter. It features a stop loss mechanism based on a percentage difference in price that updates as profit points are reached, ensuring that the total risk budgeted for the account is not exceeded. It also features a time system to optimize intraday results, as well as a set of parameters to increase the lot size, requiring more margin for trading entries.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.